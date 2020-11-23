The Best Underwear for Women, From Cheeky Styles to Comfy Briefs

I'm team boy shorts.

Dark haired woman lying on bed in her underwear
(Image credit: Delmaine Donson/Getty Images)

By published

Aside from that tattered—but beloved—college tee you sleep in every night, the second most-worn item(s) in your dresser is underwear. Unless you prefer to go commando (which, you do you), you probably have a panty collection that ranges from "it's that time of the month" gray briefs to "it's our anniversary" lingerie. You need different underpinning styles depending on the occasion or outfit, right? Right. Like with most everyday pieces in your wardrobe, your thong and brief stash needs to be replenished frequently (every six months to a year, to be precise). Now that you have an excuse to stock up, check out 2022's best styles, from the flirty to the plain and the luxe to the affordable. The options ahead are the crème de la crème of undergarments, so you can find exactly what you need for any type of activity.

1/22
Lively The Mesh Back Bikini Kit

Lively The Mesh Back Bikini Kit

Mesh Back Underwear

This trio of mesh back panties promises coverage, but not too much. The rise sits on the hips if you're not a fan of super high-waisted briefs, and we love the color offerings, too.

2/22
Aerie Animal Lace Thong Underwear

Aerie Animal Lace Thong Underwear

Lace Thong

You'll forget you even have on underwear when you're wearing this because of the airy, lightweight lace. Take advantage of the brand's six for $25 deal. You won't regret it.

3/22
Wealurre Wealurre Viscose Cotton Bikini Women's Breathable Panties Seamless Comfort Underwear(3128L,Stripe 2)

Wealurre Wealurre Viscose Cotton Bikini Women's Breathable Panties Seamless Comfort Underwear(3128L,Stripe 2)

Cotton Underwear

We all know cotton underwear is the best for us in terms of breathability and this pair is made of 95 percent cotton (the other five percent is spandex). The undie comes in a pack of six, so you have plenty of time to do laundry in between.

4/22
Love Stories Wild Rose Satin and Stretch-Lace Briefs

Love Stories Wild Rose Satin and Stretch-Lace Briefs

Pink Satin Underwear

Love Stories has the most romantic and dreamy underwear offerings. Take this satin and lace option from the label that makes something as simple as undergarments feel special and pretty. 

5/22
Proclaim Tencel Mid-Rise Brief in Ada Nude

Proclaim Tencel Mid-Rise Brief in Ada Nude

Beige Underwear

Everyone needs a pair of beige underwear they can pull on at a moment's notice under too-sheer clothing. This mid-rise brief is made from tencel, a fabric that feels like a combination of silk and cotton.

6/22
Savage X Fenty Floral Lace High-Waist Brief

Savage X Fenty Floral Lace High-Waist Brief

High-Waist Lace Underwear

We love the minty green hue of this high-waist brief from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line. The subtle yellow florals and lace on the sides give this undergarment a sweet but sexy vibe. 

7/22
Girlfriend Shell Thong

Girlfriend Shell Thong

Moisture-Wicking Underwear

Girlfriend's new Everyday GF collection includes underwear and socks made from recycled plastic bottles for your loungewear days. The panties promise no VPL (visible panty lines) and are moisture-wicking too.

8/22
Sofia Luzon Ondina Color Block Panty

Sofia Luzon Ondina Color Block Panty

Lace and Satin Underwear 

If you're looking for a special occasion underwear that is basically lingerie, this is our pick. The lace piece is lined with soft tulle on the inside while the outside is made of silk satin for that luxurious look. Check out the underwear's back for a cheeky detail.  

9/22
Commando Butter Seamless Hipster Panties

Commando Butter Seamless Hipster Panties

Seamless Underwear

Commando's known for its buttery soft and line-free undergarments under clothes, so this underwear is perfect if you're wearing a tight dress or pair of pants and want to avoid VPL. 

