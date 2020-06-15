The Dress to Wear to Your Next Baby Shower Is on This List

A baby shower is probably somewhere to be found in your social calendar, and while you've got the baby shower gift handled, you might still be wondering what to wear to celebrate the babe and mom-to-be. With no hard and fast dress code for the occasion, your fashion choices can be as dressy as you wish (within reason, of course). Consider a playful print, sweet florals, and feminine details delivered in lightweight fabrics that look effortless. Ahead, we've found found 14 stylish dress options that will work for that multiplying stack of baby shower invites.

Alternatively, wear this satin maxi dress to celebrate a baby girl to-be. A sweet ruffle neckline offsets the fitted maxi silhouette and low V backline. Bring along a cropped cardigan for a baby shower that lasts until the evening hours.

This loose floral number will keep you comfortable in the heat but pairs perfectly with boots come fall. 

This abstract floral print dress can take you from the baby shower to the outdoor bistro. For a low-key weekend, pair it with a pair of low-rise canvas sneakers.

This expensive-looking crepe jersey dress will soon become your favorite summer piece, coming in at under $50.

This romantic tiered maxi dress has a flattering empire waist that you can belt for a boho-esque baby shower look.

A staple black dress can still be appropriate for baby shower festivities especially with details like balloon sleeves and a drawstring ribbon waist. Offset the darker hue with colorful baubles, a ladylike top handle bag, and metallic shoes.

Lightweight linen material will breathe in the heat if you're celebrating outdoors. Offset the bold stripe print with a minimalist shoe and a cool day clutch.

Best for a Pop of Color

You can easily wear this to a baby shower with flats. Add in heels before heading to that dinner date with your SO.

Best Casual Pick

Swap our your jeans for this cap-sleeve denim dress from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James line. It has a stylish asymmetrical hem and will satisfy your desire to stay comfy and cute.

Best for Versatility

This dress will pull double-duty for warm weather weddings and  baby showers.  Pair it with kitten heels and an optional blazer.

Best for Feeling Like a Princess

Channel your inner lady in this pleated green number—it's the same dress Meghan wore last year when she was expecting baby Archie on her first royal tour.

Best to Wear Again and Again

Style this neutral cream dress with a pop-of-color accessory. Once the temperature drops, slip on a tight, a duster coat, and your favorite leather loafers.

