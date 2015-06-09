The 19 Best Bra Brands of 2021
They'll feel like a second skin.
Finding the right bra is like finding a significant other—you spend so much time with them, it needs to be a good fit. But tracking down the right bra isn't always easy, in part due to the sheer variety of options out there. Plus, it takes time to figure out whether you feel like your comfiest, sexiest, most supported self in an underwire bra, a balconette bra, a bralette, a molded cup bra, or no bra at all (we're team free the nip, especially when WFH). A good bra should fit like a second skin and serve as the base for your lingerie/undergarment collection. Ahead, we rounded up the bra brands you can trust—including DTC brands, Black-owned lingerie labels, and much more—so you're picking from the best selections out there.
Savage x Fenty Floral Lace and Mesh Bralette
Rihanna's lingerie brand is pretty, inclusive, and affordable. It'll be easy to channel the star's fiery nature (or at least imagine yourself in her bold shoes) when you try on one of her bras or lingerie pieces.
Negative Underwear Sieve Non-Wire Bra in Buff + Black
For the minimalist, Negative Underwear makes functional, simple, and comfortable undergarments. This non-wired bra is their best-selling piece.
Intimissimi Triangle Bra in Lace
Intimissimi's non-padded, non-wired triangle bra comes in a two-tone lace palette with easy adjustable straps.
MARY YOUNG Tate Bra in Two-Tone Caramel and Concrete
Mary Young is known for celebrating women's curves and making simple and comfortable undergarments for every occasion. The lingerie is made with no underwire, padding, or shaping fabrics.
ERES Amarante Embroidered Tulle Underwired Balconette Bra
A French favorite, ERES has been the height of Parisian lingerie luxury for decades. Treat yourself to a delicate piece like this balconette bra.
La Perla Floral-Embroidered Sheer-Panel Bra
One of the most elegant and sophisticated lingerie brands in the market: La Perla. The Italian heritage brand is worth the investment.
Skims Fits Everybody Bralette
As we all know, SKIMS is Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand. SKIMS is famous for its high-waist briefs and bodysuits, but their bras are just as good. This mesh scoop bralette is a perfect alternative to heavily padded, uncomfortable bras.
Araks Beatrice Bralette Peche
Araks creates undergarments that'll make you smile whenever you slip on a piece. The offerings are effortlessly beautiful and constructed with pretty Italian fabrics. This two-tone unlined bralette is ideal for women with small busts.
Agent Provocateur Zuri Underwired Bra
Agent Provocateur creates playful and sexy lingerie that makes you feel your best. In recent years, lingerie has become socially acceptable to wear outdoors, whether under a blazer or peeking out from a button-down blouse—so get inspired and style this lace bra with a blazer and some sleek trousers.
Love Stories
Love Stories aims to create lingerie that's as versatile as the women wearing it. With an emphasis on bralette styles, pieces by this brand are light and comfortable but still offers support.
Journelle Day to Night Lace Unlined Demi
Run by a team of women, Journelle believes that women should be empowered and comfortable in their intimates, rejecting the idea that good lingerie has to be reserved for special occasions only.
ThirdLove Pima Cotton T-Shirt Bra
Thirdlove's ethos lies in the idea that you don't have to choose between sexy and comfortable. Using millions of real women's measurements, Thirdlove's size range comes in double the amount of sizes than traditional bra retailers.
LASETTE The Sette Lace Wireless Bra
Designed for women with day-to-night lingerie needs, Lasette was conceptualized in NYC and is made in L.A.
WACOAL Halo Lace Underwire Convertible Bra
Using cutting-edge technologies, Wacoal has served up great bras for over 30 years. Their legacy ensures comfort, quality, and a commitment to the right fit.
I.D. Sarrieri Lombard Street Silk Bra
Promoting femininity with the utmost attention to detail, I.D. Sarrieri blurs the lines between lingerie and ready-to-wear. Their fashion forward creations are meant to be seen.
Coco de Mer Satin Trim Lace Underwire
London-based lingerie brand Coco de Mer excels in statement bras that bridge the cap between art and style.
Floatley Cozy Bra
On a mission to promote "lightness and freedom," Floately's designs check all the boxes when it comes to feel-good basics.
ElseBare Stretch Tulle Underwire Bra
Else likens their bras to a BFF: they lift you (and the gals) up when you're a bit down. Specializing in underwire bras, Else's designs can be worn seamlessly under a range of wardrobe staples, from button-downs to T-shirts.
Calvin Klein Recycled Stretch-Jersey Soft-Cup Triangle Bra
Calvin Klein's quintessential underwear line has reinvented itself with stretch-jersey that's sourced from recycled plastic bottles. Adjustable back straps make pieces like this one suitable for everyday or active wear.
