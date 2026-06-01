Plot twist: Rihanna vouched for a new It sneaker without Fenty x Puma tags. She's the latest VIP backing the Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe alongside Dua Lipa and Jacob Elordi: first by debuting a pair two weeks ago, then styling the retro ballet sneakers in a second shade with her trench coat outfit on May 31.

Rihanna and her two-month-old trainers spent Sunday in New York City, where Nike x Jacquemus sneakers currently reign supreme. She sourced the French atelier's fourth collection with Nike for the newest (and most nostalgic) Moon Shoes. Then, the "Stay" singer stacked them beneath straight-leg jeans, a white button-down, a classic camel trench coat, and a Miu Miu baseball cap.

Rihanna was spotted in NYC, wearing the Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everything celebrities know and love about the cult-classics returned on Rihanna's Spring 2026 model, including ruched, crinkle-effect nylon uppers, Nike's cream-colored ivory Swoosh, Jacquemus-branded tongues, and waffle-cleated soles sculpted from recycled Nike Grind rubber. The brand's "torpedo" silhouette—which captured the low-profile charm of sneakerinas—traded the last launch's butter yellow and tomato red tints for a rich cinnamon brown. In March, the Grammy winner's exact color sold for $180, but now, prepare to spend $450 or higher.

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Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe Sneakers $451 at Farfetch

In a matter of weeks, Rihanna went from having just a few Jacquemus looks under her belt, to sporting two shades from the brand's best-selling collaboration. On May 16, she coupled the same Miu Miu baseball cap with new, ecru Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoes. The monochrome Swoop, shoelaces, and nylon sidewalls made them a touch more understated than her brown pair. Zoom in, and you'll still see Jacquemus's emblem and Nike's arrow clear as day.

Rihanna's burgundy everyday bag added one more designer to the mix: Dior. She chose the quilted, circa-Spring 2026 Crunchy Bag she's worn on repeat since late April. Much like her Moon Shoes, she owns the part-shoulder-style, part-oversize-clutch in burgundy and emerald green.

A few weeks earlier, Rihanna styled the same Moon Shoes except in white. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe Sneakers $380 at Farfetch

Nike and Jacquemus have been on a roll since their initial summer 2022 collaboration. At the time, designer Simon Jacquemus "wanted to create a collection that reinterprets athletic women's sportswear in a minimal way," according to a press release. The first line drew inspiration from '90s Nike campaigns, anchored by re-imaginings of the Nike Air Humara sneaker. One year later, the Air Force 1 and Nike ACG Terra sneakers became the stars of the labels' reunion.

The Moon Shoe collaboration landing didn't occur until Sept. 2025. Almost 55 years after Bill Bowerman hand-built the sneaker for 1972's U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, Jacquemus saw an opportunity "to write a new story and reinterpret it in our own way." Drawn to the shoe's ability to be "timeless yet modern in its simplicity and execution," the designer reintroduced its retro look in red, peony pink, yellow, black, cobalt blue, and more.

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Dua Lipa and Blackpink's Lisa were quick to sample the butter, almost white shade; Jacob Elordi hasn't stopped styling them in bright red; and now, RiRi put a brand-new Moon Shoe on fashion's ballet sneaker radar. Talk about a Hollywood-wide takeover.

Shop the Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe Inspired by Rihanna