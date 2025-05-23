The Best Thing I Own Under $50? These Nordstrom Linen Pants
The Half-Yearly Sale is still going on.
As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that the best summer outfits rely on the basics. I’m talking about breezy separates that I can turn to when I’m unsure of what to wear. Luckily, one of my all-time favorite summer wardrobe essentials is on sale in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale event: my all-time favorite linen pants.
I already own the Caslon Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants in black, so I’m taking advantage of Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale, which runs until June 1 and offers up to 60 percent off hundreds of summer essentials, to buy them in a new color. They originally retail for $70 and are now priced at just $49, making them one of the best under-$100 finds in the entire selection. I am, in short, obsessed.
I was first introduced to an affordable Nordstrom find last summer when I tested some of the best pairs of linen pants for a story I was working on. I was immediately blown away by how soft they were, despite the 100 percent linen fabric. They quickly became a go-to in my rotation, and I’ve worn them countless times since. Because they're so versatile, they're also a must-have in my vacation wardrobe.
I'm fairly new to shopping Caslon's range, so I'm using the sale to stock up on linen basics from this affordable brand. So, if you have enough linen pants in your collection, keep scrolling—I also found chic linen shirts to wear to the office, linen shorts that double as the best bikini cover-up, and an under-$50 summer dress that I have a feeling my mom would love.
Shop Other Caslon Linen Basics
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
