We spotted a few repeat themes on the Spring/Summer 2022 runways that will be welcome additions to your spring wardrobe. With virtually no loungewear in sight, body-empowering pieces— like mini skirts and bra tops—reigned on the runways, as did lighthearted prints and textures like gingham and crochet. From the "less is more" cardigan to all-white ensembles, these are the trends we're predicting for spring.

Crochet Crazed

(Image credit: Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Alberta Ferretti)

This season, homespun crochet details were a present theme on the runways, playing up texture. Crocheted pieces were layered over suits, tailored in matching sets, and knitted into feminine butterfly-esque silhouettes.

Acne Studios Crochet Trimmed Straight Leg Pants $440.00 at net-a-porter.com

The Less is More Cardigan

(Image credit: Prabal Gurung, Michael Kors Collection, Brandon Maxwell)

In seasons past we've seen an influx in oversized, "grandpa" style cardigans, but this season designers took an abbreviated approach with barely there, shrug-like creations that feel a bit retro.



The Range Cropped Rib Knit Cardigan $250.00 at net-a-porter.com

Multiplied Minis

(Image credit: Moschino, Max Mara, Markarian)

We still adore a midi skirt, but spring is all about the minis. Designers styled them ultra-ladylike with coordinating tops and blazers— but an oversized sweater and knee-high boots will keep the itsy-bitsy skirt everyday appropriate.

Nanushka Belted Vegan Leather Mini Skirt $425.00 at net-a-porter.com

Gaga for Gingham

(Image credit: Carolina Herrera, Prabal Gurung, Michael Kors Collection)

Gingham got sporty on the runways at Brandon Maxwell and Michael Kors Collection, while Prabal and Carolina Herrera mixed the inherently warm-weather print with cold weather sequin fabrics and plush coats.

Alexandra Miro Natalia Gingham Cotton Shorts $280.00 at mytheresa.com

White Before Labor Day

(Image credit: Fendi, Jil Sander, Erdem)

We've written about the ruling on wearing white after Labor Day, but it's become apparent that designers have given their consent to wearing an all-white ensemble on a year-round basis. White maxi dresses floated down the runway at Fendi, white separates were paired together at Jil Sander, and a crisp white skirt suit had a smart sensibility at Erdem.

Bras as Tops

(Image credit: Jonathan Simkhai, Coach, Fendi)

Minimalist bras, worn as tops, took over the runways at Jonathan Simkhai, Coach, and Fendi, to just name a few. To achieve a not-so-naked look, bras were styled alongside fuller coverage pieces like suits, pleated skirts, and jackets.

Fleur du Mal Luxe Triangle Bra $9800 at fleurdumal.com

Dodobar Or Ribbed Knit Soft Cup Triangle Bra $160.00 at net-a-porter.com