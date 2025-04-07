Sydney Sweeney Makes the Humble Pantsuit Feel Decidedly NSFW With a Leather Corset and Exposed Bra
There's nothing office-coded about it.
Women's pantsuits get a bad wrap. Though they're typically analogous with workplace dress codes and Hillary Clinton, the professional staple is actually incredibly versatile. Yes, they are great for business casual occasions, but they can also feel elevated and—well, sexy—when done right. Sydney Sweeney's latest 'fit is the perfect example.
Over the weekend, the Anyone But You star attended the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles alongside her hair stylist, Glen Oropeza. Naturally, her rich-girl blonde hair was at peak performance, cascading over her shoulders in voluminous waves. Though beauty was the theme of the evening, Sweeney's outfit was still the main character.
The actor was outfitted in a two-piece suit from Elisabetta Franchi's Fall 2025 collection. With a rich, chocolate hue and '70s-era flared pants, the look was decidedly office appropriate—at least, until her stylist, Molly Dickson, added a few select lingerie-inspired details.
Paying homage to the co-ords' original runway styling, Dickson finished the look with a half-corset made of glossy, patent croc skin and matching pumps. The boudoir favorite worked overtime to cinch Sweeney's waist, while adding a dose of provocativeness to an otherwise traditional suit. She further played into this theme with a black lace bra that peeked out from behind the blazer's low-cut neckline.
Sweeney's espresso-tinted look coordinated perfectly with Oropeza's likewise coffee-colored ensemble. He, too, wore a brown suit with luxe details to accept the SS Hairstyling Award.
Together the two painted a very clear picture: Pastels are officially cancelled—and chocolate brown is the color trend of the season.
Shop Sydney Sweeney's Luxe Chocolate Look
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
