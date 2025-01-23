Frame’s Collaboration With Alix Earle Revives The Controversial Skinny Jeans Trend
The look is (officially) back.
In 2025, the age-old adage is proving to be true—fashion really is cyclical. The sudden virality of nearly every ‘00s fashion trend was just the beginning: Skinny jeans, perhaps the most controversial denim trend of the early and mid-aughts, are officially back. This is partly thanks to the latest collaboration between Los Angeles-based denim brand Frame and influencer Alix Earle, launched on January 23.
The co-branded collection, which marks Earle’s second time working with Frame, consists of The Alix jeans, a high-rise silhouette with a leggings-like design. It’s available to shop in two washes: a deep, true blue shade and a glossy, coated black version.
In a press release announcing the collaboration, the brand referred to The Alix as a “wardrobe essential that’s versatile enough for day-to-night wear.” A portion of the style’s sales (in-store and online!) will be donated to Greater LA Habitat for Humanity to support recovery efforts for those affected by the Los Angeles fires.
The return of the skinny jeans won’t be too much of a surprise if you’ve been paying attention to the runways over the last few seasons. Ultra-tight styles appeared on the Fall/Winter 2024 runways at Miu Miu, Bally, and Balenciaga. But rather than being a one-season wonder, they returned for Spring 2025 at brands like Diesel and MM6 Maison Margiela. Teamed with fashion’s everlasting penchant for nostalgia, the style is poised to make a real, wear-everywhere comeback this year, no matter how controversial they are.
Keep scrolling to shop skinny jeans from Frame. As a one-time Frame Le High Skinny superfan, it warms my younger millennial heart to see them return to the spotlight.
Shop Other Skinny Jeans from Frame
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
