Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This may not be a total revelation, but the best slingback heels (a.k.a. the most classic shoe silhouette) are also the ideal summertime shoe. They feel a little less formal than a full-on pump, and you often have a ton of options to choose from, making them great for work or a wedding. But, like all wardrobe essentials, classic is not a euphemism for boring. The trendiest shoes for summer 2022 also happens to come in this shape, and they include gorgeous pops of jewel tones, metallic details, denim, woven details—we could go on.

There are so many reasons to swap your regular pair of pumps for a slingback heel. Something about the strappy-ness of the shape makes a slingback feel a bit dressier than an all-business leather pump, and thus a fab day-to-night option. In short, however you plan on wearing them, a pair of slingbacks are classic.

Scroll down for this season’s best slingback heel offerings in a variety of price points. If the slingback heel is just your next pick on your heel-collecting journey, the editors at Marie Claire have rounded up the most essential types of heels for you to gain inspiration from. Or, if you've fallen head over heels (sorry) for some of the chunkier items on this list, we even have a roundup of the best platform heels for you to shop, too.

Best Office-Appropriate Slingback Heels (opens in new tab) Naturalizer Banks Slingback Pumps This top-ranked pair of low-heeled slingbacks from Naturalizer is a bestseller for a reason. They come in three colors including this classic creamy beige. $110 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

Best Classic Tan Slingback Heels (opens in new tab) J.Crew Lucie Slingback Block-Heel Sandals This pair of slingback heeled sandals from everyone’s go-to brand for elevated classics, J.Crew, is perfect for daily wear or if you’re in need of something more formal, too. They come in five colors ranging from this creamy nude to a bright green, and have a 3-inch heel. $198 at J.Crew (opens in new tab)

Best Wedding Reception Slingback Heels (opens in new tab) Stuart Weitzman SW Bow 75 Slingback Getting married and looking for a cute reception shoe? This pick from Stuart Weitzman will add a touch of bling to even the most simple reception dress or suit. $575 at Stuart Weitzman (opens in new tab)

Best Barbiecore Slingback Heel (opens in new tab) Larroude Ellie Block Pump in Pink Hot pink is one of the most popular colors for summer 2022. Hop on the trend by opting for this pair of plaid, bow-adorned pumps from Larroude. The 1.8-inch high heel makes them great for all-day wear. $300 at Larroude (opens in new tab)

Best Wedding Ceremony Slingback Heels (opens in new tab) Malone Souliers Marion 85mm Heel If you want a pair of wedding heels that feels just as special as your actual gown, this pair from Malone Souliers fits the bill. The heel clocks in at 85mm or 3.3 inches, so it’s also great if you want to invest in one pair of shoes for the entire day. $580 at Malone Souliers (opens in new tab)

Best Buckled Slingback Heels (opens in new tab) Charles & Keith Woven Buckle Slingback Heeled Pumps - Black How special do these slingbacks from affordable shoe brand Charles & Keith feel? The low, wearable heel makes them easy to style, but the gold buckle elevates your whole look. $53 at Charles & Keith (opens in new tab)

Best Brown Slingback Sandals (opens in new tab) & Other Stories Strappy Block Heel Leather Sandals This pair of slingbacks from & Other Stories comes in three colors and is strappier from others on this list. The delicate silhouette gives them a slightly retro feel. $129 at & Other Stories (opens in new tab)

Best Celebrity-Adored Slingback Heels (opens in new tab) Amina Muaddi Crystal-Embellished Pointed-Toe Pumps Celebrities and stylists alike are obsessed with slingbacks from Amina Muaddi. The viral investment-worthy shoes come in just about every color and are adorned with a shiny star detail that are simply stunning. $1140 at Farfetch (opens in new tab)

Best Woven Slingback Heel (opens in new tab) Mango Braided Heel Shoes Just like the best basket bags, this pair of slingback heels from Mango is the summery version of this very on-trend silhouette. Plus, the bright citrus-y colorways don’t hurt. $120 at Mango (opens in new tab)

Best Metallic Slingback Heel (opens in new tab) Reformation Elenora Sling Back Block Heel Reformation doesn’t just make a line of amazing (and sustainable!) clothes. They also make equally-cute heels and flats. This pair of metallic strappy heels from the brand has a low, 35mm heel for comfort. $228 at Reformation (opens in new tab)

Best Satin Slingback Heel (opens in new tab) Kate Spade New York Marseille Heel A pretty satin bow makes these simple, classic slingback heels from Kate Spade New York feel extra special. With a two-inch heel and a cushioned toe bed, they won’t make your feet hurt. $198 at Zappos (opens in new tab)

Maguire Malaga Heel I own a pair of ballet flats from Maguire that I can’t stop wearing, so I know that this pair of heels is worth it. The marbled heel adds interest without being over-the-top. $195 at Maguire (opens in new tab)

Best High-Heeled Slingback Heel (opens in new tab) Schutz Emma Pointed Toe Slingback Heel These white-hot heels from Schutz also come in black and retail for $118, so they’re worth buying in both colors. The heel measures at 3.75 inches, so they’re great for a night out. $118 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

Best Logo’d Slingback Heel (opens in new tab) Tory Burch Georgia Bombe Slingback Tory Burch makes some of the most classic pairs of heels on the market, and this pair of patent leather slingbacks falls right in line with the rest of their collection. $358 at Tory Burch (opens in new tab)

Best Platform Slingback Heel (opens in new tab) Steve Madden Sunnyside Slingback Sandal If you’re new to heels, or if you just want a pair of slingbacks that feels a little more casual,consider this pair from Steve Madden. They retail for under $100 and have a so-called “toothy” tread to limit slipping. $80 at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab)

Best Barely-There Slingback Heel (opens in new tab) Urban Outfitters Ellie Strappy Sandal These slingbacks are for the people who want the look of a mule but want a bit more support through the ankle. Shop them in three easy-to-style colors. $59 at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab)

Best Vintage Slingback Heel (opens in new tab) Vagabond Shoemakers Hedda Heel If you love the ‘90s, consider this pair of square-toed slingbacks from cult-favorite heels by Vagabond Shoemakers. The striking white-and-black colorway is so on-trend, too. $160 at Vagabond Shoemakers (opens in new tab)

Best Glossy Nude Slingback Heel (opens in new tab) Veronica Beard Analita Sandal Finally, a pair of heels so timeless, you’ll want to wear them with everything. The heel on these patent-leather options from Veronica Beard measures in at 4 inches, one of the tallest of this list. $350 at Revolve (opens in new tab)

Best Red Slingback Heel (opens in new tab) Sam Edelman Hazel Slingback Heel Spice up your classic LBD with this pair of cherry-red heels from Sam Edelman. The heel also measures at four inches, so they’re great if you want to add some serious height to your look. $140 at Zappos (opens in new tab)