Away Is Having Its First-Ever Sale—Here's What to Buy
Buy now, travel later.
Some great news to brighten up your week: Away, a favorite brand of Meghan Markle, Serena Williams, and more celebs, is having its first-ever sale. Now through September 15, you can save up to 50 percent off on the brand's popular suitcases, bags, and other travel essentials. We know what you're thinking: Buying a suitcase in 2020 sounds...ridiculous? But hear us out: Just because your current travel plans have been put on hold, doesn't mean you can't be prepared for future ones. (You know, like all of those postponed weddings.) With deals on bestsellers like The Bigger Carry-On and the Latitude and Longitude totes, this sale is even more special. Shop our top picks before they sell out, below.
$325 $162 (50% off)
If you're looking to build your Away collection, start with the Everywhere Bag. With a removable strap, discreet pocket for your smartphone, and a laptop sleeve, this style can be used, well, everywhere.
$45 $22 (50% off)
Haven't we all spent an ungodly amount of time pillaging through our bags to find our passport? This metallic color will be easy to spot in the most crammed carry-ons.
$245 $122.50 (50% off)
If you're looking for a bag that can do it all, feast your eyes on Away's Latitude Tote. This spacious style can be used as a carry-on, a gym bag, or a commuter tote.
$225 $112.50 (50% off)
Finding a great carry-on for under $150 sounds like an urban myth, but thanks to Away's sale, it's can be your reality. Each piece of sleek luggage from Away has a built-in battery too, so you can keep your smartphone juiced up.
$245 $122.50 (50% off)
Anyone who is a light packer will find a lot to love about Away's Weekender bag. While this can be used for long weekends away, its trolley sleeve and laptop pouch makes it a great carry-on, too.
$195 $97.50 (5o% off)
Looking for a laptop bag to bring to your work? Buy Away's backpack on sale now, and you'll have a brand new bag waiting for your once you can safely go back to your office or co-working space.
$45 $22 (50% off)
Consider Away's teeny suitcase the perfect place to stow plane tickets, headphones, and your baggage claim receipt. (Bonus: This one's available in a bunch of colors, so you can pick out the perfect one to match the rest of your luggage.)
$45-$65 $38-$55 (50% off)
Keep your travel essentials organized thanks to Away's packing cubes. Not only is this set your secret to wrinkle-free clothes, but it's also designed to fit nicely in your Away suitcase.
$245 $122.50 (50% off)
Every frequent flyer knows it's always a good idea to travel with a carry-on. However, what's a person to do if they have too much to pack? This spacious style is slightly larger than a carry-on, but can still fit into an overhead bin.
$295 $206.50 (30% off)
Away's large suitcase is perfect for any jet-setter who comes with a lot of baggage—literally, of course. With a compression system to keep your belongings in place and a discreet laundry bag to separate your dirty clothes, this option will make your time away from home a lot easier. (Plus, this blush color will receive lots of compliments at the airport.)