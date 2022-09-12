Abbott Elementary Season 2: What to Know and How to Stream

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you haven't gotten the chance to visit Abbott Elementary yet, you're in for a treat. The biggest new comedy of the year, created by Quinta Brunson, premiered in December 2021 and joined the ranks of Ted Lasso and Schitt's Creek as one of our favorite comedy series of all time. The mockumentary-style feel-good show follows the teachers of an underfunded public school—and their hilarious principal—as they do their best to mold young minds (played by equally-hilarious child actors) with the help of little resources, but tons of heart.

The Emmy-nominated comedy is coming back soon, so it's the perfect time to catch up on the previous 13 episodes. Read on for what we know about season 2 and how to stream Abbott Elementary.

When does 'Abbott Elementary' season 2 premiere?

The highly-anticipated second season of Abbott Elementary premieres on September 21, with the first episode available to watch on ABC at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. The 22-episode season will air at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesdays, taking ABC's flagship comedy slot, which was previously taken by Modern Family.

Who is in the cast of 'Abbott Elementary' season 2?

The main cast is returning for the show's second season, including Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James (opens in new tab) as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. William Stanford Davis, who plays school janitor Mr. Johnson, has also been promoted to a series regular.

(Image credit: ABC/Scott Everett White)

Where can you stream 'Abbott Elementary' season 2?

If you don't have access to ABC through cable, new Abbott episodes will be available every Thursday on Hulu. Season 1 also followed this format, and Hulu and ABC are keeping their next-day air agreement for the forthcoming 22-episode season of Abbott.

Where can you stream 'Abbott Elementary' season 1?

You have a couple of options to catch up on the previous 13 episodes. Variety (opens in new tab) reported last July that season 1 would be available to stream on both Hulu and HBO Max beginning on August 20. As for season 2, while next-day episodes will only be available on Hulu, the entirety of season 2 will be added to HBO Max following its finale, with complete future seasons being added to the streamer during each summer.

(Image credit: ABC/Gilles Mingasson)

What will 'Abbott Elementary' season 2 be about?

While the show is an episodic sitcom, there were some big changes for the characters' lives in the season 1 finale. Janine broke up with her longtime (more like lifetime) boyfriend Tariq (Zack Fox), Greg became a full-time teacher, and after some brief soul searching, Barbara decided not to retire.

Besides these character arcs, Brunson told Elle (opens in new tab) that she and the cast have plenty of ideas for the season. She said she wants more field trips outside of the Abbott halls, while Ralph wants to see her character start a choir, which would call back to her prior film Sister Act 2.

Williams also added that he's excited to continue the will-they, won't-they romance between Gregory and Janine "[Gregory’s] got to grow a lot before he’s ready for a relationship, period, let alone with Janine. However, we can see, from the outside point of view, how if they do the work, they could really have something special."