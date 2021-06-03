Formerly known as the sporty accessory, donning the fanny pack quickly became a passé tourist thing. But today, strapping one to your hip, in earnest, won't deem you a paranoid traveler or a naïve fashion victim. Thanks to a major comeback on the runways, designers like Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Bottega Veneta have catapulted the fanny pack, or the more fashionable monitor "belt bag," to cool-girl status.

The practicality of a fanny pack is unrivaled. There's nothing more liberating than going hands-free, and with roomier interiors and loads of pockets, you don't have to decide between your important life essentials—go ahead, take the cell phone and the keys. Keep it elevated with a slim leather style or get into on-trend prints, like camos and tie dyes. Ahead, we've got options with loads of fashion-meets-function potential.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag $38.00 at lululemon.com This water-repellent belt bag was designed for people on the go, and who isn't?

Tory Burch Piper Printed Belt Bag $139.00 at toryburch.com Made from recycled polyester, this vintage floral print belt bag has two front zip pockets that will keep your essentials easily accessible.

Cuyana Mini Circle Belt Bag $125.00 at cuyana.com This circular belt bag is designed with an adjustable strap so it can serve double duty as a shoulder bag, too.

MZ Wallace Metro Belt Bag $145.00 at mzwallace.com Bring this quilted belt bag along on your travels. It's studded with pockets and easily rolls up for all of your packing needs.

Louis Vuitton Bumbag $1760.00 at louisvuitton.com This "bum bag" can be worn as a belt bag, across the body, or thrown over your shoulder.

Ashya Palmetto Mini $425.00 at ashya.co This elevated design is made with 14k gold-plated hardware and lined with organic cotton canvas fabric.

Dries Van Noten Graphic Fanny Pack $345.00 at saksfifthavenue.com This highlighter hued tie dye belt bag is roomy enough to fit the essentials, and then some.

See by Chloé Lesly Belt Bag $186.00 at farfetch.com This feminine leather belt bag is dainty enough to fit through your belt hoops.

Coach Puffy Leather Belt Bag $157.50 at nordstrom.com Wear this rainbow colored puff belt bag proudly; it was created in support of LGBTQ+ rights.

Clare V Fanny Pack $299.00 at clarev.com This bold striped belt bag has a super roomy top to fit bulky items like your cell phone and sunglasses case.

Prada Sidonie Belt Bag $1690.00 at farfetch.com This anything-but-boring belt bag will shake up any look.

Bottega Veneta Belt Bag $1250.00 at bottegaveneta.com If you had to choose one, this ultra chic woven belt bag is it.

Jacquemus La Centure belt bag $604.00 at farfetch.com Is there anything hipper (pun intended) than this adorable front flap bag?

Fendi x Joshua Vides Small Baguette $2290.00 at nordstrom.com This logo-mania belt bag is the brainchild of Cali-based artist Joshua Vides, who reinterpreted the classic Fendi motif with his signature Pop art spin.