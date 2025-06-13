I hate to admit this as an editor who curates clothing for a living, but putting together a summer office outfit can be a struggle. When the weather is sweltering, and all I want to wear is a breezy dress, I have to put my thinking cap on to come up with an HR-approved look. Thankfully, I can always turn to Aritzia for fresh professional staples.

The retailer has consistently been a go-to of mine whenever I'm in need of new office outfits. What's more, Aritzia finds don't break my budget, especially now that its Warm-Up Sale is in full swing. From now through June 22, Aritzia is offering 30 to 50 percent off hundreds of items, just in time to update your favorite workwear.

If you, too, struggle with getting dressed for your 9-5, I took the pleasure of scrolling through Aritzia's rare sale and found the best summer workwear items below. There are affordable basics like T-shirts and trousers, plus finds that tap into the summer's biggest fashion trends like capri pants and olive green. The best part? Every item on this list rings in at under $100, but don't wait to fill your cart—these sale items are going fast.

