The Internet Is Divided Over J.Crew's Tiny Rollneck Sweater—Here's How to Style the "Controversial" Look

It earned MC's editor-in-chief's endorsement, too.

Meguire Hennes&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Meguire Hennes tried J.Crew&#039;s Tiny Rollneck Sweater for styling review
(Image credit: Courtesy of J.Crew)

Few fashion brands could influence me to invest in not one, but two sweaters while summer’s stream of heat waves still rages on. But last week, J.Crew did just that. And because it wasn’t just any sweater—the American label launched the newest Rollneck—I know I’m not the only one who ignored the anti-sweater weather outside and grabbed my credit card.

Not only did J.Crew introduce the successor to one of its best-selling styles, it cast Emma Chamberlain (a Gen Z trendsetter who could, admittedly, sell me on anything) as its campaign star. Bait, line, and sinker, sweater edition.

On August 24, almost 40 years after the Rollneck first tumbled into cool-girl closets, J.Crew shrunk the signature silhouette and added a quarter-zip to its tubular collar. That’s right, the ribbed hemline no longer swallows your figure, but shares the same length as a baby tee.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

I couldn’t complete my order fast enough, but longtime J.Crew collectors had some doubts, especially about the unusual (to some) crop. Some lamented its "smaller" cut, while others assumed it would be "ill-fitting." "Stop the crop" even became the unofficial chant of the movement.

Emma Chamberlain modeled for the J.Crew Tiny Rollneck Sweater campaign

Emma Chamberlain modeled the new J.Crew Tiny Rollneck, causing a stir online.

(Image credit: Courtesy of J.Crew)

Not everyone loved the campaign, either, claiming it was inappropriately geared toward "girly pop teens," rather than Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-adjacent minimalists, who have worn the style since the late '80s. As of publishing time, the internet remains divided. My opinion? Cropped sweaters aren't novel, nor are they hard to style.

Out of the eight shades, I committed to the ivory (because somehow I don’t have a white sweater) and tomato red stripes (because I can’t resist Fall 2026’s leading color and pattern trends). Spoiler: I am saving the cobalt blue and pale pink versions for a Black Friday sale.

Emma Chamberlain modeled for the J.Crew Tiny Rollneck Sweater campaign

She wore the same controversial silhouette in white, too.

(Image credit: Courtesy of J.Crew)

Keep scrolling for Marie Claire-approved ways to wear J.Crew’s new Tiny Rollneck. Special suggestions from my editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, await you, too. TL;DR: If you're still having trouble, treat the sweater like a quarter-zip, rather than a Rollneck, and pair it with equally utilitarian, sporty, or preppy counterparts.

The J.Crew Tiny Rollneck With Chunky-Cool Layers

Meguire Hennes tried J.Crew&#039;s Tiny Rollneck Sweater for styling review

Luckily for me, J.Crew's Tiny Rollneck fits under my favorite blazer.

(Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

I love how warm the regular Rollneck keeps me. Since the new hemline is shorter, I anticipate needing more layers once sweater weather returns. I’m happy to report the Tiny Rollneck—with its spacious, extra-long sleeves—fits underneath my go-to blazer and over my button-down. Trust me, it’s warm enough: With slim-fit jeans and the socks-and-loafers trend, I’ll be wearing the short style in December and beyond.

The J.Crew Tiny Rollneck With Equally-Baggy Bottoms

Meguire Hennes tried J.Crew&#039;s Tiny Rollneck Sweater for styling review

Meet my signature in-office outfit for fall.

(Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

Early in the year, Jennifer Lawrence said four words that changed the way I dress: “Big goes with big.” Meaning: “You can have baggy on the bottom and tight on the top, but you cannot ever have tight on the bottom, baggy on the top.” To avoid “looking like a lamp” in my Rollneck, I paired it with Gap’s take on the drawstring pants trend. I loved the way the sweater’s ribbed hemline and the cinched waistband of the bottoms worked in tandem to give an otherwise oversized set shape.

Making it the perfect fall outfit, I accessorized with my new mules from Seavees, a.k.a. outdoor house slippers that heightened the “I look this cool without even trying” energy of the Tiny Rollneck.

The J.Crew Tiny Rollneck With the Summer-to-Fall Bermuda Shorts Trend

Nikki Ogunnaike wore the Jcrew Tiny Rollneck with the Bermuda shorts trend

Marie Claire's editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, is pro-Tiny Rollneck.

(Image credit: Nikki Ogunnaike)

In an interview with The Cut, Chamberlain said the sweaters gave her a “Maine summer feel.” She suggested styling them with denim and a “cute little random flip-flop.”

Once thong sandals aren’t in season anymore, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief and I will keep summer styling alive with the Bermuda shorts trend. “I have a short torso and am in a 'small shirt, big short' phase, so maybe that's why I like it,” Ogunnaike tells me about the Tiny Rollneck. “It’s how I will carry my favorite summer [shorts] trend into the fall.”

Meguire Hennes tried J.Crew&#039;s Tiny Rollneck Sweater for styling review

Here's how I made such a cozy sweater work for 70-degree days.

(Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

Referencing Ogunnaike’s in-office outfit as my blueprint, I styled my striped Tiny Rollneck with white denim Bermudas by Gap. (I might wear the bottoms with the ivory quarter-zip, too, just to protest the “no white after Labor Day” rule.) To give the preppy sweater some sporty edge, I slipped chunky socks into my Salomon hiking sneakers, a Fall 2025 trend that’s back for another round. Later, to finish the look, I stacked my favorite barn jacket from Gap over the sweater.

The J.Crew Tiny Rollneck Over a Maxi Dress

Meguire Hennes tried J.Crew&#039;s Tiny Rollneck Sweater for styling review

The Tiny Rollneck also works as a sweater-scarf hybrid (my favorite hack to layer without overheating).

(Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

Warm weather hasn’t stopped me from wearing the regular Rollneck before, so why would it now? This time, I just transformed it from a sweater into a shoulder-sweeping scarf that I could use once the sun sets. Taking cues from Kendall Jenner, I let the Rollneck’s ivory sleeves dangle off of a polka-dot dress from Faithfull.

I could’ve worn the sweater-and-dress duo with high-vamp flats or flirty kitten heels, but in the end, ballet sneakers by Vivaia made an unlikely look feel more approachable.

The J.Crew Tiny Rollneck With Another Rollneck Sweater

Meguire Hennes tried J.Crew&#039;s Tiny Rollneck Sweater for styling review

I borrowed my fiancé's regular Rollneck to prove the Tiny Rollneck works with anything, even another sweater.

(Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

Now, for the ultimate test, I needed to know if the Rollneck 1.0 and 2.0 were compatible or just sister styles that remain on opposite ends of my sweater drawer. First, I wore my regular Rollneck (don’t sleep on the men’s department) with the white Tiny knitwear over my shoulders and around my waist. I liked the look over my shoulders better, especially the way the weaving meshed so seamlessly.

Meguire Hennes tried J.Crew&#039;s Tiny Rollneck Sweater for styling review

One Rollneck wasn't enough for my summer-to-fall 'fit.

(Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

To switch things up, I then re-wore my lace-trimmed pencil skirt with the white Tiny Rollneck over the striped red style.

I wish I could tell you that you don’t need more than one J.Crew Rollneck, but I can’t. Much like my philosophy when it comes to the brand's basics, the more the merrier—even in the same outfit.

Explore More
CATEGORIES
Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.