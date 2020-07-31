High-Waisted Workout Leggings That Are Also Perfect for Brunch
Because versatility is key.
By Rachel Epstein published
There's nothing worse than paying for a workout class only to find yourself completely distracted by pants that keep falling down. I'm convinced that high-waisted leggings were specifically invented to solve this problem, which is why every woman needs a pair (or five) in her closet. Although we're mainly sticking to virtual workouts these days, there's nothing like a great pair of leggings that can transform the whole mood of your workout. Narrow your search with these comfy-but-stylish options, ahead, that are cute enough to go straight from the gym to brunch—or, you know, just to brunch (when it's safe to do so again).
Eleven by Venus Williams Smooth Leggings
Black-Owned Business
It doesn't get more chic than Eleven by Venus Williams' compression leggings that absorb sweat and moisture. They're perfect for that quick grocery store run (with a mask!) or a Zoom yoga class.
Universal Standard Danica Mesh Leggings
Universal Standard's sweat-absorbing mesh leggings are cute, airy, come in two different colors, and have a hidden (!) back pocket.
Outdoor Voices 7/8 Springs Leggings
You'll have trouble deciding whether or not you actually want to sweat in these amazing Outdoor Voices leggings, known for their chevron design that's flattering on every body type.
Roam Loud Shavo Seamless Set
Black-Owned Business
Throw on Roam Loud's Shavo Seamless Set when you're planning to get in those squats to firm up your booty and make up for the lack of, you know, walking that you used to do pre-pandemic.
GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Look like a street style star in Girlfriend Collective's leggings made from recycled water bottles. If you love the snug fit, they also come in black, blue, jade, navy, purple, and red.
Spanx Stretch Jersey Leggings
If you love Spanx, you'll appreciate these thick jersey leggings even more. They're super high-waisted (literally, they go halfway up your back) and won't irritate your skin.
Leggings Depot High-Waisted Leggings
The internet cannot stop obsessing over these $11 leggings from Amazon. (Yes, you read that correctly.) "They aren't messing around with the high waist capabilities," says one reviewer. "They come up above the smallest part of my waist when pulled up all the way, which I love."
CultureFit Clothing Zigzag Capris: Pink Kente
Black-Owned Business
Make your leggings a staple item in your wardrobe, thanks to this printed pair from CultureFit Clothing. It's cropped just below the knee, which will put your excellent sock game on display.
Athleta Ultra High Rise Elation Tight
Athleta's high-rise leggings were made for yogis to nail that tree pose and downward dog. They're simple, and the waist band stays in one place without being too tight. As one reviewer so eloquently wrote, "I'd like to live in these."
Nike Women's Training Crops Nike Sculpt
Nike's sculpted high-waisted leggings purposefully aim to show off those toned calf muscles when you want the world to know you #workout.
Pru Apparel PowerMoves Leggings
Black-Owned Business
Take your leggings to the next level with a bright pair from PowerMoves. They're too good not to wear on socially-distant hikes.
Lululemon Rogue Renegade Super High Rise Crop 21"
For a super high-rise fit that doesn't go all the way down to your ankles, allow me to introduce you to this classic Lululemon pair.
Fabletics Oasis High-Waisted Pocket 7/8
Sometimes a girl just wants to throw on a pair of leggings—workout class scheduled or not—and that's where these Fabletics leggings come in. Did we mention they have pockets?! Genius.
Alo Yoga High-Waisted Shine Leggings
For a more elevated look, go for Alo's shiny leggings equipped with a waistband that can be worn way above your belly button or folded over just like you did in the early 2000s. (Just me?)
Rachel Epstein is an editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits culture, politics, and lifestyle stories ranging from op-eds to profiles to ambitious packages. She also manages the site’s virtual book club, #ReadWithMC. Offline, she’s likely watching a Heat game, finding a new coffee shop, or analyzing your cousin's birth chart—in no particular order.
