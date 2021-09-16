Our 20 Favorite Spring Skirts of 2022
The 20 Best Spring Skirts of 2022
By Sara Holzman published
Longer days and blooming buds are Mother Nature's indicators that spring has finally arrived, while airer fabrics and free-flowing silhouettes are fashion's mark on the season. An ethereal day dress is a great standby, but don't sleep on the versatility of spring skirts. Like dresses, their comfort also reigns supreme. Whether you prefer a Versace-esque shape-framing silhouette or a longer bohemian style à la vintage Yves Saint Laurent, both interpretations will provide relief from cumbersome jeans and heat-trapping leggings. Play with hemlines and waistlines, prints and pleats, and choose from a variety of fabrics—from denims to silks. Ahead, we've listed our top contenders for spring season skirts, broken down by category.
The Floral Skirt
Tory Burch Floral Midi-Skirt
An A-line silhouette with a built in, detachable belt is polished, not fussy. Pair it with the matching top to feel instantly pulled together.
Ulla Johnson Chantal Floral Organza Midi Skirt
Inject romance into your spring wardrobe with this floaty tiered skirt. Bonus points: it has pockets!
Zara Contrasting Floral Print Skirt
This boho-chic version has a roomy elastic waist, marrying style and comfort.
The Faux Leather Skirt
Nanushka Malorie Long Skirt
This faux leather skirt has an asymmetric waist and a ruched side, making it the ideal pairing for a tucked in button-down.
Aritzia Leather Pencil Skirt
This front slit pencil skirt is made with vegan leather that has the same look and feel of the real deal.
ZARA Faux Leather Skirt
You'd never know the back is elastic, while the front showcases a chic tie belt.
The Denim Skirt
APC Denim Pencil Skirt
Pair this straightforward denim pencil skirt with a striped T-shirt and slides.
Monse Upside Down Denim Mini Skirt
This deconstructed mini is not your run-of-the-mill denim skirt. Wear it with a cashmere sweater in the spring and a ribbed knit tank for summer heat waves.
Khaite Maggie Distressed Denim Skirt
This chic two-toned skirt pairs nicely with a blazer for workdays and a graphic tee for weekends.
The Pleated Skirt
Michael Michael Kors Polka-Dot Midi Skirt
Polka dots offer a cheerful alternative to just one color scheme.
Jacquemus Pleated Midi Skirt
As temps begin to climb, a lightweight linen fabric will help keep you looking and feeling cool.
Chopova Lowena Split Pattern Pleated Skirt
This tartan pleated skirt is virtually wearable artwork. Made in Bulgaria, it's uniquely crafted using leather and climbing hooks.
Slip Skirts
Vince Satin Slip Skirt
The styling possibilities are endless for this casual, yet elevated satin skirt.
ZARA Satin Midi Skirt
Add interest to a slinky skirt with some subtle drawstring ruching.
Significant Other Aura High-Rise Satin Skirt
This earth-toned midi skirt is an all-season staple. Showcase the high waisted bodice with a statement-making logo belt.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
