Aritizia's Warm-Up Sale Is Filling Every Gap in My Summer Workwear

Linen trousers, maxi skirts, and more—all for under $100.

Collage of models wearing aritzia Babaton Sculpt Knit Leading Top, The Effortless Short™ Satin, Wilfred Cruiselinen™ Upscale Jumpsuit, Wilfred Smooth Matter™ Boulevard Dress, Babaton Futurist Dress, on light grey background
(Image credit: Aritzia)
I hate to admit this as an editor who curates clothing for a living, but putting together a summer office outfit can be a struggle. When the weather is sweltering, and all I want to wear is a breezy dress, I have to put my thinking cap on to come up with an HR-approved look. Thankfully, I can always turn to Aritzia for fresh professional staples.

The retailer has consistently been a go-to of mine whenever I'm in need of new office outfits. What's more, Aritzia finds don't break my budget, especially now that its Warm-Up Sale is in full swing. From now through June 22, Aritzia is offering 30 to 50 percent off hundreds of items, just in time to update your favorite workwear.

If you, too, struggle with getting dressed for your 9-5, I took the pleasure of scrolling through Aritzia's rare sale and found the best summer workwear items below. There are affordable basics like T-shirts and trousers, plus finds that tap into the summer's biggest fashion trends like capri pants and olive green. The best part? Every item on this list rings in at under $100, but don't wait to fill your cart—these sale items are going fast.

Aritzia , Babaton Sculpt Knit Leading Top (Was $68)

Aritzia
Babaton Sculpt Knit Leading Top (Was $68)

A top with an elevated neckline never fails to spice up a minimalist outfit.

Aritzia , Wilfred Mabel Dress (Was $148)

Aritzia
Wilfred Mabel Dress (Was $148)

This feminine dress makes for an easy one-and-done outfit.

Aritzia , Babaton Wirth T-Shirt (Was $40)

Aritzia
Babaton Wirth T-Shirt (Was $40)

You can never have too many staple white T-shirts.

Aritzia , Babaton Ladder Poplin Skirt (Was $148)

Aritzia
Babaton Ladder Poplin Skirt (Was $148)

Add this pretty skirt into your workwear rotation for a summery pop of color.

Aritzia , Wilfred Valentina Blouse
Aritzia
Wilfred Valentina Blouse (Was $98)

This blouse is an airier, boho take on a classic button-down shirt.

Aritzia , Little Moon Airplush Cotton™ Sail Cropped Pants (Were $88)

Aritzia
Little Moon Airplush Cotton™ Sail Cropped Pants (Were $88)

Dress these breezy pants up with mules or heels for the office, and later swap them out for either flip-flops or sneakers on the weekend.

Aritzia, Babaton Acclaim Skirt (Was $128)

Aritzia
Babaton Acclaim Skirt (Was $128)

Get on board the olive green trend with this classy find.

Aritzia , Babaton Futurist Dress (Was $168)

Aritzia
Babaton Futurist Dress (Was $168)

This blood orange shade is one of the trendiest colors of summer.

Aritzia, Original Contour Fortify Bodysuit (Was $58)

Aritzia
Original Contour Fortify Bodysuit (Was $58)

This bodysuit would instantly elevate simple trousers or jeans.

Aritzia , Wilfred Fortune Maxi Dress (Was $88)

Aritzia
Wilfred Fortune Maxi Dress (Was $88)

Butter yellow is another favorite color among the fashion set right now.

Aritzia , Babaton Agency Cropped Pants (Were $168)

Aritzia
Babaton Agency Cropped Pants (Were $168)

These cropped pants give you the opportunity to show off a trendy pair of shoes.

Aritzia, Original Contour Stellar Top
Aritzia
Original Contour Stellar Top (Was $48)

This top is so much more elevated than your average black T-shirt.

Aritzia, Babaton Pleated Pants (Were $148)

Aritzia
Babaton Pleated Pants (Were $148)

It's not a bad idea to stock up on staple trousers while they're on sale.

Aritzia , Wilfred Cruiselinen™ Upscale Jumpsuit (Was $178)

Aritzia
Wilfred Cruiselinen™ Upscale Jumpsuit (Was $178)

You can take out all of the work of getting dressed with this jumpsuit in your closet.

Aritzia , Wilfred Tuberose Dress (Was $198)
Aritzia
Wilfred Tuberose Dress (Was $198)

Polka dots are the elegant summer trend that belongs in your workwear wardrobe.

Aritzia , Wilfred Smooth Matter™ Boulevard Dress (Was $78)

Aritzia
Wilfred Smooth Matter™ Boulevard Dress (Was $78)

This find can take you from the office to happy hour with ease.

Aritzia , Babaton Entity Pants (Were $128)

Aritzia
Babaton Entity Pants (Were $128)

If I saw someone in my office wearing these pants, I would immediately know they're a fashion girl.

Aritzia, Contour Squareneck Shortsleeve Bodysuit (Was $58)

Aritzia
Contour Squareneck Shortsleeve Bodysuit (Was $58)

Never worry about your top coming untucked with this elevated bodysuit.

Aritzia , The Effortless Short™ Satin (Were $98)

Aritzia
The Effortless Short™ Satin (Were $98)

Bermuda shorts are having a moment, and these were practically made for office days in mind.

Aritzia , Sunday Best Reader Polo T-Shirt (Was $40)

Aritzia
Sunday Best Reader Polo T-Shirt (Was $40)

This polo top is both polished and cool.

Aritzia , Wilfred Free Manila Cardigan (Was $118)

Aritzia
Wilfred Free Manila Cardigan (Was $118)

A lightweight, summery sweater is always a good idea to keep at your desk.

Aritzia , TNA Misty Shirt (Was $88)

Aritzia
TNA Misty Shirt (Was $88)

With how easy a button-down shirt is to style, you can never have too many in your closet.

Aritzia , Wilfred Isadora Silk Skirt (Was $138)

Aritzia
Wilfred Isadora Silk Skirt (Was $138)

The knee-length hem on this skirt is very retro and refined.

Aritzia , Babaton Avenue Capris (Were $128)

Aritzia
Babaton Avenue Capris (Were $128)

If you're not sure how to style capri pants, this tailored find would pair beautifully with blazers and button-downs.

Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

