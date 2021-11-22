The Best Wide-Leg Pants for the Office and Beyond
The bigger, the better.
By Taylor Ayers , Sara Holzman
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
The wide-leg pant is a classic silhouette that we'll never tire of. Offered in a variety of shape, length, and fabric options, a well-crafted, wide-leg style can be worn for just about any occasion, including, yes, a big meeting, but also date night and a trip to the farmer's market. Whether you're tall or petite, this cut—with its high-waist, pin tuck pleats, and varying hem lengths—can flatter your frame.
Leset Rio Wide Leg Pants
These comfy, yet chic knit pants have a high-rise waist that will pair perfectly with slightly cropped cardigans and cable knit sweaters.
See By Chloe Button-Embellished Check Woven Pants
These button-adorned checked pants will be your go-to workday trousers. Pair them with a crisp button-down, a sweater vest, and your favorite loafers.
Tory Burch Gingham Linen Wide Leg Pants
Embrace a bold graphic print with these black-and-white checkered pants. Great for work, these trousers can also serve up an easy weekend look alongside a crewneck sweatshirt and sneakers.
Wales Bonner Kwaku Workwear Wide Leg Jeans
This ivory denim pant sits high on your waist with a tailored, wide-leg silhouette that gives your look that effortless vibe. Style yours with a chunky knit and a heeled boot for an elongating effect.
RAEY Pleated-Front Wide-Leg Cotton-Blend Trousers
The exaggerated inverted pleats on these RAEY trousers give the pants their oversized silhouette. Style these with a form fitting top to play with proportion.
Bella Freud High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Inspired by vintage denim, these Bella Freud jeans are the perfect match for a crisp t-shirt—a simple, yet put-together look.
Lou Lou Studio Noro Leather Wide-Leg Pants
These leather pants add will add a bit of drama (and edgy sophistication) to your look. Style the them with an oversized blazer for a cool, slightly rocker feel.
AMI Paris Large Leg Fit Trousers
Instead of relying on your go-to blue jeans, why not give these fun-loving pink corduroy pants a try? Not only will they add an element of texture to your look, but the rose color will undoubtedly put some pep in your step.
Everlane The Corduroy Wide-Leg Pant
These wide-leg pants are crafted from fine-wale corduroy, making them softer than your run-of-the-mill cords. Pair them with a varsity sweater or a collegiate sweatshirt for all of the fall '70s vibes.
Zimmermann High Waist Flare Wide Leg Wool Blend Pants
Pintuck pleats and a built in belt make this wide leg trouser super sophisticated for boardrooms and happy hours alike.
Victoria Victoria Beckham Pleated Cotton Twill Pants
These baggy wide-leg pants are accentuated by their adjustable tapered cuff, giving them a cool off-duty vibe. Wear these khaki-colored pants with other earth tones for a monochromatic look.
Nanushka Namas Vegan Wide Leather Pants
Try on something a bit out of your comfort zone with these vegan leather trousers. Style them with a smart leather boot or a bold, statement shoe.
Live the Process Baja Cotton-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
These ultra-soft, wide-leg pants are made from a sustainably sourced silky cotton blend. Wear them alongside a hoodie for weekend errands and paired with an oversized turtleneck and ballet flats on weekdays.
