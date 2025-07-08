It’s not often that Kendall Jenner and I agree on the same wardrobe essentials. Her style leans toward archival Roberto Cavalli and Mugler , while mine is, well, a little more affordable than that. However, there's one basic item we both agree on: a Hanes tank top that I’m currently shopping for for under $10 during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale.

Jenner was first seen wearing the find while sitting courtside with her sister Kylie at a Knicks playoff game. She paired it with an on-theme baseball cap and a pair of equally on-brand sandals from The Row, but her simple white tank was all I could think about—because I own several of my own.

Hers is available in a multi-pack that you can now shop on Amazon during its huge Prime Day 2025 event. The four-day sale (yes, it's longer this year than in previous years) runs from July 8 through July 11 and offers Amazon Prime members massive discounts across categories (think stylish summer shoes, vacation-ready essentials, and more). Still, I'm determined to stock up on my favorite affordable (celebrity-approved) fashion basics.

Jenner's affordable tank was the star of her sporty look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

My Hanes tanks are the backbone of my summer wardrobe. (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

While it seems Jenner is wearing a men's tank top from the iconic Basics brand, I prefer options from (surprise!) this pack of tanks for boys. Either way, you can pick up a pack for less than $10 each with the discounts. With their lightweight, second-skin feel, I've found Hanes's tanks to be the perfect summer layer. I wear them under almost all of my summer knits, pack several on vacation as sleep tops or to wear over my favorite swimsuits, and keep several on hand to achieve the perfect it-girl layered look.

One thing to watch out for? They are sheerer than most other options in my collection. I like the look of a white tank top worn over a bralette in a contrasting color, but a nude bra or bralette works just as well for a seamless finish. My favorites are from Calvin Klein and Chantelle, and they are also currently on sale on Amazon.