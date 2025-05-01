This Elegant $50 Silk Scarf Is a Low-Key Status Symbol

The illusion of wealth can be achieved with one piece of fabric.

silk scarves graphic
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
in News

I learned a valuable lesson from watching well-dressed women walk around New York City’s SoHo neighborhood this past weekend: a silk scarf knotted around the neck is all it takes to leave a lasting, elegant impression. The neckerchief—or, if you’re feeling fancy and French, a foulard—can be a triple-digit designer piece or just $14.99, bought new for the season or thrifted secondhand. It can be worn with a freshly pressed skirt suit or an outfit as basic as blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

The particulars don’t matter because the effect is the same: a woman with a silky little scarf looped around her neck looks like she has her life together. With a twilly tucked into her shirt collar or an ascot twisted into an organza choker—even if she doesn’t actually own anything from Hermès, she has the vibe of someone who’s befriended a Birkin sales associate and keeps their contact details in her phone.

Emma Leger wears white shirt, beige midi skirt, black boots, beige Hermes bag, printed silk scarf, outside Hermès, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 08, 2025 in Paris, France.

Exhibit A of the refined impact of a silk neckerchief.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Specifically, I’m thinking of a woman I passed by in SoHo who layered a polka-dotted silk scarf into a spring shirt sandwich, using it as a graphic pop against a poplin button-down shirt and a linen blazer. She looked expensive—as if she had just disembarked from an Italian Riviera yacht cruise and picked up the neckerchief from a luxury boutique in Portofino as a souvenir.

It turns out her scarf was J.Crew’s best-selling silk bandana (I discovered this later while perusing the retailer for my editor-picked summer shopping list) and is currently on sale for $59. Aside from the scarf, her look was chic, but I might not have looked and lingered if the polka-dotted piece hadn't caught my eye. Her simple silk scarf became a cheat code for unlocking a rich-looking outfit—a clever strategy I plan to incorporate into my summer fashion game plan.

J.Crew Oversized Silk Bandana
J.Crew
Oversized Silk Bandana

Elegancia Tropical Royal Labyrinth Silk Scarf
Anthropologie
Elegancia Tropical Royal Labyrinth Silk Scarf

Print Square Silk Scarf
Nordstrom
Print Square Silk Scarf

A guest wears short sleeves white top, matching wide leg pants, beige Tod's bag, burgundy printed silk scarf, outside Tod's, during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 28, 2025 in Milan, Italy

Here, an example of how a simple, silky bandana elevates a white tee and simple cotton pull-on pants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The easy elegance of silk scarves is not news-breaking journalism. Lightweight, floral-printed foulards have long been a staple of French fashion. First popularized in 1837 through Hermès’s hand-painted, printed squares woven from imported Chinese silk, you’ll always find lightweight scarves peppered throughout Paris Fashion Week street style and in ‘fit checks from tastemakers who live in Le Marais.

Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday also comes to mind as a strong reference point for the dainty piece, zipping around on a Vespa and inadvertently falling head over ballet flats for Gregory Peck, with a small striped scarf tied around her neck.

Large Silk Scarf
Henelle
Large Silk Scarf

Print Silk Bandana Square Scarf
Nordstrom
Print Silk Bandana Square Scarf

Floral Silk Large Diamond Scarf
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Floral Silk Large Diamond Scarf

Tamu McPherson wearing a beige blazer and skirt, a black dior bag on September 28, 2021 in Paris, France.

A quintessential Parisian look: a nipped-in blazer, A-line skirt, and floral foulard.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a long-standing symbol of timeless sophistication and effortless elegance, silk scarves have enabled women to elevate their outfits throughout history. So, it’s only natural to reach for this luxurious accessory yet again as we strive to work smarter, not harder, for the warm-weather season. ICYMI: summer 2025's fashion trends follow a low-effort, high-reward ethos and champion intentional stylings.

A vintage-style scarf suits this thoughtful theme particularly well. When paired with a simple button-down and linen pants or the lightest summer dress possible, a little silk neckerchief conveys a succinct and stylish message: you're a woman who's always two steps ahead.

Up next: the refined, not overthought ways I’m styling scarves this summer.

