Dearest gentle reader, Bridgerton is officially back for its second season! Sure, we're still thinking about the love stories, but it was the fashion that left us smitten. From colorful cap sleeve day dresses to dazzling ballgowns and tiaras, the Bridgerton wardrobe department never disappoints. And I'm happy to report that, as the cast grew to include the Sharma family this year, the costumes were just as dazzling. Though it was hard to narrow down, we rounded up our all-time favorite sartorial moments from the first and second seasons of the cult-favorite Netflix series, ahead.