The Dress to Wear to Your Next Baby Shower Is on This List
We cracked the dress code.
A baby shower is probably somewhere to be found in your social calendar, and while you've got the baby shower gift handled, you might still be wondering what to wear to celebrate the babe and mom-to-be. With no hard and fast dress code for the occasion, your fashion choices can be as dressy as you wish (within reason, of course). Consider a playful print, sweet florals, and feminine details delivered in lightweight fabrics that look effortless. Ahead, we've found found 14 stylish dress options that will work for that multiplying stack of baby shower invites.
RIXO Floral Print Dress
Dress for a celebration in this citrus floral print dress that can be paired alongside your everyday accessories—like small gold hoop earrings and wicker espadrilles.
Palmer/Harding Cotton and Linen Mini Dress
This sophisticated wrap dress is the perfect ensemble to celebrate a baby boy to-be. Pair it with an embellished sandal and a gold pendant necklace.
DÔEN Satin Midi Dress
Alternatively, wear this satin maxi dress to celebrate a baby girl to-be. A sweet ruffle neckline offsets the fitted maxi silhouette and low V backline. Bring along a cropped cardigan for a baby shower that lasts until the evening hours.
ZARA Floral Print Dress
This loose floral number will keep you comfortable in the heat but pairs perfectly with boots come fall.
Peony Floral Print Dress
This abstract floral print dress can take you from the baby shower to the outdoor bistro. For a low-key weekend, pair it with a pair of low-rise canvas sneakers.
H&M A-line Dress
This expensive-looking crepe jersey dress will soon become your favorite summer piece, coming in at under $50.
Tory Burch Foral Midi Dress
This romantic tiered maxi dress has a flattering empire waist that you can belt for a boho-esque baby shower look.
Staud Balloon-Sleeve Dress
A staple black dress can still be appropriate for baby shower festivities especially with details like balloon sleeves and a drawstring ribbon waist. Offset the darker hue with colorful baubles, a ladylike top handle bag, and metallic shoes.
Mara Hoffman Striped Linen Dress
Lightweight linen material will breathe in the heat if you're celebrating outdoors. Offset the bold stripe print with a minimalist shoe and a cool day clutch.
Mango Bow Bicolor Dress
Best for a Pop of Color
You can easily wear this to a baby shower with flats. Add in heels before heading to that dinner date with your SO.
Draper James Chambray Faux Wrap Dress
Best Casual Pick
Swap our your jeans for this cap-sleeve denim dress from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James line. It has a stylish asymmetrical hem and will satisfy your desire to stay comfy and cute.
LoveShackFancy Sally Floral Maxi Dress
Best for Versatility
This dress will pull double-duty for warm weather weddings and baby showers. Pair it with kitten heels and an optional blazer.
Brandon Maxwell Pleated Poplin Shirt Dress
Best for Feeling Like a Princess
Channel your inner lady in this pleated green number—it's the same dress Meghan wore last year when she was expecting baby Archie on her first royal tour.
Frankie Shop Loulou Twill Dress
Best to Wear Again and Again
Style this neutral cream dress with a pop-of-color accessory. Once the temperature drops, slip on a tight, a duster coat, and your favorite leather loafers.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.
-
Our All-Time Favorite Swim Brands
Your next go-to swimsuit is on this list.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Most Women Don't Participate Equally in Financial Planning According to New Study—and It's Hurting Gender Equality
New research reveals that nearly half of married women still defer big financial decisions to their partner. Here’s why that needs to change.
By Sponsored
-
Kristen Stewart Secured an Oscar Nomination for Her Portrayal of Princess Diana in 'Spencer'
Nobody is surprised.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 40 Best Swimwear Brands for Summer 2022
Your next go-to swimsuit is on this list.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The 19 Best Laptop Bags for Women to Take Everywhere
Yes, they exist!
By Rachel Epstein
-
The 22 Best Sweatpants for Women to Spend the Day or Week In
If you need me, I'll be on the couch.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 20 Best Bra Brands for Comfort and Support
They'll feel like a second skin.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 14 Best White Jeans for Women to Wear Year-Round
They're white hot!
By Sara Holzman
-
The 18 Best Tie-Dye Swimsuits for a Stylish Summer
Swimwear tie-dye for.
By Taylor Ayers
-
The 17 Best Shackets for In-Between Seasons
Is it a shirt? A jacket? It's both.
By Hannah Morrill
-
The 25 Best Spring Skirts of 2022
Skip into the new season with a flowy, dreamy skirt.
By Sara Holzman