In recent seasons, you’ve heard lots of hubbub about the return of low-rise. Maybe you were horrified at the thought, haunted by the hip-slung styles of the 000s. Perhaps you felt neutral about the news, possibly even intrigued by the pelvic-level pants worn by the Julia Foxes and Bella Hadids of the world. Regardless of your reaction to the low-rise resurgence, it's now moot according to the summer 2023 trends: Waistlines are rising this season, settling just above the belly button to yield cinched, slightly retro-inspired silhouettes. But it's essential to note that there's nothing hokey or outdated about summer's high-waisted trend—you won't find mom jeans or Steve Urkel highwaters in this season's edit.

In Pre-Fall 2023, Ferragamo offered high-rise cigarette pants, while Brandon Maxwell offered trendy denim trousers—both bottoms being prime candidates to integrate into your summer work outfit rotation. Leggings got a lift, too, with Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini channeling Sandy from Grease with slim-fitting bottoms that rested north of the model's navel. Overall, summer 2023's take on high-rise bottoms is sleek, polished, and elevated—literally.

"Throughout history, high-waisted pants have represented elegance and sophistication," says Jan-Hendrik Schlottmann, co-founder of CÂLLAS Milano, an Italian luxury brand heralded for its tailored trousers. "Marlene Dietrich effortlessly showcased her confidence with high-waisted trousers, and she became the archetype for Old Hollywood glamour. Today, Cate Blanchett's impeccable red carpet appearances embrace high-waisted pants, exuding contemporary grace and her unique sense of style," Schlottmann illustrates. And this summer, don't you want to channel the magic of Blanchett on the red carpet, the pinnacle of poise and empowerment?

Ahead, we rounded up the best high-waisted pants, jeans, shorts, and leggings on the market. Forget about low-rise—set your sights high this summer.

High-Waisted Pants

Let's begin with a hard-working pair of high-waisted pants. In particular, Câllas Milano's Anouk Pants, which Schlottmann says "embrace the timeless silhouette, are crafted from luxurious fabric with exceptional design. They are a valuable addition to a wardrobe, they drape beautifully and offer long-lasting quality," he details. Another favorite fashion pair is High Sport's Kick Flare Pant, which NET-A-PORTER shares have recently increased by over 1,000 percent in sales.

High-Waisted Jeans

Just to set the record straight: High-waisted denim doesn't automatically equate to '80s-era mom jeans. As options like Nili Lotan, Tibi, and Banana Republic's demonstrate, high-rise jeans can feel polished and contemporary through strategic pleating and wide-leg silhouettes. To err on the safe side, though, it's best to forgo an acid wash.

High-Waisted Shorts

Shorts, of course, are an essential component of summer fashion. If you want a foolproof method of looking polished—even during scorching temperatures when all you know is sweat, sweat, and more sweat—reach for a high-rise silhouette. An easy high-waisted short outfit idea that works for the office: a front-pleat longline pair teamed with a white button-down shirt and your best loafers.

High-Waisted Denim Shorts

Whether you reach for distressed Daisy Dukes or Bermuda flares, look for denim shorts with a higher rise this summer. Reformation's shorts balance a retro influence with a fresh feel, while AGOLDE's raw-hem cut-offs demonstrate the art of strategic distressing.

High-Waisted Leggings

Last but not least: leggings. But the below high-waisted pairs aren't necessarily just styles to hit the gym in. Options like Anine Bing and Vince's, when paired with a breezy blouse and pump, prove the put-together potential of the sleek style.

Meet the Fashion Expert