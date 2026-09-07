Few fashion brands could influence me to invest in not one, but two sweaters while summer’s stream of heat waves still rages on. But last week, J.Crew did just that. And because it wasn’t just any sweater—the American label launched the newest Rollneck—I know I’m not the only one who ignored the anti-sweater weather outside and grabbed my credit card.
Not only did J.Crew introduce the successor to one of its best-selling styles, it cast Emma Chamberlain (a Gen Z trendsetter who could, admittedly, sell me on anything) as its campaign star. Bait, line, and sinker, sweater edition.
On August 24, almost 40 years after the Rollneck first tumbled into cool-girl closets, J.Crew shrunk the signature silhouette and added a quarter-zip to its tubular collar. That’s right, the ribbed hemline no longer swallows your figure, but shares the same length as a baby tee.
I couldn’t complete my order fast enough, but longtime J.Crew collectors had some doubts, especially about the unusual (to some) crop. Some lamented its "smaller" cut, while others assumed it would be "ill-fitting." "Stop the crop" even became the unofficial chant of the movement.
Not everyone loved the campaign, either, claiming it was inappropriately geared toward "girly pop teens," rather than Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-adjacent minimalists, who have worn the style since the late '80s. As of publishing time, the internet remains divided. My opinion? Cropped sweaters aren't novel, nor are they hard to style.
Out of the eight shades, I committed to the ivory (because somehow I don’t have a white sweater) and tomato redstripes (because I can’t resist Fall 2026’s leading color and pattern trends). Spoiler: I am saving the cobalt blue and pale pink versions for a Black Friday sale.
Keep scrolling for Marie Claire-approved ways to wear J.Crew’s new Tiny Rollneck. Special suggestions from my editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, await you, too. TL;DR: If you're still having trouble, treat the sweater like a quarter-zip, rather than a Rollneck, and pair it with equally utilitarian, sporty, or preppy counterparts.
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The J.Crew Tiny Rollneck With Chunky-Cool Layers
I love how warm the regular Rollneck keeps me. Since the new hemline is shorter, I anticipate needing more layers once sweater weather returns. I’m happy to report the Tiny Rollneck—with its spacious, extra-long sleeves—fits underneath my go-to blazerand over my button-down. Trust me, it’s warm enough: With slim-fit jeans and the socks-and-loafers trend, I’ll be wearing the short style in December and beyond.
Banana Republic
High-Rise Slim Jean
J.Crew
Tiny Rollneck in Stripe
Madewell
The Dolli Glove Loafer
The J.Crew Tiny Rollneck With Equally-Baggy Bottoms
Early in the year, Jennifer Lawrence said four words that changed the way I dress: “Big goes with big.” Meaning: “You can have baggy on the bottom and tight on the top, but you cannot ever have tight on the bottom, baggy on the top.” To avoid “looking like a lamp” in my Rollneck, I paired it with Gap’s take on the drawstring pants trend. I loved the way the sweater’s ribbed hemline and the cinched waistband of the bottoms worked in tandem to give an otherwise oversized set shape.
Making it the perfect fall outfit, I accessorized with my new mules from Seavees, a.k.a. outdoor house slippers that heightened the “I look this cool without even trying” energy of the Tiny Rollneck.
Intentionally Blank
Marer Mules - Cocoa
J.Crew
Tiny Rollneck
Gap
Mid Rise Twill Easy Barrel Utility Pants
The J.Crew Tiny Rollneck With the Summer-to-Fall Bermuda Shorts Trend
In an interview with The Cut, Chamberlain said the sweaters gave her a “Maine summer feel.” She suggested styling them with denim and a “cute little random flip-flop.”
Once thong sandals aren’t in season anymore, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief and I will keep summer styling alive with the Bermuda shorts trend. “I have a short torso and am in a 'small shirt, big short' phase, so maybe that's why I like it,” Ogunnaike tells me about the Tiny Rollneck. “It’s how I will carry my favorite summer [shorts] trend into the fall.”
Referencing Ogunnaike’s in-office outfit as my blueprint, I styled my striped Tiny Rollneck with white denim Bermudas by Gap. (I might wear the bottoms with the ivory quarter-zip, too, just to protest the “no white after Labor Day” rule.) To give the preppy sweater some sporty edge, I slipped chunky socks into my Salomon hiking sneakers, a Fall 2025 trend that’s back for another round. Later, to finish the look, I stacked my favorite barn jacket from Gap over the sweater.
Citizens of Humanity
Court Denim Straight-Leg Shorts
J.Crew
Tiny Rollneck
Salomon
Gender Inclusive Xt-Whisper Sneaker
The J.Crew Tiny Rollneck Over a Maxi Dress
Warm weather hasn’t stopped me from wearing the regular Rollneck before, so why would it now? This time, I just transformed it from a sweater into a shoulder-sweeping scarf that I could use once the sun sets. Taking cues from Kendall Jenner, I let the Rollneck’s ivory sleeves dangle off of a polka-dot dress from Faithfull.
I could’ve worn the sweater-and-dress duo with high-vamp flats or flirty kitten heels, but in the end, ballet sneakers by Vivaia made an unlikely look feel more approachable.
Faithfull
Luisa Midi Dress Cioccolato Dot
J.Crew
Tiny Rollneck
Vivaia
Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerina
The J.Crew Tiny Rollneck With Another Rollneck Sweater
Now, for the ultimate test, I needed to know if the Rollneck 1.0 and 2.0 were compatible or just sister styles that remain on opposite ends of my sweater drawer. First, I wore my regular Rollneck (don’t sleep on the men’s department) with the white Tiny knitwear over my shoulders and around my waist. I liked the look over my shoulders better, especially the way the weaving meshed so seamlessly.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.