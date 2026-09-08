Hailey Bieber's Lacy Nightgown and Little Brown Bag Prove It's Vintage Girl Fall Time

In Roberto Cavalli and The Row, she looked straight out of the '90s.

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Hailey Bieber wore a leopard-print Roberto Cavalli slip dress with a brown The Row bag, completing her &#039;90s look
(Image credit: Backgrid)

This fall, nightgowns are everywhere but the bedroom. Lace-trimmed slip dresses are the stars of Vintage Girl Fall, a nostalgic mood board beloved by Dakota Johnson, Vittoria Ceretti, and now, Hailey Bieber. On September 7, Bieber flaunted her second nightie of the season—a leopard-print Roberto Cavalli dress—with Manolo Blahniks and a mini bag.

For a sushi date night with her husband in L.A., Bieber embraced the '90s fashion aesthetic in a sold-out, spaghetti-strap slip, featuring ivory lace along the neckline and knee-length hem. The cool-toned leopard print seemed to influence the color story of her accessories: She paired her well-loved Manolo Blahnik sandals with The Row's sold-out Ingrid Bag, both in rich chocolate brown shades.

Hailey Bieber wore a leopard-print Roberto Cavalli slip dress with a brown The Row bag, completing her &#039;90s look

Hailey Bieber was spotted post-sushi in a leopard-print nightgown and a little brown The Row bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Like the '90s baby she is, the Rhode founder added a gold anklet, Jessica McCormack diamond earrings, and vintage oval sunglasses to the mix. She finished with a Pocket Blush keychain around her top-handle tote. Adding a Rhode product to her off-duty outfit is one of Bieber's favorite ways to tease an upcoming release: The morning after the celebrity couple enjoyed their California rolls, the beauty brand confirmed the bag charm's Sept. 15 launch.

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This isn't the first time Bieber has worn lingerie with a '90s-style handbag. Back in July, she paired her burgundy slip dress with heeled The Row flip-flops and a croc Toteme clutch, shade-matched to the mini's lacy black trim.

All this to say? Free your go-to nightie from the confines of your pajama drawer. This fall, the going-out staple deserves a permanent spot alongside your little black dresses.

Shop Leopard-Print Dresses and Brown Bags Inspired by Hailey Bieber

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.