Silk Scarf Outfit Inspiration Awaits

A guest wears black sunglasses, a black silk hair elastic, a green print pattern silk small scarf, a black oversized blazer jacket, a black shiny leather handbag, neon orange / pink / purple print pattern silk large pants , outside Mark Kenly Domino Tan, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on August 10, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using a vibrant, floral-printed silk scarf creates an eye-catching clash of colors! Notice how the neutral black blazer anchors the look.

Black & Green Printed Silk Scarf
Dries Van Noten
Black & Green Printed Silk Scarf

Boyfriend Blazer
Banana Republic Factory
Boyfriend Blazer

A woman at New York Fashion Week wearing a cheetah print silk scarf with a blue shirt dress, mini skirt, and brown blazer

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A trendy leopard print neckerchief ties in perfectly with fashion's recent fixation on zootopia patterns.

Long Printed Silk Scarf
J.Crew
Long Printed Silk Scarf

Linen Button-Up Shirt
MANGO
Linen Button-Up Shirt

Pornwika Spiecker wears a mint dress, brown leather blazer, and silk neck scarf and black bag outside Aeron during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on January 31, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Consider adding a geometric scarf—like this brown, polka-dotted one from Rag & Bone—to spice up an otherwise neutral dress.

Rag & Bone Pearly Button Silk Scarf
Rag & Bone
Pearly Button Silk Scarf

Darien Rib-Knit Midi-Dress
Veronica Beard
Darien Rib-Knit Midi-Dress

A guest wears brown square sunglasses from Louis Vuitton, earrings, a white latte with red and pink print pattern silk scarf from Louis Vuitton, a black short sleeves / midi skirt, a brown LV monogram print pattern in coated canvas clutch from Louis Vuitton, a gold watch, black shiny varnished leather pointed micro heels shoes , gold / silver / diamonds Love bracelets from Cartier, outside Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023, on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You love your favorite little black dresses, but even this iconic wardrobe staple can benefit from a bit of extra flair. Start with a printed scarf in a pink color palette.

Poppy Print Modal Scarf
ZARA
Poppy Print Modal Scarf

Aritzia Bond Linen Dress
Babaton
Bond Linen Dress

A guest wears black square sunglasses, gold earrings, a beige with black embroidered pattern silk scarf, gold chain pendant necklaces, a white latte shoulder-off / silk top, black wide legs pants, black leather flip flop, a white latte matte leather handbag , outside Helmstedt during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, on August 11, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alternatively, you can opt for neutrals—a cream-colored scarf is the ideal complement to a minimal strapless tunic.

MANGO, Floral-Embroidered Cotton Handkerchief - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Floral-Embroidered Cotton Handkerchief - Women | Mango Usa

Silvia Strapless Peplum Top
Staud
Silvia Strapless Peplum Top

A guest wears purple sunglasses, a green and beige print pattern silk scarf, a gray oversized blazer jacket, matching gray large pants, a black shiny leather belt, a navy blue shiny leather handbag in shape of horse, white leather open toe-cap / block heels mules, outside Helmstedt during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, on August 11, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If your suiting feels stale, a colorful bandana tied around the neck will add some personality. This one from Free People is already in my virtual cart.

Essential Silky Triangle Bandana
Free People
Essential Silky Triangle Bandana

Oversized Double Breasted Blazer
ZARA
Oversized Double Breasted Blazer

Emma Childs
Emma Childs
Fashion Features Editor

Emma is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she explores the intersection of style and human interest storytelling. She covers viral styling hacks and zeitgeist-y trends—like TikTok's "Olsen Tuck" and Substack's "Shirt Sandwiches"—and has written hundreds of runway-researched trend reports about the ready-to-wear silhouettes, shoes, bags, colors, and coats to shop for each season. Above all, Emma enjoys connecting with real people to yap about fashion, from picking an indie designer's brain to speaking with athlete stylists, entertainers, artists, politicians, chefs, and C-suite executives about finding a personal style as you age or reconnecting with your clothes postpartum.

Emma previously wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center and launched her own magazine, Childs Play Magazine, in 2015 as a creative pastime. When Emma isn't waxing poetic about niche fashion discourse on the internet, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, doing hot yoga, and "psspsspssp-ing" at bodega cats.

