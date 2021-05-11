Our appreciation for the classic leggings remains the same every season. (Unlike our feelings on biker shorts and tiny sunglasses.) Leggings are there for you 24/7, like when your high-waisted mom jeans cut into your stomach after a filling lunch (am I the only one who rips off their jeans as soon as I walk through the door?), and they're easily the most effortless, comfy pair of bottoms to wear aside from sweatpants.

It’s no wonder, then, that the internet has an obsession with leggings, especially pairs you can get on Amazon. If you're wondering what's going on, we dove a little deeper to find out. Turns out, the giant e-comm retailer offers a mammoth of styles and colors at every price point. To help you zero in on the good pairs quickly, we've combed through the leggings with the best ratings and reviews. Below, the 32 best pairs to shop on Amazon.

Best Colorful Accents 1. Amazon Essentials Colorblock Performance Mid-Rise Capri Active Leggings $7.29-18.90 at amazon.com If you're sick of wearing the same pair of black leggings, why not try one that comes complete with a playful pop of color? They're just as versatile but have a fashionable twist. This same pair also comes in 15 (!) other prints if you want to get really wild.

Best Shiny Leggings 2. American Apparel Shiny Nylon Tricot Leggings $27.67 at amazon.com Sometimes you just gotta shine, right? This shimmery pair of leggings works just as well paired with a black sports bra or a going-out top, so the styling possibilities are nearly endless. They also come in blue or red, so go all out!

Best Lifting Leggings 3. MOSHENGQI Ruched Butt Lifting High Waist Yoga Pants $13.99 at amazon.com Ruched Butt Lifting High Waist Yoga Pants

Best Mesh Leggings 4. SweatyRocks Stretchy Skinny Sheer Mesh Insert Workout Leggings $18.99 at amazon.com The mesh inserts on this pair from SweatyRocks will help you stay cool on your summer morning jogs. You can't go wrong with giving these a try: they're priced at under $20 and have over 1,400 five-star ratings.

Best Leggings With A Pocket 5. Yogalicious Lux High Waist Elastic Free Side Pocket Ankle Legging $22.99 at amazon.com If your leggings don't have a pocket in 2021, what are you doing? You'll never misplace your phone, wallet or keys ever again—the seamless pocket on this pair from Yogalicious will take care of everything.

Best Criss-Cross Leggings 6. ODODOS Cross Waist Yoga Leggings $23.98 at amazon.com Criss-cross leggings are going viral right now because they're so flattering. This black pair has 700 five-star ratings and has been called the "best leggings ever" by some users, so what are you waiting for?

Best Faux Leather Leggings 7. Retro Gong Faux Leather Leggings $59.31 at amazon.com Faux leather leggings are perfect for when you want to go out with your friends at night but you still want to be comfy as hell. No one will be able to tell that this pair from Retro Gong isn'tmade from real leather!

Best Three-Pack Of Leggings 8. FULLSOFT 3 Pack Womens Leggings $23.99 at amazon.com This three-pack pair of leggings from FULLSOFT makes getting dressed in the morning easy. You can grab any of them and be out the door in no time. You won't find a better deal price-wise, either: these leggings are available for under $24!

Best With Cutouts 9. Redqenting High Waist Seamless Leggings $21.99 at amazon.com If the whole mesh-panel thing isn't your vibe but you still want to show a little skin at the gym or on your evening, why not try this pair from Redqenting that is covered in tiny slash marks?

Most Color Options 10. Leggings Depot Yoga Solid Leggings $12.99 at amazon.com With close to 8,000 ratings, these buttery smooth leggings can be stretched in all directions and offer no VPL (visible panty lines). Reviewers have confirmed that these leggings are super soft, comfortable, and fit well. They come in 45 different colors, so stock up on a few to have on hand just in case one is in the wash.

Best Two-Pack Deal 11. Fengbay 2 Pack High-Waist Yoga Leggings $29.99 at amazon.com If you're looking for a pair of leggings with a bit of compression in them, scoop up this two-pair pack. The bottoms come with a roomy side pocket for your phone or keys when you're outdoors and are noted for their stretchiness.

Most Comfortable 12. Felina Velvety Super Soft Lightweight Legging 2-Pack $31.95 at amazon.com These leggings come in a pack of two and are "lightweight but thick enough not to easily run or tear," according to one reviewer. The leggings make for "great pajama bottoms too," which is a testament to their comfort level.

Best High-Waisted Leggings 13. Satina High Waisted Leggings $12.74 at amazon.com With over 10,000 reviews, fans collectively agree that these leggings are super "flattering" and "buttery soft." They're comfortably high-waisted and hit right at the ankles. For those worried about the one-size option (there's also a plus-size option), one reviewer wrote, "The quality of these leggings exceed the price. I was worried about them being one size, but they fit me perfectly. All in all I'd say these are a steal for what you pay..."

Most Lightweight 14. Gayhay High-Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets $15.99 at amazon.com Searching for a pair of lightweight yoga pants? These might be up your alley. They're true to size and have a very high-waisted fit, with many customers comparing these bottoms to that of LuLaRoe's. The bottoms hug the body and have no bagginess around the knees.

Best for Tummy Control 15. Homma Premium Thick High Waist Leggings $19.95 at amazon.com One consistent piece of feedback for these leggings? Their magical abilities to "remove tummy bloat" and "suck the belly in" without causing pain or discomfort. They're recommended for curvy women and/or postpartum women who seek a thicker pair of leggings with compression and breathability. Plus, they hold up in the wash.

