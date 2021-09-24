The Biggest Spring 2022 Trends, Straight From the Runways
Winter, who?
By Sara Holzman published
We spotted a few repeat themes on the Spring/Summer 2022 runways that will be welcome additions to your spring wardrobe. With virtually no loungewear in sight, body-empowering pieces— like mini skirts and bra tops—reigned on the runways, as did lighthearted prints and textures like gingham and crochet. From the "less is more" cardigan to all-white ensembles, these are the trends we're predicting for spring.
Crochet Crazed
This season, homespun crochet details were a present theme on the runways, playing up texture. Crocheted pieces were layered over suits, tailored in matching sets, and knitted into feminine butterfly-esque silhouettes.
From left: Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Alberta Ferretti
The Less is More Cardigan
In seasons past we've seen an influx in oversized, "grandpa" style cardigans, but this season designers took an abbreviated approach with barely there, shrug-like creations that feel a bit retro.
From left: Prabal Gurung, Michael Kors Collection, Brandon Maxwell
Multiplied Minis
We still adore a midi skirt, but spring is all about the minis. Designers styled them ultra-ladylike with coordinating tops and blazers— but an oversized sweater and knee-high boots will keep the itsy-bitsy skirt everyday appropriate.
From left: Moschino, Max Mara, Markarian
Gaga for Gingham
Gingham got sporty on the runways at Brandon Maxwell and Michael Kors Collection, while Prabal and Carolina Herrera mixed the inherently warm-weather print with cold weather sequin fabrics and plush coats.
From left: Carolina Herrera, Prabal Gurung, Michael Kors Collection
White Before Labor Day
We've written about the ruling on wearing white after Labor Day, but it's become apparent that designers have given their consent to wearing an all-white ensemble on a year-round basis. White maxi dresses floated down the runway at Fendi, white separates were paired together at Jil Sander, and a crisp white skirt suit had a smart sensibility at Erdem.
From left: Fendi, Jil Sander, Erdem
Bras as Tops
Minimalist bras, worn as tops, took over the runways at Jonathan Simkhai, Coach, and Fendi, to just name a few. To achieve a not-so-naked look, bras were styled alongside fuller coverage pieces like suits, pleated skirts, and jackets.
From left: Jonathan Simkhai, Coach, Fendi
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
