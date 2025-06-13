Aritizia's Warm-Up Sale Is Filling Every Gap in My Summer Workwear
Linen trousers, maxi skirts, and more—all for under $100.
I hate to admit this as an editor who curates clothing for a living, but putting together a summer office outfit can be a struggle. When the weather is sweltering, and all I want to wear is a breezy dress, I have to put my thinking cap on to come up with an HR-approved look. Thankfully, I can always turn to Aritzia for fresh professional staples.
The retailer has consistently been a go-to of mine whenever I'm in need of new office outfits. What's more, Aritzia finds don't break my budget, especially now that its Warm-Up Sale is in full swing. From now through June 22, Aritzia is offering 30 to 50 percent off hundreds of items, just in time to update your favorite workwear.
If you, too, struggle with getting dressed for your 9-5, I took the pleasure of scrolling through Aritzia's rare sale and found the best summer workwear items below. There are affordable basics like T-shirts and trousers, plus finds that tap into the summer's biggest fashion trends like capri pants and olive green. The best part? Every item on this list rings in at under $100, but don't wait to fill your cart—these sale items are going fast.
A top with an elevated neckline never fails to spice up a minimalist outfit.
This blouse is an airier, boho take on a classic button-down shirt.
Dress these breezy pants up with mules or heels for the office, and later swap them out for either flip-flops or sneakers on the weekend.
This blood orange shade is one of the trendiest colors of summer.
Butter yellow is another favorite color among the fashion set right now.
These cropped pants give you the opportunity to show off a trendy pair of shoes.
Polka dots are the elegant summer trend that belongs in your workwear wardrobe.
Bermuda shorts are having a moment, and these were practically made for office days in mind.
A lightweight, summery sweater is always a good idea to keep at your desk.
If you're not sure how to style capri pants, this tailored find would pair beautifully with blazers and button-downs.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
