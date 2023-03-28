FAQs

Does CUUP Offer Free Shipping? CUUP has a free shipping policy that only applies to purchases that total at least $100. Purchases otherwise have paid shipping with options for faster delivery for higher fees. Shipping fees can vary depending on your location so be sure to double-check the fee before you check out.

Does CUUP Do Student Discounts? As of writing, CUUP has no discount programs in place for students. Students must pay the same price as other customers. This is subject to change in the future so we’ll be sure to set the record straight should such a program be offered later on.

Does CUUP Have a Newsletter? Users can sign up for CUUP’s email newsletter. You can sign up to stay informed of the latest deals and upcoming events at the bottom of the homepage at the CUUP website. Signing up is free and you can always opt-out at any time. This option is great for regular customers.

How Often Does CUUP Have Sales? CUUP does not have a dedicated sales or clearance section on the website. However, you can occasionally come across sales and discount events. These occur periodically, sometimes around holidays. The best way to stay informed of upcoming sales is to subscribe to the CUUP newsletter.

Does CUUP Offer Free Returns? You can return or exchange most bras within 30 days of delivery. Swim tops and bottoms have a shorter return period of 14 days. Returns are free with a requirement that everything sent back must be in unworn condition with the original tag in place.

Hints and Tips

There are a few ways you can save money while shopping at CUUP. It’s rarely necessary to pay full price as long as you’ve got at least one of these tips up your sleeve. While they all might not be applicable to your purchase, one of them is likely to help you avoid spending more time and money than necessary to get the intimate goodies you’re looking for.

Shop for Bundles: Another easy way to save without taking too many extra steps is to shop for bundles. This is a great option for shoppers that were already planning on buying more than one product. Bundles put together multiple products in a single package at a rate that is lower than it would be should those items be sold separately. CUUP has a section on the website dedicated exclusively to bundles.

Sing Up for the CUUP Newsletter: Regular customers should consider signing up for the CUUP newsletter. This is a great way to stay up to date on the latest news, sales, and any upcoming events. Recipients of the CUUP newsletter also receive occasional discount offers. Signing up is free and you can opt out of the newsletter at any time.

Use the CUUP Fit Hub: CUUP has a unique feature for shoppers on their website called Fit Hub. This is a web-based tool you can use to help make sure the undergarments you’re ordering are the best fit possible. We recommend using this before you complete your purchase just to make sure you get what you’re looking for on the first try. It doesn’t exactly save any money per se, but it can save you valuable time that would otherwise be spent on returns for something that doesn’t fit just right.

Use CUUP Referrals: CUUP offers a referral program that can help you save money by simply inviting a friend to the website. The program will give your friend $30 off of their first purchase. If you know someone who already shops with CUUP, ask them for a referral so you can save $30 off your first order, as well.

How to use a CUUP discount code

Using promo codes with CUUP is fairly straightforward and works just like most other online retailers. Just make sure the promo code you want to use is applicable to the products you’ve picked out. As long as the code is valid, you shouldn’t have any issues.

1. Add the products you want to purchase to your shopping cart (called a shopping bag on the CUUP website).

2. Open the shopping cart (or bag).

3. Proceed to the checkout screen by clicking “Check Out”.

4. On the right-hand side of the checkout screen, look for a field labeled “Gift card or discount code”.

5. Click inside this field and enter the promo code you want to use for your purchase.

6. Click “Apply”. If the coupon is valid, it will be applied to your purchase.

7. Complete the checkout process as normal.

What we recommend buying CUUP

Overall, we recognize CUUP as one of the best lingerie brands around. From their inclusive sizing options to a wide range of colors, it’s easy to find underwear that matches your skin tone, fits comfortably, and can provide the support you need. While they don’t quite offer much in the way of nightgowns and slips, you’re sure to find plenty of suitable options in the way of bras, underwear, and basic bikinis for swimming.