Candles = sexy. Silk scarves = sexier.
Bras and lingerie are sexy, but so are remembering her favorite things—the book she's passionate about, the candle she bought three times already, the lipstick she feels most powerful in. Do no wrong this Valentine's Day and pick from any of these chic gifts, below, that will guarantee a great day for you both.
It's not a cliché when you remind her that she can wear this slip dress outside of the bedroom. Here's how.
Diptyque's new Roses collection will smell like she's literally surrounded by an actual bed of roses.
Nope, not a lipstick. After a long day at the office, she deserves to use this portable USB-rechargeable vibrator. Bonus: It's 100 percent waterproof for baths or showers.
This, on the other hand, is an actual lipstick that a) she will feel confident in and b) will last without smudging during those makeout seshes.
Name one woman who doesn't look sexy in a silk scarf. I'll wait.
Sometimes you both need a little bit of inspo, which now comes in the form of this Position of the Day Playbook.
One spray (or five) of Le Labo's cult-favorite Santal 33 perfume—a unisex blend of cedarwood, leather, and sandalwood—and you'll never want to leave her side.
Have her throw on this lace bralette with a pair of high-waisted jeans or wear it underneath her favorite top.
Slip on Brooklinen's "Do Not Disturb" pillow cases to set the mood. They come with a night cream that proves you take her skincare routine just as seriously as she does.
If a sex playlist came in the form of an album, that would be Rihanna's Anti, which just turned three years old. Add it to her CD collection (yes, some of us still have them), and cue it up all night. Highly recommend "Sex with Me" and "Yeah, I Said It."
She'll feel completely seen (and therefore very turned on) when you give her a copy of Rupi Kaur's second poetry collection, The Sun and Her Flowers. It covers all of the bases, from grief to heartbreak to love.
It's 2019 and we now have sex dust, which claims to increase libido and reduce stress. Add it to matcha, tea, milk, water, or smoothies when you need that extra boost.
Fill up this cute photo album with whatever pictures you desire, but remember to keep it PG-13 if you want to store it on the coffee table as decor. (Or don't...if that's your thing.)
Every time she quickly stashes her rings in this "You Light My Fire" dish, she'll think of you. And really, what more could you ask for?
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.