Step aside, influencers. Sofia Richie Grainge is the ultimate Amazon affiliate. The It girl has her own children's collection through the conglomerate (an aspiration for many a content creator) and like any good ambassador, Grainge's closet is similarly stocked with Amazon finds.

On June 26, Richie Grainge hosted an intimate luncheon for LA nonprofit Baby2Baby (an organization she's long supported), in collaboration with Amazon. The model wore a floral chiffon gown from Lela Rose, a small business that's listed on the online retailer.

Her gown had a plaid base topped with a burgundy red floral print. Its sheer asymmetrical cape—which draped over her left shoulder—added a touch of elegance. Though it came from Amazon, Richie Grainge's gown was in no way cheap—the ankle-length number costs $1,790.

Sofia Richie Grainge arrived at the Amazon affair in a floral dress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Grainge's equally-expensive accessories gave the dress her signature quiet luxury touch. She tapped into the slim wedges trend with patent leather mules from Alaïa. The $1,400 mules felt architectural, with thin wedge heels that curved inward. She's the latest star to co-sign this '90s-coded shoe, following in the footsteps of Dakota Johnson, Rihanna, and Naomi Watts (to name a few).

When it came time to select a handbag, Grainge pulled from the Parisian atelier, once more. She sported the brand's viral $2,250 Le Teckel Bag. Its elongated silhouette is the original inspiration behind fashion's popular east-west bag trend, which has dominated the fashion scene for two years running. (Other a-list moms, like Rihanna and Margot Robbie, have also worked the style into their maternity wardrobes.)

Whether she's shopping at Amazon or Alaïa, you can always count on Richie Grainge to serve a look.

