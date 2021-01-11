A Fitted Blazer Is the Key to Instant Style

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

Recently, traditional workwear has been turned on its head as many of us embrace the work-from-home life. Still, equipping yourself with smart-looking and hard-working essential pieces like a fitted blazer is always a good idea. You may be rocking cashmere joggers on the bottom, but you'll win best dressed on Zoom in a silk printed blouse and a flawless fitted blazer on top. On Saturdays, swap in a blazer in lieu of your bulky jacket to elevate weekend wear. The styling options are endless, from prepster monogrammed styles to a rock n' roll velvet look. Ahead, we've got 10 fitted blazers to wear pretty much all year long—and they're about to be the MVP of your wardrobe.

1. Smythe Single Button Tartan Blazer $477.00 at farfetch.com Throw this single-button tartan blazer over a form-fitting turtleneck and jeans. The print and color combo offers a statement-making option that doesn't look totally OTT.

2. Maggie Marilyn Belted Blazer $239.00 at modaoperandi.com This feminine pink blazer will give your waist shape with its built- in sash that can be tied one of several ways. Try it pulled into a loose bow towards the front, back, or on the hip. Consider investing in the matching pants for a punchy head-to-toe look.

3. Reformation Pinstripe Blazer $248.00 at net-a-porter.com We recommend that you arm your closet with at least one pinstripe blazer option. This one takes cues from classic tailoring while avoiding feeling stuffy or formal.

4. Self-Portrait Fitted Blazer Dress $530.00 at mytheresa.com This lace-hemmed blazer doubles as a mini dress. Pair it with a bodysuit, wool tights, and your favorite knee or thigh-high boots.

5. ZARA Fitted Crop Blazer $19.99 at zara.com Crafted from recycled plastic, this gold button-adorned crop blazer has a slightly padded shoulder and front flap pockets. Throw it on with a high-waisted pant or one of our favorite pleated skirt options.

6. Off-White Fitted Denim Blazer $954.00 at farfetch.com Swap your denim jacket for a more refined denim blazer. This rendition has front-side darting and practical side pockets that will accentuate your frame. Pair your denim with a leather gaucho pant and a crisp white button-down.

7. Lauren Ralph Lauren Patch Blazer $195.00 at ralphlauren.com A preppy monogrammed crest gives this blazer a bit of added oomph. Wear it accessorized with a silk neck tie for a super classic take.

8. MANGO Velvet Fitted Blazer $69.99 at mango.com Pop on this rich burgundy velvet blazer with your favorite statement earrings for a festive holiday look. Post-festivities, style it alongside a maxi dress with an oversized belt and combat boots.

9. J.Crew Wool Flannel Blazer $228.00 at jcrew.com Invest in a thick wool blazer like this one to swap in as a light coat.