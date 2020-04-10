The jumpsuit has a legendary history. It first launched into orbit as a practical piece of clothing worn by skydivers and parachuters to quite literally "jump" into. (Amelia Earhart was a fan.) Then, in the '30s, Elsa Schiaperelli revolutionized the one-piece and introduced it as part of her designs on the European fashion circuit. The jumpsuit trend later infiltrated the silver screen thanks to the silky one-piece donned by Katharine Hepburn in Stage Door, and it became a historic symbol of female power worn on Rosie the Riveter. (We must also pay tribute to the glitzy bell-bottomed jumpsuit versions that floated on the dance floor at the iconic Studio 54.)

Fast forward to present day and there are basically no rules of when and where to rock a jumpsuit, even when addressing the boardroom (virtually or otherwise). They are widespread on the spring/summer runways—designers love a good jumpsuit—and the ease of wearing the one-piece does not translate to laziness, but rather the foresight to get ready in one fell swoop. Whether you choose to dress up a utilitarian-inspired version or slip into a silky evening number, we think you'll be hard-pressed to find a reason not to add jumpsuits into your office-outfit rotation. Ahead, 12 work-friendly one-pieces to choose from.

A Linen Jumpsuit 1. Banana Republic Linen-Cotton Square-Neck Jumpsuit $139.00 at bananarepublic.gap.com A breezy linen blend lends itself to hot days when getting dressed seems like a chore. Wide legs and an asymmetrical buttoned front take on a sailor-inspired style that will pair perfectly with a Breton stripe shirt underneath. Throw on a blazer for an even more modest office look.

A Puff-Sleeve Jumpsuit 2. Ulla Johnson Printed Cotton-Poplin Jumpsuit $395.00 at modaoperandi.com A sand dollar motif makes this puff-sleeve jumpsuit a perfect candidate for sunny summer days that allow for al fresco coffee breaks at work. Pair it with chunky heeled mules and a wicker bucket bag.

A Gingham Print Jumpsuit 3. Emilia Wickstead Gingham Jumpsuit $417.00 at modaoperandi.com A picnic gingham print gets a sophisticated makeover in this structured silhouette with a tapered legs and an inconspicuous back zipper. Pair it with a gold chain belt and slingback mules to take on the work week.

An Up-Cycle Jumpsuit 4. H&M Twill Jumpsuit $29.99 at hm.com This up-cycled sleeveless jumpsuit hits above the ankles so you can show off a cute pair of cage sandals. Adjustable straps and button flap front pockets provide both fashion and function. Pair with a puff sleeve blouse or thin knit underneath to make it office appropriate.

A Denim Jumpsuit 5. Nanushka Arlo Denim Jumpsuit $344.00 at farfetch.com Denim doesn't have to be relegated to weekend wear. This light- wash denim jumpsuit has a buckle fastening to accentuate the waist while the torso mimics a button-up blouse. Style it by layering it over a blue button-up with a pair of pointed-toe flats.

An Everyday Jumpsuit 6. Alex Mill $56.00 at hampdenclothing.com We'd like to introduce you to your new favorite one-piece. Make it your casual summer Friday staple paired with a chunky gold chain necklace and a platform heel. The roomy v-neckline makes it easy to pop a printed turtleneck or tee underneath.

A Military-Inspired Jumpsuit 7. Sea New York Gabriette Jumpsuit $425.00 at sea-ny.com This military-inspired jumpsuit gets a fashion update with two-toned detailing and a long tie belt you can fasten in the middle or to the side. Pair with your favorite work tote and wear with an embellished heel to add a feminine flare.

A Printed Jumpsuit 8. J.Crew Gingham Jumpsuit $86.99 at jcrew.com A quintessential summertime print is a must for barbecues and pool parties, but style it right and you can rock it in the office too. Here's how: Add a pop of color with a lightweight fitted blazer or a sweet peter pan collar button-up underneath.

A Silk Jumpsuit 9. Michael Kors Collection Silk Tie-Front Jumpsuit $537.60 at bergdorfgoodman.com Don't be shy–wear this daisy-adorned silk jumpsuit to business meetings and repurpose it for cocktail hour or as a wedding guest outfit. Pair it with hoop earrings, a metallic sandal, and a day-to-night clutch.

A Flare Leg Jumpsuit 10. Shop We Wore What The Denim Jumpsuit $90.00 at shopweworewhat.com This flare leg, zip-up jumpsuit gives us Farrah Fawcett vibes. A collared neckline feels polished while the high waist will elongate your legs. Wear it with a chunky cardigan when your office (or home office) catches a draft.

A Paisley Print Jumpsuit 11. Zimmermann Edie Batwing Jumpsuit $375.00 at zimmermannwear.com Voluminous sleeves and a built-in leather belt compliments this jumpsuit's paisley print—a signature from Australian designers Nicky and Simone Zimmermann. Pair it with espadrilles and your canvas tote work bag for a natural yet polished vibe.

A Green Jumpsuit 12. Oscar de la Renta Tie-Waist Jumpsuit $1196.00 at saksfifthavenue.com This jumpsuit has a dramatic tie sash and a cuffed hem that elevates its military roots. Leave the top flap unbuttoned and add a personal necklace with a locket or charm.

