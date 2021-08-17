The Workout Clothes on Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With

When I took up running, I did not have the proper wardrobe for those miles I'd be tackling. I had no idea how a proper pair of running sneakers could support my ankles, and I definitely did not have a quick-drying tee to run in (which is how I caught a cold after my first fall run). I've learned from that experience, thankfully, and now the first place I turn to for all my workout gear is Amazon. The e-commerce giant has a ton of cute and functional gear for all kinds of workouts, from high-waisted leggings (my favorite) and leggings to supportive sports bras. Best of all, Amazon workout clothes are affordable. (Look, I love athleisure as much as the next person, but I'm less afraid to go all out in my workouts in budget-friendly options.) Ahead, I rounded up some great workout pieces I found on Amazon based on thousands of reviews, so you know they're truly vouched for by the community. And if you're looking for at-home fitness equipment, we have a guide to that too.

Best Cotton Shorts URATOT Cotton Sports Shorts Yoga Shorts $10.99 at amazon.com This two-pack of cotton shorts is perfect for working out or just lounging around the house. Don't believe me? Then take a look at one of the 15,000 five-star reviews.

Best Bike Shorts Colorfulkoala High Waisted Biker Shorts $19.99 at amazon.com Biker shorts are proving to be a true wardrobe staple, so it's time to stock up. This pair has pockets (!!) so you won't lose track of your belongings while on your evening jog.

Best Tennis Skirt Werena Athletic Pleated Tennis Skirt $23.99 at amazon.com Whether you're a tennis pro or just started taking lessons, you need to look the part. This pleated tennis skirt comes in 17 colors, so you can match it to all your favorite sports bras.

Best Cropped Leggings THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Capris $24.99 at amazon.com If you're under 5''5, these capri leggings are made with you in mind. They have a high-waisted design and come in 36 different colors and patterns, so take your pick.

Loose Fit Workout Top icyzone Workout Tank Tops for Women (Pack of 3) $20.39 at amazon.com Sure, your college muscle tank days are over, but if you find yourself missing that loose fit, invest in these tank tops. An Amazon bestseller, these tanks are lightweight and made with sweat-wicking fabric.

Fleece Pullover Shirt Hanes Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt (Pack of 3) $9.99 at amazon.com When you're done with your workouts and want to cover up your sports bra or crop top, throw on this men's pullover. This black one comes in a pack of three, so you'll have one for nearly every day of the week.

Set of 3 Workout Bras BHRIWRPY Padded Strappy Sports Bras for Women $24.64 at amazon.com This highly stretchable sports bra has removable padding and is made with lightweight, breathable quick-dry fabric. You can wear it underneath your workout top or by itself.

Compression Workout Leggings Dragon Fit Compression Yoga Pants $22.98 at amazon.com You'll find yourself reaching for this black pair of leggings all the time, thanks to their breathability and moisture-wicking abilities. The four-way stretch legging is designed to hold and move with you, whether you're running, dancing, or lounging at home.

Biker Shorts Workout Set HZSN 2-Piece Yoga Outfit for Women $27.99 at amazon.com Who doesn't love a matching workout set? This biker shorts and crop top combination comes in eight different colors.

3-Inch Running Shorts BALEAF Running Shorts $51.99 at Walmart Check Amazon Like to wear shorts when working out, no matter the weather? This pair of lightweight bottoms has a snug waistband and built-in mesh briefs, so you don't have to worry about those periodic gusts of wind. Two side pockets will keep your keys and phone safe.

Set of 3 Workout Tank Tops icyzone Workout Tank Tops for Women (Pack of 3) $21.99 at amazon.com This trio of workout tank tops comes in 11 different sets, so you won't have trouble finding colors that work for you. With over 11k reviews and counting, reviewers say they love the tanks because of the quality and fit, which many say run a little closer to the body.

Leggings With Pockets Persit Workout Leggings for Women With Pockets $16.99 at amazon.com If you're looking for affordable leggings to wear every day, you'll want to grab yourself a pair with pockets. (I personally find them useful for holding dog treats to train my puppy.) This one has deep pockets and comes in a variety of colors. One reviewer said, "These leggings are very good quality, great price, and comfortable. All that and they look great on as well."

Mesh Back Workout Top Mippo Workout Tank Tops for Women $17.99 at amazon.com If you like a little ventilation as you work out, this top with a mesh back provides a cool flow of air as you run, lunge, jump, or lift. You can even knot the fabric in the back for a little detail. Based off the 6,000-plus reviews, fans think this shirt is comfortable, soft, and cute.

Long-Sleeve Workout Top Hanes Sport Cool Dri Performance Long Sleeve Tee $8.99 at amazon.com This long-sleeve tee has "cool DRI technology" so the fabric dries fast, and it also has odor protection just in case you're worried about smelling bad after a workout. Based off the 8,000-plus reviews, fans of the shirt love it for its quality and comfort. On your non-workout days, you can wear this as a base layer with your regular clothes.

Printed Workout Leggings FETY Workout Leggings With Pockets $16.99 at amazon.com These high-waisted, squat-proof leggings have tummy control and two side pockets, plus a hidden pocket so you can go hands-free for all your activities. The bottoms fit like a second skin, so don't be surprised if you want to wear these to bed. (Buy a second pair just in case!)

Set of Running Socks BERING Performance Athletic Running Socks $18.99 at amazon.com No workout is complete without a proper pair of moisture-wicking socks. The last thing you want in the middle of working out is to worry about how gross your socks will be afterwards.

Set of 3 Racerback Sports Bras MIRITY Racerback Sports Bras (Pack of 2) $20.99 at amazon.com This two-pack of sports bra has over 19,000 reviews (!!) and is described as "well made," "super comfy," and "great medium support." One reviewer said, "I always have a hard time finding sports bras that support well but these one are amazing. I'm a D cup and these bras keep everything in place really well, I can run and jump around with no problem."

Crop Top Sports Bra Lemedy Padded Sports Bra $23.99 at amazon.com With this crop top, you don't have to wear a sports bra because it's already padded for function and comfort (the pads are removable). Just slip on your favorite yoga leggings and you're ready to work out...or watch Netflix.

Two-Piece Workout Set Hotexy Two-Piece Black Workout Set $20.99 at amazon.com Here's a cute workout set that will provide you with the fashion motivation you need to do that 30-minute Pilates class. There are tons of other color options available.

Maroon Yoga Leggings IUGA High-Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets $23.95 at amazon.com If you like your workout leggings to have some color (I definitely do), this hue will speak to your soul. The high-waisted leggings have a four-way stretch and offer both compression and support. Plus, they have a "gusset crotch," which will maximize movement and help with rubbing/chafing.

Wireless Sports Bra Cabales Seamless Wireless Sports Bra (3-Pack) $20.00 at amazon.com This sports bra has more than 11,900 reviews, so they're worth your time—especially since they come in an easy-to-wear pack of three different colors. This style is great for non-racerback lovers and is free from wires, clips, and hooks that can dig into your skin. Don't be surprised if they end up replacing your everyday bra.

An Outdoor Jacket qualidyne Women's Yoga Jacket $16.99 at amazon.com When the weather gets cooler, you'll want to layer up with this nylon and spandex yoga jacket. It comes with two secret inner pockets to keep your wallet and phone safe, plus thumb holes to keep your hands warm.

Black Yoga Leggings AIMILIA Butt Lifting Anti Cellulite Leggings $15.39 at amazon.com Close to 13,500 people have rated these butt-lifting leggings—and according to the reviews, they do the job. Not only are they great for shaping behinds, but they're a staple for any fitness enthusiast or athleisure connoisseur.