Formerly known as the sporty accessory, donning the fanny pack quickly became a passé tourist thing. But today, strapping one to your hip, in earnest, won't deem you a paranoid traveler or a naïve fashion victim. Thanks to a major comeback on the runways, designers like Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Bottega Veneta have catapulted the fanny pack, or the more fashionable monitor "belt bag," to cool-girl status.

The practicality of a fanny pack is unrivaled. There's nothing more liberating than going hands-free, and with roomier interiors and loads of pockets, you don't have to decide between your important life essentials—go ahead, take the cell phone and the keys. Keep it elevated with a slim leather style or get into on-trend prints, like camos and tie dyes. Ahead, we've got options with loads of fashion-meets-function potential.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

This water-repellent belt bag was designed for people on the go, and who isn't?

Tory Burch Piper Printed Belt Bag

Made from recycled polyester, this vintage floral print belt bag has two front zip pockets that will keep your essentials easily accessible.

Cuyana Mini Circle Belt Bag

This circular belt bag is designed with an adjustable strap so it can serve double duty as a shoulder bag, too.

MZ Wallace Metro Belt Bag

Bring this quilted belt bag along on your travels. It's studded with pockets and easily rolls up for all of your packing needs.

Louis Vuitton Bumbag

This "bum bag" can be worn as a belt bag, across the body, or thrown over your shoulder.

Ashya Palmetto Mini

This elevated design is made with 14k gold-plated hardware and lined with organic cotton canvas fabric.

Dries Van Noten Graphic Fanny Pack

This highlighter hued tie dye belt bag is roomy enough to fit the essentials, and then some.

See by Chloé Lesly Belt Bag

This feminine leather belt bag is dainty enough to fit through your belt hoops.

Coach Puffy Leather Belt Bag

Wear this rainbow colored puff belt bag proudly; it was created in support of LGBTQ+ rights.

Clare V Fanny Pack

This bold striped belt bag has a super roomy top to fit bulky items like your cell phone and sunglasses case.

Prada Sidonie Belt Bag

This anything-but-boring belt bag will shake up any look.

Bottega Veneta Belt Bag

If you had to choose one, this ultra chic woven belt bag is it.

Jacquemus La Centure belt bag

Is there anything hipper (pun intended) than this adorable front flap bag?

Fendi x Joshua Vides Small Baguette

This logo-mania belt bag is the brainchild of Cali-based artist Joshua Vides, who reinterpreted the classic Fendi motif with his signature Pop art spin.

Zadig & Voltaire ZV Leather Belt Bag

This structured belt bag marries a shoulder bag's sophistication with a belt bag's functionality.

