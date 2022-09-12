The 2022 Emmys Red Carpet: The Best-Dressed Celebrities

The looks we can't stop thinking about.

published

It's the one night of the year where all the times you stayed up past your bedtime to watch the latest HBO smash hit or told your friends, "You know what? I'm staying in tonight because Netflix is calling my name" pays off. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards have arrived. Hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, this year's ceremony includes nominations for the widely-adored, feel-good Abbott Elementary (opens in new tab) and must-watch Shakespearean drama Succession. But before the best in primetime TV is decided, check out the best looks from the 2022 Emmy's red carpet because they're absolutely worth your attention.

Your favorite celebrities are more than proving why the red carpet showings on television's biggest night are worth watching. To view the guest's arrivals in real time, tune into E! between 6 and 8 p.m for a fashion breakdown hosted by four-time nominee Laverne Cox. As for the actual 2022 Emmys award ceremony, you'll find the live telecast streaming on NBC and Peacock.

Or, for an abridged round-up of the best-dressed on the 2022 Emmy's red carpet, scroll onward to see all of Marie Claire's top looks from the night. And check back in here, too, as we'll be updating this space throughout the evening. 

Issa Rae on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Issa Rae emmys 2022 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Andrew Garfield on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Andrew Garfield emmys red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Jasmin Savoy Brown on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

emmys 2022 red carpet Jasmin Savoy Brown

(Image credit: Getty)

Quinta Brunson on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

quinta brunson 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

 Ella Purnell on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Sandra Oh on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

sandra oh emmys 2022 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Alexandra Daddario in Dior Haute Couture on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Alexandra Daddario emmys 2022 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Connie Britton in Monique Lhuillier on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

emmys 2022 red carpet Connie Britton

(Image credit: Getty)

Lily James in Atelier Versace on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Lily James emmys 2022 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

HoYeon Jung emmys 2022 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Geena Davis in Rani Zakhem Couture on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

emmys 2022 Geena Davis

(Image credit: Getty)

Hannah Waddingham in Dolce and Gabbana on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Hannah Waddingham 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Elle Fanning in custom Sharon Long on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Elle Fanning emmys red carpet 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

Laura Linney in  Christian Siriano on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Laura Linney emmys 2022 red carpet

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Sheryl Lee Ralph emmys 2022 red carpet

(Image credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Laverne Cox on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

laverne coz emmys red carpet

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Shonda Rhimes in St. John on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Shonda Rhimes

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Style Editor

Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and covers breaking industry news. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, and Elite Daily and also worked as a freelance photographer and graphic designer. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's must-have pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality off of (currently, it's "Succession").

