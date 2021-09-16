Longer days and blooming buds are Mother Nature's indicators that spring has finally arrived, while airer fabrics and free-flowing silhouettes are fashion's mark on the season. An ethereal day dress is a great standby, but don't sleep on the versatility of spring skirts. Like dresses, their comfort also reigns supreme. Whether you prefer a Versace-esque shape-framing silhouette or a longer bohemian style à la vintage Yves Saint Laurent, both interpretations will provide relief from cumbersome jeans and heat-trapping leggings. Play with hemlines and waistlines, prints and pleats, and choose from a variety of fabrics—from denims to silks. Ahead, we've listed our top contenders for spring season skirts, broken down by category.