13 Irresistible Camisoles You Can Work Into Any Outfit
A wardrobe must-have.
By Shelby Comroe published
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
A wardrobe must-have, the camisole comes in a wide variety of fabric and styles. There's nothing a camisole can't do: You can try a sexy, slinky cami for a night out on the town, or take the modest route by layering a blazer on top for a work-appropriate look. We've rounded up our favorite new camisoles for every season and destination, from the silk camisole, an elevated basic, to a sexy bustier-style floral version.
Paloma Wool Venecia Linen Top
Square Neck
When summertime reaches peak heat, the only things that make sense are linen and crop tops. This Paloma Wool square neck cami is the answer to all your sweaty needs. The fabric is light and breathable and the embellishments are fun. No need to forgo fashion for function here.
Zadig & Voltaire Christy Lace Trim Silk Camisole
There's nothing like a foolproof outfit, and a lace camisole is the trusty night out item that always works. Pair this top with some jeans and strappy heels and you automatically have a look. A lace cami is also a great base layer for fun jackets and blazers.
Selva Negra Cleo Top
Summertime Find
The Selva Negra Cleo Top will be your summertime staple. The billowy linen can be worn over a bikini for a long beach day ahead or paired with jeans and sandals for a casual night out.
Raey Watercolour Floral Top
Lightweight silk fabric and a feminine floral design makes this camisole a great summer top for outdoor celebrations, like baby or bridal showers.
Cami NYC Busy Bead Stretch Silk Camisole
The sweet bead detailing on this camisole gives it an edge.
Morgan Lane Striped Print Camisole
This silk cami has adjustable straps and a romantic scoop neck back. Pair it with a breezy maxi skirt and Grecian-style sandals for a breezy laid-back look.
Aisling Camps Kora Top
Knit Camisole
All of Aisling Camp's pieces are handmade and knit to order in Brooklyn, New York. The Kora top is great for a chic summer outfit. Complete the look with the Ariel Skirt.
Donni Pearl Tank
Donni has elevated the basic camisole by adding pearls to the straps. This tiny detail makes a huge difference—pair this top with some jean shorts, pearl jewelry, and flat sandals for a laid-back outfit.
Brock Collection Siria Floral Cotton Camisole
Calling all my girly girls: This Brock Collection cami has your name all over it. The feminine florals combined with the bustier style is the perfect amount of sexy and sweet. Pair this top with white jeans, espadrilles, gold hoops, and a basket bag for a great summertime look.
Enza Costa Silk Rib Asymmetric Strappy Tank
Spaghetti Strap 2.0
The spaghetti strap top just got an upgrade. A strappy tank like this is a super versatile going-out piece. Pair it with skirts, leather pants, jeans, shorts—the options truly are endless.
Viviana Top
This dainty top has a bit of '90s nostalgia. Go full aughts and pair this bad boy with some low rise jeans, kitten heels, and tiny sunnies. Another option sans low rise jeans: some mom jeans, cute chunky sneakers, and gold hoops.
Jonathan Simkhai Sanaya Chunky Lace-Up Tank
This laid-back basic will become a mainstay in your closet. The ribbed knit is flattering and will add a pop of color to any look.
Nili Lotan Gemma Silk Camisole
Cowl Neck
This silk cowl neck camisole is the definition of day-to-night. Since the neckline isn't too revealing, pair with with a blazer and some trousers for work. Transition into evening by changing into leather pants and some platforms.
Shelby Comroe is the Credits Editor and Fashion Assistant at Marie Claire covering all things fashion and giving credit where credit is due. Check her out @shelbycomroe on Instagram if buying designer handbags is your idea of a retirement plan!
