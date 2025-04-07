Sydney Sweeney Makes the Humble Pantsuit Feel Decidedly NSFW With a Leather Corset and Exposed Bra

Women's pantsuits get a bad wrap. Though they're typically analogous with workplace dress codes and Hillary Clinton, the professional staple is actually incredibly versatile. Yes, they are great for business casual occasions, but they can also feel elevated and—well, sexy—when done right. Sydney Sweeney's latest 'fit is the perfect example.

Over the weekend, the Anyone But You star attended the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles alongside her hair stylist, Glen Oropeza. Naturally, her rich-girl blonde hair was at peak performance, cascading over her shoulders in voluminous waves. Though beauty was the theme of the evening, Sweeney's outfit was still the main character.

The actor was outfitted in a two-piece suit from Elisabetta Franchi's Fall 2025 collection. With a rich, chocolate hue and '70s-era flared pants, the look was decidedly office appropriate—at least, until her stylist, Molly Dickson, added a few select lingerie-inspired details.

Sydney Sweeney coordinated with her hair stylist Glen Oropeza at the Hollywood Beauty Awards, in a chocolate brown pantsuit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manière De Voir Twist Sleeve Tailored Blazer With Belt

Paying homage to the co-ords' original runway styling, Dickson finished the look with a half-corset made of glossy, patent croc skin and matching pumps. The boudoir favorite worked overtime to cinch Sweeney's waist, while adding a dose of provocativeness to an otherwise traditional suit. She further played into this theme with a black lace bra that peeked out from behind the blazer's low-cut neckline.

She styled the look with a croc skin half-corset and lace bra. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney's espresso-tinted look coordinated perfectly with Oropeza's likewise coffee-colored ensemble. He, too, wore a brown suit with luxe details to accept the SS Hairstyling Award.

Together the two painted a very clear picture: Pastels are officially cancelled—and chocolate brown is the color trend of the season.

