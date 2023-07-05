These High-Waisted Pants Have the Most Flattering Silhouettes

Not a mom jean or Steve Urkel highwater to be found.

Model wears high-waisted tan pants, black belt, striped button-down shirt, and white tank top and is standing in front of a white building.
(Image credit: NET-A-PORTER)
Emma Childs
published
published

In recent seasons, you’ve heard lots of hubbub about the return of low-rise. Maybe you were horrified at the thought, haunted by the hip-slung styles of the 000s. Perhaps you felt neutral about the news, possibly even intrigued by the pelvic-level pants worn by the Julia Foxes and Bella Hadids of the world. Regardless of your reaction to the low-rise resurgence, it's now moot according to the summer 2023 trends: Waistlines are rising this season, settling just above the belly button to yield cinched, slightly retro-inspired silhouettes. But it's essential to note that there's nothing hokey or outdated about summer's high-waisted trend—you won't find mom jeans or Steve Urkel highwaters in this season's edit.

In Pre-Fall 2023, Ferragamo offered high-rise cigarette pants, while Brandon Maxwell offered trendy denim trousers—both bottoms being prime candidates to integrate into your summer work outfit rotation. Leggings got a lift, too, with Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini channeling Sandy from Grease with slim-fitting bottoms that rested north of the model's navel. Overall, summer 2023's take on high-rise bottoms is sleek, polished, and elevated—literally

"Throughout history, high-waisted pants have represented elegance and sophistication," says Jan-Hendrik Schlottmann, co-founder of CÂLLAS Milano, an Italian luxury brand heralded for its tailored trousers. "Marlene Dietrich effortlessly showcased her confidence with high-waisted trousers, and she became the archetype for Old Hollywood glamour. Today, Cate Blanchett's impeccable red carpet appearances embrace high-waisted pants, exuding contemporary grace and her unique sense of style," Schlottmann illustrates. And this summer, don't you want to channel the magic of Blanchett on the red carpet, the pinnacle of poise and empowerment?

Ahead, we rounded up the best high-waisted pants, jeans, shorts, and leggings on the market. Forget about low-rise—set your sights high this summer.

High-Waisted Pants

Let's begin with a hard-working pair of high-waisted pants. In particular, Câllas Milano's Anouk Pants, which Schlottmann says "embrace the timeless silhouette, are crafted from luxurious fabric with exceptional design. They are a valuable addition to a wardrobe, they drape beautifully and offer long-lasting quality," he details. Another favorite fashion pair is High Sport's Kick Flare Pant, which NET-A-PORTER shares have recently increased by over 1,000 percent in sales.

CÂLLAS Milano Anouk Trouser
Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Everlane The Tencel Way-High Taper Pant
Mango Satin Printed Pants
High Sport Kick Cropped Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants
J. Crew Astrid Wide-Leg Chino Pant
High-Waisted Jeans

Just to set the record straight: High-waisted denim doesn't automatically equate to '80s-era mom jeans. As options like Nili Lotan, Tibi, and Banana Republic's demonstrate, high-rise jeans can feel polished and contemporary through strategic pleating and wide-leg silhouettes. To err on the safe side, though, it's best to forgo an acid wash.

Levi
Nili Lotan Megan High-Rise Stretch Wide-Leg Jeans
Tibi Sid Paneled High-Rise Tapered Jeans
Mother The Insider High Waist Step Frayed Hem Crop Jeans
Good American Good Legs High-Rise Flared Jeans
Banana Republic High-Rise Wide-Leg Cropped Jean
High-Waisted Shorts

Shorts, of course, are an essential component of summer fashion. If you want a foolproof method of looking polished—even during scorching temperatures when all you know is sweat, sweat, and more sweat—reach for a high-rise silhouette. An easy high-waisted short outfit idea that works for the office: a front-pleat longline pair teamed with a white button-down shirt and your best loafers.

Gap 5" High Rise Pleated Linen Shorts with Washwell
Veronica Beard Lovisa Belted Short
Tanya Taylor Marley Short
Banana Republic Linen-Blend Paperbag Short
Citizens of Humanity Eugenie Boxy Pleated Shorts
Mango High-Waist Straight Shorts
High-Waisted Denim Shorts

Whether you reach for distressed Daisy Dukes or Bermuda flares, look for denim shorts with a higher rise this summer. Reformation's shorts balance a retro influence with a fresh feel, while AGOLDE's raw-hem cut-offs demonstrate the art of strategic distressing.

Reformation Francis High-Waisted Denim Shorts
J. Crew High-Rise Denim Short
Treasure & Bond Tailored Denim Shorts
AGOLDE Parker Cutoff Shorts
COS High-Waisted Pleated Shorts
COS Pleated A-Line Denim Shorts

DL1961 Lucy Short High Rise

High-Waisted Leggings

Last but not least: leggings. But the below high-waisted pairs aren't necessarily just styles to hit the gym in. Options like Anine Bing and Vince's, when paired with a breezy blouse and pump, prove the put-together potential of the sleek style.

Vince Stitch-Front Leggings
Anine Bing Rhea Legging
Norma Kamali Spat Faux Leather Flared Leggings
Totême Cork Stretch Legging
Marine Serre Moon-Print Stirrup Leggings
J. Crew Pixie Pant in Stretch Ponte
Meet the Fashion Expert

Jan-Hendrik Schlottmann
Jan-Hendrik Schlottmann

Jan-Hendrik Schlottmann is the Co-Founder of CÂLLAS Milano. He is the former CEO of Derek Lam and SVP of North American Sales for Givaudan.



Emma Childs
Style Editor

Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she can't stop thinking about. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").

