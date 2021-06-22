Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

A wardrobe must-have, the camisole comes in a wide variety of fabric and styles. There's nothing a camisole can't do: You can try a sexy, slinky cami for a night out on the town, or take the modest route by layering a blazer on top for a work-appropriate look. We've rounded up our favorite new camisoles for every season and destination, from the silk camisole, an elevated basic, to a sexy bustier-style floral version.