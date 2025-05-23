As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that the best summer outfits rely on the basics. I’m talking about breezy separates that I can turn to when I’m unsure of what to wear. Luckily, one of my all-time favorite summer wardrobe essentials is on sale in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale event: my all-time favorite linen pants.

I already own the Caslon Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants in black, so I’m taking advantage of Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale, which runs until June 1 and offers up to 60 percent off hundreds of summer essentials, to buy them in a new color. They originally retail for $70 and are now priced at just $49, making them one of the best under-$100 finds in the entire selection. I am, in short, obsessed.

These pants are the backbone of my summer wardrobe. (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

Caslon Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70) $49 at Nordstrom

I was first introduced to an affordable Nordstrom find last summer when I tested some of the best pairs of linen pants for a story I was working on. I was immediately blown away by how soft they were, despite the 100 percent linen fabric. They quickly became a go-to in my rotation, and I’ve worn them countless times since. Because they're so versatile, they're also a must-have in my vacation wardrobe.

I'm fairly new to shopping Caslon's range, so I'm using the sale to stock up on linen basics from this affordable brand. So, if you have enough linen pants in your collection, keep scrolling—I also found chic linen shirts to wear to the office, linen shorts that double as the best bikini cover-up, and an under-$50 summer dress that I have a feeling my mom would love.

Shop Other Caslon Linen Basics