Best for Support 16. Hue Ultra Leggings With Wide Waistband $19.31 at amazon.com These leggings have over 2,000 reviews, a four-star rating, and cost less than $30, so they're worth a shot if you're in need of leggings. Pros for these bottoms include: A supportive waistband and that they don't slip down as you walk. If you've never bought leggings from Amazon before, consider adding these to your starter fashion pack.

Best for the Bump 17. Syrinx Soft Athletic Tummy Control Pants $23.99 at amazon.com These bottoms have the feel and fit of your favorite yoga pants, but are more suitable for layering under an oversize cardigan or flannel shirt. Because they're not super thick, you can even layer these under looser-fitting sweats for winter. For mamas-to-be, these leggings will also work for your bump, as they're amazingly stretchy and soft.

Best Fleece Leggings 18. CakCton Fleece Lined Leggings $17.98 at amazon.com You may not need these fleece-lined leggings right now, but come winter your legs will thank you for them. Great for layering under a dress or ski outfit, the bottoms are warm and soft but not thick or bulky. As an Amazon reviewer said, "If you’re on the fence, just buy them."

Best for No Visible Panty Lines 19. Hanes Stretch Jersey Leggings $9 at amazon.com These everyday leggings are made from a heavy fabric to prevent any visible underwear lines and will keep you warm once the fall weather arrives. It seems the quality of the leggings might vary from pair to pair as some found the color to fade after a few washes while others reported that it's the best pair of leggings they've found so far.

Best for Athletic Builds 20. Oalka Power Flex Leggings $15.29 at amazon.com If you have an athletic build, you'll want these leggings. A consistent theme in reviews is that they're perfect for those with an athletic build or "booty." These leggings pass the "bend over" test, a.k.a they're not see-through; they're suitable for winter (when that time comes around again); and they feature a nice little pocket for your phone. As one fan noted, the leggings were even "durable enough for my three year old to casually wipe his snotty nose on."

Best Lightweight Leggings 21. CRZ YOGA Naked Feeling High Waist Yoga Tights $26 at amazon.com The name of this pair from CRZ YOGA says it all: you'll literally feel like you have nothing on (in a good way) while you wear them. Perfect for yoga or pilates, these lightweight leggings will keep you cool all summer long.

Best for Jean Lovers 22. No Nonsense Women's Denim Leggings $13.44 at amazon.com The look of denim, but the feel and comfort of leggings. This pair of bottoms might replace your favorite skinnies. Reviewers noted that the material is thinner than jeans, which makes sense because they're not denim (the leggings are made of cotton, polyester, and spandex), and they don't pinch or bind you in. Of the 3,700+ mostly positive reviews, this one is all you need to read: "I accidentally fell asleep on the couch in these. I slept all night, very comfortably."

Best for Tall Girls 23. Yogipace Long Inseam High Waisted Barre Leggings $30.99 at amazon.com If you're over 5'7 then a) I'm jealous of you and b) you need these leggings. They come in three different inseam lengths and are specifically designed with tall girls in mind.

Best for Overall Comfort 24. 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Power Flex Leggings $22.99 at amazon.com According to its 6,000+ reviews, there are a mix of pros and cons to these leggings. First, the pros: they're affordable (prices range from $26 and up depending on the color you choose), comfortable, and stretchy. Also, fitness bloggers like Whitney Simmons have raved about them. Cons: the sizing/fit seems to vary and there's debate over whether or not they're squat proof. Based on the price and overall reviews, however, it's still worth trying—and if they're not completely squat-proof, at least they'll make for good lounge pants.

Best Size Range 25. Core 10 Spectrum High Waist Leggings $39.90 at amazon.com These leopard-printed leggings are available in sizes XS through 3X and come in tons of other prints and fun colors. They have a super lightweight feel but won't go sheer while you're in the gym.

Best for Layering 26. Leggings Depot High Waisted Capri Leggings $12.99 at amazon.com If you want an extra layer under your skirts and maxi dresses for fall, consider layering up with these capri bottoms. It has over 3k reviews and a 4.5 star rating out of five—not too shabby. One fan wrote, "love how they fit and the fabric feels delicious," a sentiment shared by multiple customers.

Best For Day-To-Night 27. Commando Women's Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings $84.99 at amazon.com These sleek faux leather leggings have received a lot of love from reviewers. In addition to being stylish, they offer light compression, 4-way stretch, and a double-layer waistband. For the daytime, consider styling the leggings with a pair of white sneakers and then switch in heels for a night out.

Best For Cooler Weather 28. Conceited Premium Women's Fleece Lined Leggings $17.95 at amazon.com Available in a slew of colors, this fleece-lined legging will keep you warm for chilly morning or evening workouts. The high-waisted style is super-soft and breathable, so you can continue your outdoor activities comfortably when the temperature starts to dip.

Best For Running 29. The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets $22.99 at amazon.com If you’re looking for a pair of leggings for a more high-intensity workout, take a look at this high waist style with a wide-waist elastic waistband that provides tummy control. The breathable and moisture-wicking material provides compression and support. Plus, there are two sizable pockets at each side and a hidden inner pocket in the back waistband for your keys or cardholder.

Best For Length Options 30. Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging $11.03 at amazon.com Available in short, regular, long, and extra-long sizing, these leggings come in a variety of colors. The double-knit Ponte fabric and simple design make this a style you can easily dress up or down.

Best For Warmer Weather 31. WE CUFFLLE Women's Mesh High Waist Leggings Yoga Pants with Pockets $24.99 at amazon.com From a sweat-sesh at the gym to an outdoor workout in the sun, this legging, with breathable mesh, is a great choice. The quick-dry, moisture-wicking style will keep you cool, while the high waist tummy control will allow you to feel supported.