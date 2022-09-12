The 2022 Emmys Red Carpet: The Best-Dressed Celebrities

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
It's the one night of the year where all the times you stayed up past your bedtime to watch the latest HBO smash hit or told your friends, "You know what? I'm staying in tonight because Netflix is calling my name" pays off. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards have arrived. Hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, this year's ceremony includes nominations for the widely-adored, feel-good Abbott Elementary (opens in new tab) and must-watch Shakespearean drama Succession. But before the best in primetime TV is decided, check out the best looks from the 2022 Emmy's red carpet because they're absolutely worth your attention.
Your favorite celebrities are more than proving why the red carpet showings on television's biggest night are worth watching. To view the guest's arrivals in real time, tune into E! between 6 and 8 p.m for a fashion breakdown hosted by four-time nominee Laverne Cox. As for the actual 2022 Emmys award ceremony, you'll find the live telecast streaming on NBC and Peacock.
Or, for an abridged round-up of the best-dressed on the 2022 Emmy's red carpet, scroll onward to see all of Marie Claire's top looks from the night. And check back in here, too, as we'll be updating this space throughout the evening.
Issa Rae on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
Andrew Garfield on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
Jasmin Savoy Brown on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
Quinta Brunson on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
Ella Purnell on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
Sandra Oh on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
Alexandra Daddario in Dior Haute Couture on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
Connie Britton in Monique Lhuillier on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
Lily James in Atelier Versace on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
Geena Davis in Rani Zakhem Couture on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
Hannah Waddingham in Dolce and Gabbana on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
Elle Fanning in custom Sharon Long on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
Laura Linney in Christian Siriano on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
Sheryl Lee Ralph on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
Laverne Cox on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
Shonda Rhimes in St. John on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and covers breaking industry news. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, and Elite Daily and also worked as a freelance photographer and graphic designer. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's must-have pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality off of (currently, it's "Succession").
