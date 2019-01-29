image
Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Girlfriend You'll Win Bonus Points For

Candles = sexy. Silk scarves = sexier.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Bras and lingerie are sexy, but so are remembering her favorite things—the book she's passionate about, the candle she bought three times already, the lipstick she feels most powerful in. Do no wrong this Valentine's Day and pick from any of these chic gifts, below, that will guarantee a great day for you both.

1 A Slip Dress
Courtesy
Journelle
$148.00
SHOP IT

It's not a cliché when you remind her that she can wear this slip dress outside of the bedroom. Here's how

2 A Luxe Candle
Courtesy
Diptyque
$72.00
SHOP IT

Diptyque's new Roses collection will smell like she's literally surrounded by an actual bed of roses. 

3 An On-the-Go Vibrator
Courtesy
Lelo Free People
$85.00
SHOP IT

Nope, not a lipstick. After a long day at the office, she deserves to use this portable USB-rechargeable vibrator. Bonus: It's 100 percent waterproof for baths or showers.  

4 A Bold Lipstick
Courtesy
Oribe Net-a-Porter
$42.00
SHOP IT

This, on the other hand, is an actual lipstick that a) she will feel confident in and b) will last without smudging during those makeout seshes. 

5 A Silk Scarf
Courtesy
CJW
$85.00
SHOP IT

Name one woman who doesn't look sexy in a silk scarf. I'll wait. 

6 A Glossary of Sex Positions
Courtesy
Urban Outfitters
$12.95
SHOP IT

Sometimes you both need a little bit of inspo, which now comes in the form of this Position of the Day Playbook

7 A Memorable Scent
Courtesy
Le Labo Nordstrom
$80.00
SHOP IT

One spray (or five) of Le Labo's cult-favorite Santal 33 perfume—a unisex blend of cedarwood, leather, and sandalwood—and you'll never want to leave her side.

8 A Lace Bralette
Courtesy
Intimately Free People
$30.00
SHOP IT

Have her throw on this lace bralette with a pair of high-waisted jeans or wear it underneath her favorite top. 

9 "Do Not Disturb" Pillow Cases
Courtesy
Brooklinen
$98.00
SHOP IT

Slip on Brooklinen's "Do Not Disturb" pillow cases to set the mood. They come with a night cream that proves you take her skincare routine just as seriously as she does. 

10 An Unofficial Sex Album
Courtesy
Universal Music Target
$16.99
SHOP IT

If a sex playlist came in the form of an album, that would be Rihanna's Anti, which just turned three years old. Add it to her CD collection (yes, some of us still have them), and cue it up all night. Highly recommend "Sex with Me" and "Yeah, I Said It."  

11 A Book That Speaks to Her Soul
Courtesy
Amazon
$16.99
$12.48 (27% off)
SHOP IT

She'll feel completely seen (and therefore very turned on) when you give her a copy of Rupi Kaur's second poetry collection, The Sun and Her Flowers. It covers all of the bases, from grief to heartbreak to love. 

12 Sex Dust
Courtesy
Moon Juice Urban Outfitters
$35.00
SHOP IT

It's 2019 and we now have sex dust, which claims to increase libido and reduce stress. Add it to matcha, tea, milk, water, or smoothies when you need that extra boost. 

13 A Special Photo Album
Courtesy
Urban Outfitters
$29.00
SHOP IT

Fill up this cute photo album with whatever pictures you desire, but remember to keep it PG-13 if you want to store it on the coffee table as decor. (Or don't...if that's your thing.)

14 "You Light My Fire" Jewelry Tray
Courtesy
Urban Outfitters
$6.00
SHOP IT

Every time she quickly stashes her rings in this "You Light My Fire" dish, she'll think of you. And really, what more could you ask for?  

•••

