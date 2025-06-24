Chunky "Dadcore" Sneakers Are Officially Back

Blame fashion's favorite It-girls.

Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson, and Hailey Bieber wear chunky sneakers
(Image credit: Getty Images; Backgrid)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

After months of raving about my favorite slim sneakers, I’ve started to change my tune. Summer 2025’s biggest sneaker trends include chunky, comfortable styles, and fashion’s favorite It-girls—namely Dakota Johnson, Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid—are to blame.

It all began when Jennifer Lawrence was seen wearing a pair of Nike V2K Run sneakers in early April. The style caught my eye because it stood out from her usual sneaker lineup with its more eye-catching silhouette. So long, Adidas Tokyo—there was a new silhouette in town.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing Nike V2K sneakers

Lawrence kicked off the chunky sneaker craze.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

I wouldn't have thought much of it if Johnson hadn't stepped out in the same pair a few weeks later—and then kept wearing them repeatedly. Before long, they became a staple in her sneaker collection, perfectly complementing her casual athleisure outfits. While her Materialists wardrobe was all about luxury designer basics, Johnson’s everyday wardrobe was quite the opposite.

Dakota Johnson wears all-black

Dakota Johnson was just the next in a long line of Nike V2K superfans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

V2k Run "black Anthracite" Sneakers | 6
Nike
Nike V2k Run Sneakers (Were $120)

Nike, V2k Run Women's Shoes
Nike
Nike V2k Run Sneakers

The sudden fixation on a single pair of Nike sneakers was just the next step in moving away from the ultra-close-fitting kicks of seasons past. Styles from French hiking brand Salomon, for example, have quietly made their way into the closets of stars like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendall Jenner—and have remained there for years.

Sticking with the "sporty sneaker to fashion girl favorite" pipeline, On’s running sneakers have found fans in Zendaya and, more recently, Gerber, who just wore them this week. Even New Balance has gotten in on the resurgence, earning a recent co-sign from Hailey Bieber in New York City. These styles have always been around, but they've been bubbling away under the surface, waiting for their moment in the sun.

Kaia Gerber wearing On Running sneakers.

Kaia Gerber's On sneakers are proof the trend is here to stay.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On, Cloud 6 Sneaker
On
Cloud 6 Sneakers

on,

On
Cloudnova X Sneakers

So, if three is a trend, then four is something bigger and more definitive. Consider this my official decree that retro sneakers have a new look as we head into the second half of 2025, and I’m here for it. Ahead, shop other similar styles from fashion’s favorite brands across the price spectrum.

Shop More Chunky Sneakers

On, Cloudmonster Running Shoe
On
Cloudmonster Running Shoes

on,

On
Cloudtilt Sneakers

530
New Balance
530 Sneakers

327
New Balance
327 Sneakers

Nike Shox Tl Women's Shoes
Nike
Nike Shox Tl Women's Shoes

Nike V5 Rnr Women's Shoes
Nike
Nike V5 Rnr Women's Shoes

Salomon, Speedcross 6 Sneakers
Salomon
Speedcross 6 Sneakers

Salomon,

Salomon
XT-Whisper Sneakers

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.