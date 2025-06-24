After months of raving about my favorite slim sneakers, I’ve started to change my tune. Summer 2025’s biggest sneaker trends include chunky, comfortable styles, and fashion’s favorite It-girls—namely Dakota Johnson, Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid—are to blame.

It all began when Jennifer Lawrence was seen wearing a pair of Nike V2K Run sneakers in early April. The style caught my eye because it stood out from her usual sneaker lineup with its more eye-catching silhouette. So long, Adidas Tokyo—there was a new silhouette in town.

Lawrence kicked off the chunky sneaker craze. (Image credit: Backgrid)

I wouldn't have thought much of it if Johnson hadn't stepped out in the same pair a few weeks later—and then kept wearing them repeatedly. Before long, they became a staple in her sneaker collection, perfectly complementing her casual athleisure outfits. While her Materialists wardrobe was all about luxury designer basics, Johnson’s everyday wardrobe was quite the opposite.

Dakota Johnson was just the next in a long line of Nike V2K superfans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The sudden fixation on a single pair of Nike sneakers was just the next step in moving away from the ultra-close-fitting kicks of seasons past. Styles from French hiking brand Salomon, for example, have quietly made their way into the closets of stars like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendall Jenner—and have remained there for years.

Sticking with the "sporty sneaker to fashion girl favorite" pipeline, On’s running sneakers have found fans in Zendaya and, more recently, Gerber, who just wore them this week. Even New Balance has gotten in on the resurgence, earning a recent co-sign from Hailey Bieber in New York City. These styles have always been around, but they've been bubbling away under the surface, waiting for their moment in the sun.

Kaia Gerber's On sneakers are proof the trend is here to stay. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

So, if three is a trend, then four is something bigger and more definitive. Consider this my official decree that retro sneakers have a new look as we head into the second half of 2025, and I’m here for it. Ahead, shop other similar styles from fashion’s favorite brands across the price spectrum.

