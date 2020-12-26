'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything We Know

Name a more interesting hook for a TV series than "a very feminist, very steamy take on the strict social mores of early 19th century London, all narrated by an unseen gossip hound voiced by Julie Andrews"—I dare you. That's Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimes' first project under her massive Netflix deal, which premiered Dec. 25 and basically combines all the best parts of Pride & Prejudice and Gossip Girl. And they said it couldn't be done!

Some people (certainly not me, but surely someone with less obsessive tendencies and more varied taste in TV) might think that 10 hours of longing glances, illicit affairs, empire-waist dresses, and queenly proclamations would be more than enough to satisfy any lover of period dramas. To those people, I say: I've got a Regency-era-dramedy-induced fever, and the only prescription is more Bridgerton. Fortunately for us all, it seems increasingly likely that a second season of the Shondaland masterpiece will soon be on the way. Here's all the evidence we've found so far to support that theory.

Has Bridgerton been renewed for a second season?

Technically, no. But all the way back in February, the sleuths at What's on Netflix discovered a production listing noting that season two of Bridgerton would begin filming in July 2020. As is its wont, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted these plans, and filming on the second season was reportedly pushed back to start in March 2021. Since the original listing estimated that filming would span almost a year, the second season now likely won't be completed until early 2022, meaning we're probably still quite a ways away from reconnecting with our favorite lords and ladies. Good thing distance only makes the heart grow fonder!

What would Bridgerton season two be about?

Fortunately for the masterminds at Shondaland and viewers at home, there's plenty more intel about the Bridgerton family to be mined from Julia Quinn's series of romance novels on which the show is based. There are eight in total, each focusing on one of the Bridgerton children, who, by the way, were very helpfully named in alphabetical order, from A to H.

The eponymous family of Netflix’s Bridgerton. Liam Daniel Netflix

The first season loosely follows the events of the first book in Quinn's series, The Duke & I, which centers on the eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne's entrance into society and search for a husband who offers both passion and high status; she does so by way of a scheme involving a fake betrothal that quickly becomes all too real. Logically, then, a second season would take its inspiration from the second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me. That story follows the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony, on his own quest for love. The classic rom-com trope this time around sees Anthony's fiancée's disapproving and very protective older sister reluctantly warming up to the "consummate rake"—perhaps a little too much so.

How does the cast and crew feel about a second season?

Judging by how enthusiastically they've been promoting the first season, it's safe to assume they'd be thrilled to return to their beloved London "ton." Nicola Coughlan, who plays the delightfully refreshing Penelope Featherington in the series, recently said as much. "I feel like we've established this big world, so I'd love to explore more of it," she told Radio Times.

The Derry Girls star added that she'd be particularly excited to explore more of Penelope's world. "I'd love to go on that journey with her, to see how she's changed," Coughlan said. "I'd really love to come back, because I feel like we've just scratched the surface. And because there's such a huge cast in this show, there's so much more of all the characters."

From her lips to Shondaland's ears.

