Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

The wide-leg pant is a classic silhouette that we'll never tire of. Offered in a variety of shape, length, and fabric options, a well-crafted, wide-leg style can be worn for just about any occasion, including, yes, a big meeting, but also date night and a trip to the farmer's market. Whether you're tall or petite, this cut—with its high-waist, pin tuck pleats, and varying hem lengths—can flatter your frame.

Leset Rio Wide Leg Pants

These comfy, yet chic knit pants have a high-rise waist that will pair perfectly with slightly cropped cardigans and cable knit sweaters.

See By Chloe Button-Embellished Check Woven Pants

These button-adorned checked pants will be your go-to workday trousers. Pair them with a crisp button-down, a sweater vest, and your favorite loafers.

Tory Burch Gingham Linen Wide Leg Pants

Embrace a bold graphic print with these black-and-white checkered pants. Great for work, these trousers can also serve up an easy weekend look alongside a crewneck sweatshirt and sneakers.

Wales Bonner Kwaku Workwear Wide Leg Jeans

This ivory denim pant sits high on your waist with a tailored, wide-leg silhouette that gives your look that effortless vibe. Style yours with a chunky knit and a heeled boot for an elongating effect.

RAEY Pleated-Front Wide-Leg Cotton-Blend Trousers

The exaggerated inverted pleats on these RAEY trousers give the pants their oversized silhouette. Style these with a form fitting top to play with proportion.

Bella Freud High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Inspired by vintage denim, these Bella Freud jeans are the perfect match for a crisp t-shirt—a simple, yet put-together look.

Lou Lou Studio Noro Leather Wide-Leg Pants

These leather pants add will add a bit of drama (and edgy sophistication) to your look. Style the them with an oversized blazer for a cool, slightly rocker feel.

AMI Paris Large Leg Fit Trousers

Instead of relying on your go-to blue jeans, why not give these fun-loving pink corduroy pants a try? Not only will they add an element of texture to your look, but the rose color will undoubtedly put some pep in your step.

Everlane The Corduroy Wide-Leg Pant

These wide-leg pants are crafted from fine-wale corduroy, making them softer than your run-of-the-mill cords. Pair them with a varsity sweater or a collegiate sweatshirt for all of the fall '70s vibes.

Zimmermann High Waist Flare Wide Leg Wool Blend Pants

Pintuck pleats and a built in belt make this wide leg trouser super sophisticated for boardrooms and happy hours alike.

Victoria Victoria Beckham Pleated Cotton Twill Pants

These baggy wide-leg pants are accentuated by their adjustable tapered cuff, giving them a cool off-duty vibe. Wear these khaki-colored pants with other earth tones for a monochromatic look.

Nanushka Namas Vegan Wide Leather Pants

Try on something a bit out of your comfort zone with these vegan leather trousers. Style them with a smart leather boot or a bold, statement shoe.

Live the Process Baja Cotton-Blend Wide-Leg Pants

These ultra-soft, wide-leg pants are made from a sustainably sourced silky cotton blend. Wear them alongside a hoodie for weekend errands and paired with an oversized turtleneck and ballet flats on weekdays.

