Away Is Having Its First-Ever Sale—Here's What to Buy

Some great news to brighten up your week: Away, a favorite brand of Meghan Markle, Serena Williams, and more celebs, is having its first-ever sale. Now through September 15, you can save up to 50 percent off on the brand's popular suitcases, bags, and other travel essentials. We know what you're thinking: Buying a suitcase in 2020 sounds...ridiculous? But hear us out: Just because your current travel plans have been put on hold, doesn't mean you can't be prepared for future ones. (You know, like all of those postponed weddings.) With deals on bestsellers like The Bigger Carry-On and the Latitude and Longitude totes, this sale is even more special. Shop our top picks before they sell out, below.

