The Best Underwear for Women, From Cheeky Styles to Comfy Briefs
I'm team boy shorts.
By Marina Liao published
Aside from that tattered—but beloved—college tee you sleep in every night, the second most-worn item(s) in your dresser is underwear. Unless you prefer to go commando (which, you do you), you probably have a panty collection that ranges from "it's that time of the month" gray briefs to "it's our anniversary" lingerie. You need different underpinning styles depending on the occasion or outfit, right? Right. Like with most everyday pieces in your wardrobe, your thong and brief stash needs to be replenished frequently (every six months to a year, to be precise). Now that you have an excuse to stock up, check out 2022's best styles, from the flirty to the plain and the luxe to the affordable. The options ahead are the crème de la crème of undergarments, so you can find exactly what you need for any type of activity.
Lively The Mesh Back Bikini Kit
Mesh Back Underwear
This trio of mesh back panties promises coverage, but not too much. The rise sits on the hips if you're not a fan of super high-waisted briefs, and we love the color offerings, too.
Aerie Animal Lace Thong Underwear
Lace Thong
You'll forget you even have on underwear when you're wearing this because of the airy, lightweight lace. Take advantage of the brand's six for $25 deal. You won't regret it.
Wealurre Wealurre Viscose Cotton Bikini Women's Breathable Panties Seamless Comfort Underwear(3128L,Stripe 2)
Cotton Underwear
We all know cotton underwear is the best for us in terms of breathability and this pair is made of 95 percent cotton (the other five percent is spandex). The undie comes in a pack of six, so you have plenty of time to do laundry in between.
Love Stories Wild Rose Satin and Stretch-Lace Briefs
Pink Satin Underwear
Love Stories has the most romantic and dreamy underwear offerings. Take this satin and lace option from the label that makes something as simple as undergarments feel special and pretty.
Proclaim Tencel Mid-Rise Brief in Ada Nude
Beige Underwear
Everyone needs a pair of beige underwear they can pull on at a moment's notice under too-sheer clothing. This mid-rise brief is made from tencel, a fabric that feels like a combination of silk and cotton.
Savage X Fenty Floral Lace High-Waist Brief
High-Waist Lace Underwear
We love the minty green hue of this high-waist brief from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line. The subtle yellow florals and lace on the sides give this undergarment a sweet but sexy vibe.
Girlfriend Shell Thong
Moisture-Wicking Underwear
Girlfriend's new Everyday GF collection includes underwear and socks made from recycled plastic bottles for your loungewear days. The panties promise no VPL (visible panty lines) and are moisture-wicking too.
Sofia Luzon Ondina Color Block Panty
Lace and Satin Underwear
If you're looking for a special occasion underwear that is basically lingerie, this is our pick. The lace piece is lined with soft tulle on the inside while the outside is made of silk satin for that luxurious look. Check out the underwear's back for a cheeky detail.
Commando Butter Seamless Hipster Panties
Seamless Underwear
Commando's known for its buttery soft and line-free undergarments under clothes, so this underwear is perfect if you're wearing a tight dress or pair of pants and want to avoid VPL.
Richer Poorer Women's High Cut Brief
High-Cut Briefs
Richer Poorer's loungewear pieces are amazingly soft and cozy, so you can expect the same for its undergarments. This pair of high-cut briefs is great for wearing alone or under your terry sweat shorts.
TyLynn Nguyen Rose Panty
Sensual Underwear
It's amazing what two extra pieces of string will do for your undergarment. This instantly makes the piece sexier and draws attention to your hips. You can wear it as lingerie or as an everyday piece because treat yourself.
Calvin Klein Hipster Underwear 3-Pack (Medium)
Cotton Hipster Underwear
According to reviews, this pack of underwear fits well, are durable, and even stands up to the comfort test if you're hiking outdoors. If you're looking for affordable basic undies, add these to your checkout cart now.
Liberté Crosby Scalloped Cheeky
Scallop Underwear
For those who love scallop designs, this mid-rise underwear is for you. The sexy detail complements the semi-sheer and high-cut leg details of this undie.
Skims Boy Short
Boy Shorts
If you're a no to thongs or other cheeky underwear, go for a full-coverage boy short from Kim Kardashian's Skims line. This pair of undie has quick-drying properties and stretch technology for a comfortable fit.
Morgan Lane x Alison Lou Naughty Emoji Thong Set
Emoji Underwear
Morgan Lane's got your Monday through Sunday underwear game covered with this pack of seven pair undies. The emojis make it easily distinguishable from the rest of your black undergarments and give your undies a fun design twist. We're team eggplant.
Ruby Love Period Underwear Bikini
Period-Friendly Underwear
It's that time of the month and you're looking for an underwear that's leak proof. Enter: Ruby Love. The company makes period underwear that looks like your regular pair of briefs, but Ruby Love's selections give you extra protection.
Savage X Fenty Savage X Hipster
Logo Underwear
The Savage X Fenty undergarments don't stay in stock for long, so if you see something you like, buy it on the spot. We're staking our claim on a pair of these logo-covered panties.
Lululemon Namastay Put Hipster 3 Pack
Workout Underneath
Working out is less of a nuisance when you don't have to worry about uncomfortable underwear. Lululemon's pack of three "namastay" hipsters are lightweight, sweat-wicking, and stays put no matter what activity you're doing.
ThirdLove Graphic Lace Cheeky
Lace Cheeky Underwear
This lace design is an original from ThirdLove and has a mid-rise fit that shows a little bit of cheek. The sturdy elastic waistband will keep the underwear from moving around as you walk.
Cosabella Sweet Treat Infinity Boy Short
Red Lace Underwear
This underwear is made in Italy (fancy) and will immediately draw your eyes towards it because of the bright red color. Slip this on and you'll feel confident and strong in tackling the day's goals.
H&M 4-Pack Cotton Hipster Briefs
Cotton Underwear Pack
Revive your older stash of cotton briefs with this set from H&M. Their no-fuss designs make them practical everyday options.
Nubian Skin Cocoa High-Waist Boy Short
Shade-Inclusive Underwear
Nubian Skin offers inclusive nude undergarments, so if you haven't found the right shade for you yet check this pair of undies out. Once you find the perfect match, you'll never turn back.
