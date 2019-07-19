How to Style Your Beach Sarong
We've mastered the outfit combos.
By Adrienne Faurote published
Sarongs are one of the most underrated pieces in a beach outfit—they're often thought of as more difficult to style than a pair of denim shorts. But I am here to show you otherwise. Sarongs (or even just a beloved summer skirt) make for a very beach-friendly and stylish cover-up.
I've perfected the way to wear them: Pair a teeny bikini top with a sarong or skirt for that breezy boat-to-happy-hour look. Promise, it will immediately elevate your beach ensembles (#doitforthegram). I've taken inspiration from my favorite spring/summer runway shows (hint: Marni) to create cover-up looks using a sarong or skirt, worthy of a thousand likes. Check out the perfect pairings, ahead, and easily shop the full look if you fall in love with the outfit.
The Bohemian Look
This is my dream boho look. From the muted florals on the wrap skirt to the brown fringe bag with floral decals, this outfit has that '70s free-spirited-girl feel. Less is more here with all the patterns, so only wear a gold hoop earring to keep the look elevated.
Shop the pieces: 1. Johanna Ortiz pareo, $395; 2. Ganni bikini top, $80; 3. Luv AJ celine hoop earrings, $70; 4. Loewe vertical tote flowers, $3,200
The Glam Beach Look
Shell accessories have made a comeback this summer, but if the surfer look isn't for you, then opt for a shell-printed bikini. It's a way to embrace the trend without having actual seashells dangle from your ears or neck. If you're a bride-to-be, get this fringe skirt as your honeymoon cover-up because it's the perfect statement-making piece. Add in touches of natural elements like this woven bag and wooden heel to complete your beach-glam ensemble.
Shop the pieces: 1. Agua by Agua Bendita bikini top, $100; 2. Jacquemus skirt, $500; 3. Beachgold handbag, $125; 4. Cult Gaia sandal, $338
The Tomboy Look
Let me introduce you to the new It brand for summer: Tombolo. This unisex label is reworking the classic Hawaiian shirt so that it's less kitschy, which means you can wear the top at the beach or to happy hour with friends. For a sporty approach, layer this square neckline bikini underneath and wear a navy wrap miniskirt. A gold sunglasses chain will keep your shades from being swept away by the waves as you wade into the ocean.
Shop the pieces: 1. Ganni seersucker bikini top, $100; 2. Tombolo playa of eden shirt, $128; 3. Pondichérie adah skirt, $145; 4. Miansai sunglass chain, $125
The Polka Dot Look
I'm obsessed with this retro Rixo bikini top—espescially when worn with a fringe polka dot midi skirt. The spotted design is a good alternative to roses or hibiscus prints if you're on a tropical getaway and want to stand out, not blend in, with the island flora. Polish off the look with a chic straw brim hat and square-toe flip-flops for an insta-worthy look.
Shop the pieces: 1. Greenpacha hat, $219; 2. Rixo bikini top, $140; 3. Mother of Pearl skirt $415; 4. Asos flip-flops, $8
The Chic Black Look
You can never go wrong with an all-black look. This high-waisted wrap skirt works so flawlessly with an asymmetrical bikini top that it looks like a going-out party outfit. Accessorize with a silk scarf, which will double as a headband, and then slip into a casual slide when you want to roam the boardwalk.
Shop the pieces: 1. Jade halo top, $120; 2. Haight tie-waist sarong skirt, $242; 3. Mango bicolor printed scarf, $13; 4. Saint Laurent leather slides, $595
The Floral Look
If you're over the bolder floral prints of summer, opt for micro florals. The dainty design makes it easy for you to mix-and-match your bikini and skirt options, like with these two separates. Style your floral outfit with a cute picnic basket handbag and a little evil-eye anklet for good vibes only.
Shop the pieces: 1. Anemone bikini top, $185; 2. Markarian skirt, $799; 3. Adinas gold evil eye anklet, $68; 4. Poolside raffia bag, $225
The Casual-Cool Look
This outfit brings together your favorite summer staples: a breezy chiffon skirt and a bikini top that looks like your favorite bra but with a more comfortable fit. Sneakers and a gingham print handbag serve as your going-out accessories because after a long day by the pool, you'll want to grab some food at your favorite beach-side restaurant.
Shop the pieces: 1. Adriana Degreas skirt, $437; 2. Onia dalia ribbed top, $90; 3. 3. Montunas convertible backpack, $495. 4. Koio capri sneakers, $248
