20 Pairs of Sandals So Comfortable, You Can Walk All Day in Them
You'll want a pair—or five.
Finding a comfortable sandal often requires trial and error, blisters, and foot cramps. You don't have time for that. To make your summer shopping easier, we've found 20 pairs of stylish shoes that also check off the comfort box. From the latest pair of Birkenstocks to a cute little kitten heel, these pairs cater to anyone who desires functionality and style. A summer shoe needs to carry you from walks around the neighborhood to weekend adventures, and also last through every activity on a vacation itinerary, which is no small feat. Luckily, the 20 pairs ahead can do all this and more; shop the comfiest summer sandals, ahead, before they completely sell out. (PSA: if you also really want a doctor's advice, see the types of shoes a podiatrist recommends.)
•••
Vagabond Erin Slingback Sandal
These slingbacks are like an elevated take on your velcro sandals from childhood. The one-inch platform adds a bit of height and cushioning, while the minimalist design goes with every—and we do mean every—outfit.
Vince Rexx Crisscross Flat Slingback Sandals
You’ll love the padded sole and smooth leather almost as much as you love the details, like the woven straps and tortoise buckle.
Marc Fisher Calvie Slide Sandal
A chunky low heel is your BFF if you actually need to, you know, take steps during your day. These mules have a reasonable 1.5” block heel, and the cute braided strap detail adds a bit of extra cushioning.
Everlane The ReNew Sport Sandal
If simple and sporty is your vibe, look no further: These strappy sandals are made from recycled materials, adjust to fit your foot, and are comfy enough to wear all day long.
Reformation Vegan Assunta Strappy Block Heel Sandal
These vegan leather sandals are a workhorse in your wardrobe (and another excellent example of the comfortable low heel). We’re fully smitten with the three ruched straps and square toe, too.
Madewell Louisa Crisscross Slide
Slides aren’t always what we might categorize as “comfortable for walking,” but this pair defies the odds. The wide straps provide plenty of grip, while the sole feels like walking on memory foam.
Naturalizer Kirstin Wedge Sandal
A Wedge Slide
These shoes pass the cobblestone street test, thanks to the sturdy wedge slide and a thick strap across the foot. (Plus, Naturalizer is known for making comfortable, podiatrist-approved shoes.) The streamlined silhouette makes this sandal easy to style with anything, from a pair of cropped jeans to a midi skirt.
JW Anderson Chain Loafers
An Edgy Loafer
When you want to look polished and sophisticated, slip into these JW Anderson loafers. They have a comfortable cork sole and a polished chain across the front that gives them day-to-night appeal.
Hunter Original Outdoor Walking Sandal
A Sporty Sandal
These are the under $100 sporty sandals you'll want to wear for the rest of summer. I mean, they're literally called the "Walking Sandal" so you know they have to be good for all-day wear.
Freedom Moses Two Band Slides
A Velvet Slide
The velvet texture of these slides is unexpected, and will have you channeling all the chill vibes. Plus, each sandal from Freedom Moses is made from recyclable plastics and comes packaged in biodegradable materials.
TKEES Sloan Slides
A Strappy Sandal
For a minimalist strappy sandal that you can wear every day, try this one by TKEES. It has buttery smooth leather straps and a flexible skid-resistant rubber sole, so you won't slip and slide as you walk.
Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal
A One-Strap Sandal
For a sandal that you can just slip into and go on your merry way, try this white option from Birkenstock. The oversized buckle adds major fashion points to this comfortable shoe.
Tamara Mellon Solstice Sandal
A Gladiator Sandal
Shine on in this pair of barely-there modern gladiator-style sandals by Tamara Melon. The coppery hue will highlight your end-of-summer tan.
Paul Green Helena Woven Leather Block Heel Sandal
A Woven Sandal
The lightweight woven upper on this sandal by Paul Green adds some seriously beachy texture to an otherwise neutral shoe. It also has a cushioned insole, so say goodbye to rubbing and soreness!
Sam Edelman Wilton Block Heel Mule
A Block Heel Sandal
Had enough of your basic black and white sandals? Then why not give this pair of mules from Sam Edelman a spin? Yes, the heel is a little high, but the slight platform and wide strap make walking around a breeze.
Church's Kelsey Prestige sandals
A Retro Sandal
Think of these sandals as the updated version of those shoes you used to wear as a kid, but more fashionable! The rubber sole means that you won't slip while you wear them.
Dr. Martens Mackaye Sandals
A Flatform Sandal
You probably already love Dr. Martens' boots because of how damn comfortable they are, so why would you expect anything less from their range of sandals? The Mackaye Sandals are one of their top-rated pairs for that very reason.
aerosoles Dada
A Metallic Sandal
This platform sandal by Aerosoles is made of entirely vegan materials and is designed with a memory foam footbed so yes, they're worth picking up this season.
Teva MIDFORM Universal Sandal
A Velcro Strap Sandal
This best-selling sandal has been around for years and there's a reason why. The sole actually molds to fit your feet as you wear them which means that your arches will stay supported every single time you put them on.
Rekayla Flat Elastic Sandals
An Elastic Sandal
You know that feeling when the buckles and straps on your shoes begin to rub? So brutal! This pair from Rekayla is specifically designed not to do that thanks to the stretchy elastic straps.
Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
