The 20 Best Spring Skirts of 2022

(Image credit: Christian Vierig)
Longer days and blooming buds are Mother Nature's indicators that spring has finally arrived, while airer fabrics and free-flowing silhouettes are fashion's mark on the season. An ethereal day dress is a great standby, but don't sleep on the versatility of spring skirts. Like dresses, their comfort also reigns supreme. Whether you prefer a Versace-esque shape-framing silhouette or a longer bohemian style à la vintage Yves Saint Laurent, both interpretations will provide relief from cumbersome jeans and heat-trapping leggings. Play with hemlines and waistlines, prints and pleats, and choose from a variety of fabrics—from denims to silks. Ahead, we've listed our top contenders for spring season skirts, broken down by category.

The Floral Skirt

Tory Burch Floral Midi-Skirt

Tory Burch Floral Midi-Skirt

An A-line silhouette with a built in, detachable belt is polished, not fussy. Pair it with the matching top to feel instantly pulled together.

Ulla Johnson Chantal Floral Organza Midi Skirt

Ulla Johnson Chantal Floral Organza Midi Skirt

Inject romance into your spring wardrobe with this floaty tiered skirt. Bonus points: it has pockets!

Zara Contrasting Floral Print Skirt

Zara Contrasting Floral Print Skirt

This boho-chic version has a roomy elastic waist, marrying style and comfort.

The Faux Leather Skirt

Nanushka Malorie Long Skirt

Nanushka Malorie Long Skirt

This faux leather skirt has an asymmetric waist and a ruched side, making it the ideal pairing for a tucked in button-down.

Aritzia Leather Pencil Skirt

Aritzia Leather Pencil Skirt

This front slit pencil skirt is made with vegan leather that has the same look and feel of the real deal.

ZARA Faux Leather Skirt

ZARA Faux Leather Skirt

You'd never know the back is elastic, while the front showcases a chic tie belt.

The Denim Skirt

Monse Upside Down Denim Mini Skirt

Monse Upside Down Denim Mini Skirt

This deconstructed mini is not your run-of-the-mill denim skirt. Wear it with a cashmere sweater in the spring and a ribbed knit tank for summer heat waves.

The Pleated Skirt

Jacquemus Pleated Midi Skirt

Jacquemus Pleated Midi Skirt

As temps begin to climb, a lightweight linen fabric will help keep you looking and feeling cool.

Chopova Lowena Split Pattern Pleated Skirt

Chopova Lowena Split Pattern Pleated Skirt

This tartan pleated skirt is virtually wearable artwork. Made in Bulgaria, it's uniquely crafted using leather and climbing hooks. 

Slip Skirts

Vince Satin Slip Skirt

Vince Satin Slip Skirt

The styling possibilities are endless for this casual, yet elevated satin skirt.

ZARA Satin Midi Skirt

ZARA Satin Midi Skirt

Add interest to a slinky skirt with some subtle drawstring ruching. 

Significant Other Aura High-Rise Satin Skirt

Significant Other Aura High-Rise Satin Skirt

This earth-toned midi skirt is an all-season staple. Showcase the high waisted bodice with a statement-making logo belt.

Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

