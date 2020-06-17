PSA: Don't underestimate the curve-enhancing powers of high-rise denim. The fit sits narrow on your waist, lengthens legs, accentuates the derrière, and hides any post-meal bloat so that you can eat to your heart's content! Plus, if you have a long torso, high-rise jeans have a way of balancing your body proportions. The fit has become a staple in the denim world, and you can find everything from high-waisted skinnies to high-waisted wide leg culotte bottoms. This season, brands have you covered with the most coveted washes and shapes. Here, the best styles (from some of our favorite denim brands) to look out for this summer.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).