10/22
Richer Poorer Women's High Cut Brief

Richer Poorer Women's High Cut Brief

High-Cut Briefs

Richer Poorer's loungewear pieces are amazingly soft and cozy, so you can expect the same for its undergarments. This pair of high-cut briefs is great for wearing alone or under your terry sweat shorts.

11/22
TyLynn Nguyen Rose Panty

TyLynn Nguyen Rose Panty

Sensual Underwear

It's amazing what two extra pieces of string will do for your undergarment. This instantly makes the piece sexier and draws attention to your hips. You can wear it as lingerie or as an everyday piece because treat yourself. 

12/22
Calvin Klein Hipster Underwear 3-Pack (Medium)

Calvin Klein Hipster Underwear 3-Pack (Medium)

Cotton Hipster Underwear

According to reviews, this pack of underwear fits well, are durable, and even stands up to the comfort test if you're hiking outdoors. If you're looking for affordable basic undies, add these to your checkout cart now.

13/22
Liberté Crosby Scalloped Cheeky

Liberté Crosby Scalloped Cheeky

Scallop Underwear

For those who love scallop designs, this mid-rise underwear is for you. The sexy detail complements the semi-sheer and high-cut leg details of this undie. 

14/22
Skims Boy Short

Skims Boy Short

Boy Shorts 

If you're a no to thongs or other cheeky underwear, go for a full-coverage boy short from Kim Kardashian's Skims line. This pair of undie has quick-drying properties and stretch technology for a comfortable fit. 

15/22
Morgan Lane x Alison Lou Naughty Emoji Thong Set

Morgan Lane x Alison Lou Naughty Emoji Thong Set

Emoji Underwear 

Morgan Lane's got your Monday through Sunday underwear game covered with this pack of seven pair undies. The emojis make it easily distinguishable from the rest of your black undergarments and give your undies a fun design twist. We're team eggplant. 

16/22
Ruby Love Period Underwear Bikini

Ruby Love Period Underwear Bikini

Period-Friendly Underwear

It's that time of the month and you're looking for an underwear that's leak proof. Enter: Ruby Love. The company makes period underwear that looks like your regular pair of briefs, but Ruby Love's selections give you extra protection. 

17/22
Savage X Fenty Savage X Hipster

Savage X Fenty Savage X Hipster

Logo Underwear 

The Savage X Fenty undergarments don't stay in stock for long, so if you see something you like, buy it on the spot. We're staking our claim on a pair of these logo-covered panties.

18/22
Lululemon Namastay Put Hipster 3 Pack

Lululemon Namastay Put Hipster 3 Pack

Workout Underneath

Working out is less of a nuisance when you don't have to worry about uncomfortable underwear. Lululemon's pack of three "namastay" hipsters are lightweight, sweat-wicking, and stays put no matter what activity you're doing.

19/22
ThirdLove Graphic Lace Cheeky

ThirdLove Graphic Lace Cheeky

Lace Cheeky Underwear

This lace design is an original from ThirdLove and has a mid-rise fit that shows a little bit of cheek. The sturdy elastic waistband will keep the underwear from moving around as you walk.  

20/22
Cosabella Sweet Treat Infinity Boy Short

Cosabella Sweet Treat Infinity Boy Short

Red Lace Underwear

This underwear is made in Italy (fancy) and will immediately draw your eyes towards it because of the bright red color. Slip this on and you'll feel confident and strong in tackling the day's goals. 

21/22
H&M 4-Pack Cotton Hipster Briefs

H&M 4-Pack Cotton Hipster Briefs

Cotton Underwear Pack

Revive your older stash of cotton briefs with this set from H&M. Their no-fuss designs make them practical everyday options. 

22/22
Nubian Skin Cocoa High-Waist Boy Short

Nubian Skin Cocoa High-Waist Boy Short

Shade-Inclusive Underwear

Nubian Skin offers inclusive nude undergarments, so if you haven't found the right shade for you yet check this pair of undies out. Once you find the perfect match, you'll never turn back.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.