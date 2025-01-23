Frame’s Collaboration With Alix Earle Revives The Controversial Skinny Jeans Trend

In 2025, the age-old adage is proving to be true—fashion really is cyclical. The sudden virality of nearly every ‘00s fashion trend was just the beginning: Skinny jeans, perhaps the most controversial denim trend of the early and mid-aughts, are officially back. This is partly thanks to the latest collaboration between Los Angeles-based denim brand Frame and influencer Alix Earle, launched on January 23.

The co-branded collection, which marks Earle’s second time working with Frame, consists of The Alix jeans, a high-rise silhouette with a leggings-like design. It’s available to shop in two washes: a deep, true blue shade and a glossy, coated black version.

In a press release announcing the collaboration, the brand referred to The Alix as a “wardrobe essential that’s versatile enough for day-to-night wear.” A portion of the style’s sales (in-store and online!) will be donated to Greater LA Habitat for Humanity to support recovery efforts for those affected by the Los Angeles fires.

Earle stars in the accompanying campaign with a '60s-inspired look. (Image credit: Inez and Vinoodh)

The return of the skinny jeans won’t be too much of a surprise if you’ve been paying attention to the runways over the last few seasons. Ultra-tight styles appeared on the Fall/Winter 2024 runways at Miu Miu, Bally, and Balenciaga. But rather than being a one-season wonder, they returned for Spring 2025 at brands like Diesel and MM6 Maison Margiela. Teamed with fashion’s everlasting penchant for nostalgia, the style is poised to make a real, wear-everywhere comeback this year, no matter how controversial they are.

Keep scrolling to shop skinny jeans from Frame. As a one-time Frame Le High Skinny superfan, it warms my younger millennial heart to see them return to the spotlight.

