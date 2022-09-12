The 2022 Emmys Red Carpet: The Best-Dressed Celebrities

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's the one night of the year where all the times you stayed up past your bedtime to watch the latest HBO smash hit or told your friends, "You know what? I'm staying in tonight because Netflix is calling my name" pays off. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards have arrived. Hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, this year's ceremony includes nominations for the widely-adored, feel-good Abbott Elementary (opens in new tab) and must-watch Shakespearean drama Succession. But before the best in primetime TV is decided, check out the best looks from the 2022 Emmy's red carpet because they're absolutely worth your attention.

Your favorite celebrities are more than proving why the red carpet showings on television's biggest night are worth watching. To view the guest's arrivals in real time, tune into E! between 6 and 8 p.m for a fashion breakdown hosted by four-time nominee Laverne Cox. As for the actual 2022 Emmys award ceremony, you'll find the live telecast streaming on NBC and Peacock.

Or, for an abridged round-up of the best-dressed on the 2022 Emmy's red carpet, scroll onward to see all of Marie Claire's top looks from the night. And check back in here, too, as we'll be updating this space throughout the evening.

Issa Rae on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Andrew Garfield on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Jasmin Savoy Brown on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Quinta Brunson on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Ella Purnell on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Sandra Oh on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Alexandra Daddario in Dior Haute Couture on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Connie Britton in Monique Lhuillier on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Lily James in Atelier Versace on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Geena Davis in Rani Zakhem Couture on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Hannah Waddingham in Dolce and Gabbana on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Elle Fanning in custom Sharon Long on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Laura Linney in Christian Siriano on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Laverne Cox on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Shonda Rhimes in St. John on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet