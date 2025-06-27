Sofia Richie Grainge Elevates Her $1,790 Amazon Dress With Alaïa's Iconic Le Teckel Bag
She's going to serve a look, regardless of label.
Step aside, influencers. Sofia Richie Grainge is the ultimate Amazon affiliate. The It girl has her own children's collection through the conglomerate (an aspiration for many a content creator) and like any good ambassador, Grainge's closet is similarly stocked with Amazon finds.
On June 26, Richie Grainge hosted an intimate luncheon for LA nonprofit Baby2Baby (an organization she's long supported), in collaboration with Amazon. The model wore a floral chiffon gown from Lela Rose, a small business that's listed on the online retailer.
Her gown had a plaid base topped with a burgundy red floral print. Its sheer asymmetrical cape—which draped over her left shoulder—added a touch of elegance. Though it came from Amazon, Richie Grainge's gown was in no way cheap—the ankle-length number costs $1,790.
Grainge's equally-expensive accessories gave the dress her signature quiet luxury touch. She tapped into the slim wedges trend with patent leather mules from Alaïa. The $1,400 mules felt architectural, with thin wedge heels that curved inward. She's the latest star to co-sign this '90s-coded shoe, following in the footsteps of Dakota Johnson, Rihanna, and Naomi Watts (to name a few).
When it came time to select a handbag, Grainge pulled from the Parisian atelier, once more. She sported the brand's viral $2,250 Le Teckel Bag. Its elongated silhouette is the original inspiration behind fashion's popular east-west bag trend, which has dominated the fashion scene for two years running. (Other a-list moms, like Rihanna and Margot Robbie, have also worked the style into their maternity wardrobes.)
Whether she's shopping at Amazon or Alaïa, you can always count on Richie Grainge to serve a look.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.