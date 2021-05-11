Finding a comfortable sandal often requires trial and error, blisters, and foot cramps. You don't have time for that. To make your summer shopping easier, we've found 20 pairs of stylish shoes that also check off the comfort box. From the latest pair of Birkenstocks to a cute little kitten heel, these pairs cater to anyone who desires functionality and style. A summer shoe needs to carry you from walks around the neighborhood to weekend adventures, and also last through every activity on a vacation itinerary, which is no small feat. Luckily, the 20 pairs ahead can do all this and more; shop the comfiest summer sandals, ahead, before they completely sell out. (PSA: if you also really want a doctor's advice, see the types of shoes a podiatrist recommends.)

