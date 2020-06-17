The Best High-Waisted Jeans for 2022
An ode my favorite style.
PSA: Don't underestimate the curve-enhancing powers of high-rise denim. The fit sits narrow on your waist, lengthens legs, accentuates the derrière, and hides any post-meal bloat so that you can eat to your heart's content! Plus, if you have a long torso, high-rise jeans have a way of balancing your body proportions. The fit has become a staple in the denim world, and you can find everything from high-waisted skinnies to high-waisted wide leg culotte bottoms. This season, brands have you covered with the most coveted washes and shapes. Here, the best styles (from some of our favorite denim brands) to look out for this summer.
•••
Mother Denim's High Waisted Rider Skimp
We love Mother—yes, that applies to our literal moms, but we're also referring to the denim brand. These straight-leg jeans are the perfect addition to your wardrobe and will transition seamlessly between seasons. Pair them with a cashmere sweater in the winter, or with a crop top (like the model) in the summer for a laid-back, surfer look.
Not only are all of Mother's products put together by local artisans, but they've also made a commitment to continually reduce their carbon footprint by rethinking product packaging and crafting their pieces out of upcycled materials. Plus, they partner with a myriad of charities, including No Kid Hungry, GLAAD, and Everytown.
Ksubi's High N Waisted Alphabet Street
Why not make a statement with your high-rise jeans? Check out a patterned pair, like this playful one from celeb-favorite Ksubi, to set yourself apart from the crowd.
Warp + Weft's MXP - High Rise in Onyx
I own this pair of jeans, and it's hands-down one of my favorite items of clothing. This sustainable brand uses less than 10 gallons of water to produce each pair of its jeans, whereas the average pair takes about 1,500 gallons. Their ethical, slow fashion ethos is complemented by the exceptional quality of their products—I have no idea how they get denim to feel so soft and comfortable!
The Reformation's Liza Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
These jeans have a smoothing, professional feel that makes them perfect for dress-down days at the office or for that early-evening networking fair.
Nasty Gal's Petite Star Design High Waisted Jeans
Why not add a little star power to your wardrobe with these bell bottoms from Nasty Gal? We love the fun detailing on the back pockets of this pair, along with the pronounced seams along the backs of the legs.
Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Women's Jeans
Ética's Bryce Pinch Waist Boyfriend in Midnight Dive
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
