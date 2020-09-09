Today's Top Stories
1
Chrissy Is in Command
2
Anything But Boring: Our Favorite Trench Coats
3
The Women Making WFH Happen
4
Inside Jane Fonda's First Fire Drill Friday Arrest
5
The Colors Your Nails Need This Fall

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Away Is Having Its First-Ever Sale—Here's What to Buy

Buy now, travel later.

By Kelsey Mulvey
away luggage
Away

Some great news to brighten up your week: Away, a favorite brand of Meghan Markle, Serena Williams, and more celebs, is having its first-ever sale. Now through September 15, you can save up to 50 percent off on the brand's popular suitcases, bags, and other travel essentials. We know what you're thinking: Buying a suitcase in 2020 sounds...ridiculous? But hear us out: Just because your current travel plans have been put on hold, doesn't mean you can't be prepared for future ones. (You know, like all of those postponed weddings.) With deals on bestsellers like The Bigger Carry-On and the Latitude and Longitude totes, this sale is even more special. Shop our top picks before they sell out, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 The Everywhere Bag
Away
SHOP IT

$325 $162 (50% off)

If you're looking to build your Away collection, start with the Everywhere Bag. With a removable strap, discreet pocket for your smartphone, and a laptop sleeve, this style can be used, well, everywhere. 

2 The Passport Cover
Away
SHOP IT

$45 $22 (50% off) 

Haven't we all spent an ungodly amount of time pillaging through our bags to find our passport? This metallic color will be easy to spot in the most crammed carry-ons.

3 The Latitude Tote
Away
SHOP IT

$245 $122.50 (50% off) 

If you're looking for a bag that can do it all, feast your eyes on Away's Latitude Tote. This spacious style can be used as a carry-on, a gym bag, or a commuter tote. 

4 The Carry-On
Courtesy
Away
SHOP IT

$225 $112.50 (50% off)

Finding a great carry-on for under $150 sounds like an urban myth, but thanks to Away's sale, it's can be your reality. Each piece of sleek luggage from Away has a built-in battery too, so you can keep your smartphone juiced up.

5 The Weekender
Away
SHOP IT

$245 $122.50 (50% off) 

Anyone who is a light packer will find a lot to love about Away's Weekender bag. While this can be used for long weekends away, its trolley sleeve and laptop pouch makes it a great carry-on, too. 

6 The Backpack
Away
SHOP IT

$195 $97.50 (5o% off)

Looking for a laptop bag to bring to your work? Buy Away's backpack on sale now, and you'll have a brand new bag waiting for your once you can safely go back to your office or co-working space.

7 The Mini
Away
SHOP IT

$45 $22 (50% off)

Consider Away's teeny suitcase the perfect place to stow plane tickets, headphones, and your baggage claim receipt. (Bonus: This one's available in a bunch of colors, so you can pick out the perfect one to match the rest of your luggage.)

8 The Insider Packing Cubes
Away
SHOP IT

$45-$65 $38-$55 (50% off)

Keep your travel essentials organized thanks to Away's packing cubes. Not only is this set your secret to wrinkle-free clothes, but it's also designed to fit nicely in your Away suitcase.

9 The Bigger Carry-On
Courtesy
Away
SHOP IT

$245 $122.50 (50% off) 

Every frequent flyer knows it's always a good idea to travel with a carry-on. However, what's a person to do if they have too much to pack? This spacious style is slightly larger than a carry-on, but can still fit into an overhead bin. 

10 The Large
Away
SHOP IT

$295 $206.50 (30% off)

Away's large suitcase is perfect for any jet-setter who comes with a lot of baggage—literally, of course. With a compression system to keep your belongings in place and a discreet laundry bag to separate your dirty clothes, this option will make your time away from home a lot easier. (Plus, this blush color will receive lots of compliments at the airport.) 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
What to Buy From Brooklinen's Labor Day Sale
Start Your Labor Day Weekend With These Sales
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Beauty Deals From Nordstrom's Anny Sale
What to Buy From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Aurate's Sale Celebrates Women's Equality Day
Madewell's Having Its First-Ever Secret Stock Sale
Dermstore's Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here
Meghan Markle's Fave Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale
Nordstom Rack Is Having an Epic Everlane Sale
Sarah Flint's Semi-Annual Sale Is Finally Here