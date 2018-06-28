The 18 Best Workout Apps for Lazy Girls

Easy fitness plans you can follow without leaving your apartment.
Nothing kills your exercise motivation faster than a roomful of witnesses at the scene of your Not Nailing That Yoga Pose. But that's where workout apps (that you can use in the privacy of your home) come in. Taking 10 breaks during a 30-minute cardio sesh? No one will know. Don't have time to work out after getting home at 8 p.m.? Seven-minute workouts exist. Below, 14 must-download fitness apps that will help you tone up and earn some much needed endorphins—on your own terms.
Couch to 5K's motto is quite literally “from the couch to the 5K finish line,” targeting beginning runners who want to train for their first race. The best part? It only requires sweating for 30 minutes per day, three days a week for nine weeks (that's not as much as it sounds, trust me).
Do it for the booty. Hate doing butt exercises for a gym full of people to see? I feel you. This seven-minute butt workout has you covered with targeted methods for improving your glutes, like squats and donkey kicks.
Under Armour’s app MyFitnessPal is a three-for-one diet tracker, calorie counter, and exercise motivator. The app personalizes your goals based off of your body type and the food you’re eating. There’s about 5 million foods in their database to choose from so you’re not just typing in “chicken"—which means you can determine how many calories you're actually taking in and burning off.
If you’re not ready to commit to an exercise routine just yet, start off your wellness journey by learning how to meditate with the Headspace app. You can begin with a free 10-day beginner’s course that shows you the essentials of practicing mindfulness on a daily basis. Meditating is known to help battle insomnia and increase productivity at work.
Yoga Wake Up prompts you to start your practice as soon as you roll out of bed by playing calming audio sequences that eases you into 10 minutes of morning stretches. Try it as soon you open your eyes rather than, you know, scrolling through Instagram. Soon, you won’t even need an alarm clock.
Sometimes the strength of a good workout rides on the music accompanying it (see our running and workout playlists for inspiration). Keeping this in mind, Aaptiv combines hundreds of classes with music that has high beats-per-minute to keep you motivated all the way through your cardio session.
Okay, so chances are if you're taking the initiative to download an app as an interval timer, you're not exactly the lazy type. But for all who want to avoid the gym and still keep themselves on track, Seconds is the gift from you to you. Use it for circuit training, HIIT training, or Crossfit-type workouts: The voice prompts at the end helps to keep you from sprawling out on the floor after each interval is over.
This on-demand video service is a true blessing for people who don't have the (mental) strength to wake up for a 7 a.m. session. Qinetic lets you stream classes from experts in the fitness industry, whether you're looking for a fun zumba routine, morning yoga, or a challenging HIIT workout.
If you're still working on nailing the push up once and for all, Freeletics Bodyweight will help you build up muscle and tone your body. Big perk #1: You first undergo a fitness test to customize a weekly workout plan that's tailored to your body type and physical needs. Big perk #2: If you're stuck doing exercises in a cramped apartment, it has a 2x2 mode that provides workouts to fit a 2 meters x 2 meters space (NYC dwellers, this means you).
Fitness app Sworkit (catchy!) lets you pick your poison from yoga, cardio, strength training, or stretching—or a potpourri of different exercises for a more varied workout. The app comes with a timer from five to 60 minutes and has video demonstrations of how to do all exercises for the truest beginners. Plus, the healthy mixture of "Okay, I've got this"- and "Is this almost over??"-intensity sets is a serious bonus.
When you graduate to that "all-over hurt" Crossfit-level workout, you can plug-in with Keelo, a high-intensity workout that has features like strength and conditioning workout plans to help you get in shape beyond the gym. The app even gives you access to a virtual coach who responds to questions and gives feedback on your workouts, so you can feel like a fancy person with a personal trainer.
Kill two birds with one app. Charity Miles allows you to donate to good causes while you burn calories. Sponsors like Johnson & Johnson, Chobani, and Humani donate a few cents for every mile you move biking, running, or even walking to charities like the ASPCA and Habitat for Humanity—even more incentive to lace up your sneakers and get to stepping.
The free app Daily Ab Workout is one of the best ways to tone your core. Prop your phone up and watch fitness videos—it'll feel like the trainer is right in the room next to you counting reps.
For those who want to be a little bit more zen on a daily basis and don't want to worry about falling over in yoga class while doing warrior pose, Daily Yoga offers a personalized coach and plenty of poses to choose from. There are also meditation classes available for people who want to de-stress and feel more focused.
Nike + Training Club is the ultimate app for fitness enthusiasts who want to experience an intense sweat session with a variety of options for their workout—so you never get bored. Choose from drills and audio guides from a professional Nike trainer, athletes like Serena Williams, or even stars like Ellie Goulding.
Don't have the time and energy to devote to a sweaty morning run before work? This seven-minute workout app offers bite-sized cardio workouts you can finish before hitting the shower and still have time to blow-dry your hair. The app ranges in difficulty level from beginners to fitness junkies.
If customization is your biggest goal, this app's fitness plan is continually adjusted to suit your body type and workout capacity. It helps push you beyond your limits and build up your strength to take on more challenging routines over time.
So, you've done the cardio, the crunches, the planks, and even the downward-facing dog. What's next? Stretching and a good night's sleep for your body to recover. Relax Melodies allows you to cool down to a range of calming sounds including rain, wind, and white noise (i.e. not the sound of email alerts).