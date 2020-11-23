Aside from that tattered—but beloved—college tee you sleep in every night, the second most-worn item(s) in your dresser is underwear. Unless you prefer to go commando (which, you do you), you probably have a panty collection that ranges from "it's that time of the month" gray briefs to "it's our anniversary" lingerie. You need different underpinning styles depending on the occasion or outfit, right? Right. Like with most everyday pieces in your wardrobe, your thong and brief stash needs to be replenished frequently (every six months to a year, to be precise). Now that you have an excuse to stock up, check out 2022's best styles, from the flirty to the plain and the luxe to the affordable. The options ahead are the crème de la crème of undergarments, so you can find exactly what you need for any type of activity.