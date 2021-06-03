15 Fanny Packs That Scream "Fashion"
Go hands-free in style.
By Sara Holzman published
Formerly known as the sporty accessory, donning the fanny pack quickly became a passé tourist thing. But today, strapping one to your hip, in earnest, won't deem you a paranoid traveler or a naïve fashion victim. Thanks to a major comeback on the runways, designers like Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Bottega Veneta have catapulted the fanny pack, or the more fashionable monitor "belt bag," to cool-girl status.
The practicality of a fanny pack is unrivaled. There's nothing more liberating than going hands-free, and with roomier interiors and loads of pockets, you don't have to decide between your important life essentials—go ahead, take the cell phone and the keys. Keep it elevated with a slim leather style or get into on-trend prints, like camos and tie dyes. Ahead, we've got options with loads of fashion-meets-function potential.
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
This water-repellent belt bag was designed for people on the go, and who isn't?
Tory Burch Piper Printed Belt Bag
Made from recycled polyester, this vintage floral print belt bag has two front zip pockets that will keep your essentials easily accessible.
Cuyana Mini Circle Belt Bag
This circular belt bag is designed with an adjustable strap so it can serve double duty as a shoulder bag, too.
MZ Wallace Metro Belt Bag
Bring this quilted belt bag along on your travels. It's studded with pockets and easily rolls up for all of your packing needs.
Louis Vuitton Bumbag
This "bum bag" can be worn as a belt bag, across the body, or thrown over your shoulder.
Ashya Palmetto Mini
This elevated design is made with 14k gold-plated hardware and lined with organic cotton canvas fabric.
Dries Van Noten Graphic Fanny Pack
This highlighter hued tie dye belt bag is roomy enough to fit the essentials, and then some.
See by Chloé Lesly Belt Bag
This feminine leather belt bag is dainty enough to fit through your belt hoops.
Coach Puffy Leather Belt Bag
Wear this rainbow colored puff belt bag proudly; it was created in support of LGBTQ+ rights.
Clare V Fanny Pack
This bold striped belt bag has a super roomy top to fit bulky items like your cell phone and sunglasses case.
Jacquemus La Centure belt bag
Is there anything hipper (pun intended) than this adorable front flap bag?
Fendi x Joshua Vides Small Baguette
This logo-mania belt bag is the brainchild of Cali-based artist Joshua Vides, who reinterpreted the classic Fendi motif with his signature Pop art spin.
