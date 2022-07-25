Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
This may not be a total revelation, but the best slingback heels (a.k.a. the most classic shoe silhouette) are also the ideal summertime shoe. They feel a little less formal than a full-on pump, and you often have a ton of options to choose from, making them great for work or a wedding. But, like all wardrobe essentials, classic is not a euphemism for boring. The trendiest shoes for summer 2022 also happens to come in this shape, and they include gorgeous pops of jewel tones, metallic details, denim, woven details—we could go on.
There are so many reasons to swap your regular pair of pumps for a slingback heel. Something about the strappy-ness of the shape makes a slingback feel a bit dressier than an all-business leather pump, and thus a fab day-to-night option. In short, however you plan on wearing them, a pair of slingbacks are classic.
Scroll down for this season’s best slingback heel offerings in a variety of price points. If the slingback heel is just your next pick on your heel-collecting journey, the editors at Marie Claire have rounded up the most essential types of heels for you to gain inspiration from. Or, if you've fallen head over heels (sorry) for some of the chunkier items on this list, we even have a roundup of the best platform heels for you to shop, too.
Best Office-Appropriate Slingback Heels
Naturalizer Banks Slingback Pumps
This top-ranked pair of low-heeled slingbacks from Naturalizer is a bestseller for a reason. They come in three colors including this classic creamy beige.
Best Classic Tan Slingback Heels
J.Crew Lucie Slingback Block-Heel Sandals
This pair of slingback heeled sandals from everyone’s go-to brand for elevated classics, J.Crew, is perfect for daily wear or if you’re in need of something more formal, too. They come in five colors ranging from this creamy nude to a bright green, and have a 3-inch heel.
Best Wedding Reception Slingback Heels
Stuart Weitzman SW Bow 75 Slingback
Getting married and looking for a cute reception shoe? This pick from Stuart Weitzman will add a touch of bling to even the most simple reception dress or suit.
Best Barbiecore Slingback Heel
Larroude Ellie Block Pump in Pink
Hot pink is one of the most popular colors for summer 2022. Hop on the trend by opting for this pair of plaid, bow-adorned pumps from Larroude. The 1.8-inch high heel makes them great for all-day wear.
Best Wedding Ceremony Slingback Heels
Malone Souliers Marion 85mm Heel
If you want a pair of wedding heels that feels just as special as your actual gown, this pair from Malone Souliers fits the bill. The heel clocks in at 85mm or 3.3 inches, so it’s also great if you want to invest in one pair of shoes for the entire day.
Best Buckled Slingback Heels
Charles & Keith Woven Buckle Slingback Heeled Pumps - Black
How special do these slingbacks from affordable shoe brand Charles & Keith feel? The low, wearable heel makes them easy to style, but the gold buckle elevates your whole look.
Best Brown Slingback Sandals
& Other Stories Strappy Block Heel Leather Sandals
This pair of slingbacks from & Other Stories comes in three colors and is strappier from others on this list. The delicate silhouette gives them a slightly retro feel.
Best Celebrity-Adored Slingback Heels
Amina Muaddi Crystal-Embellished Pointed-Toe Pumps
Celebrities and stylists alike are obsessed with slingbacks from Amina Muaddi. The viral investment-worthy shoes come in just about every color and are adorned with a shiny star detail that are simply stunning.
Best Woven Slingback Heel
Mango Braided Heel Shoes
Just like the best basket bags, this pair of slingback heels from Mango is the summery version of this very on-trend silhouette. Plus, the bright citrus-y colorways don’t hurt.
Best Metallic Slingback Heel
Reformation Elenora Sling Back Block Heel
Reformation doesn’t just make a line of amazing (and sustainable!) clothes. They also make equally-cute heels and flats. This pair of metallic strappy heels from the brand has a low, 35mm heel for comfort.
Best Patent-Leather Slingback Heels
How sexy are these patent-leather stiletto heels? Pair them with your favorite mini skirt or cut-out dress.
Best Satin Slingback Heel
Kate Spade New York Marseille Heel
A pretty satin bow makes these simple, classic slingback heels from Kate Spade New York feel extra special. With a two-inch heel and a cushioned toe bed, they won’t make your feet hurt.
Maguire Malaga Heel
I own a pair of ballet flats from Maguire that I can’t stop wearing, so I know that this pair of heels is worth it. The marbled heel adds interest without being over-the-top.
Best High-Heeled Slingback Heel
Schutz Emma Pointed Toe Slingback Heel
These white-hot heels from Schutz also come in black and retail for $118, so they’re worth buying in both colors. The heel measures at 3.75 inches, so they’re great for a night out.
Best Logo’d Slingback Heel
Tory Burch Georgia Bombe Slingback
Tory Burch makes some of the most classic pairs of heels on the market, and this pair of patent leather slingbacks falls right in line with the rest of their collection.
Best Platform Slingback Heel
Steve Madden Sunnyside Slingback Sandal
If you’re new to heels, or if you just want a pair of slingbacks that feels a little more casual,consider this pair from Steve Madden. They retail for under $100 and have a so-called “toothy” tread to limit slipping.
Best Barely-There Slingback Heel
Urban Outfitters Ellie Strappy Sandal
These slingbacks are for the people who want the look of a mule but want a bit more support through the ankle. Shop them in three easy-to-style colors.
Best Vintage Slingback Heel
Vagabond Shoemakers Hedda Heel
If you love the ‘90s, consider this pair of square-toed slingbacks from cult-favorite heels by Vagabond Shoemakers. The striking white-and-black colorway is so on-trend, too.
Best Glossy Nude Slingback Heel
Veronica Beard Analita Sandal
Finally, a pair of heels so timeless, you’ll want to wear them with everything. The heel on these patent-leather options from Veronica Beard measures in at 4 inches, one of the tallest of this list.
Best Red Slingback Heel
Sam Edelman Hazel Slingback Heel
Spice up your classic LBD with this pair of cherry-red heels from Sam Edelman. The heel also measures at four inches, so they’re great if you want to add some serious height to your look.
Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
