The 9 Sandals Brands We Can't Get Enough Of
Coming in hot!
By Katie Attardo published
Who's ready for a heatwave? Perfect for the city or the beach, a new pair of sandals are the perfect way to welcome spring and summer. Whether you're looking for sandals that are open-toe or caged, neutral or bright, flat or wooden, there's a pair right for you. To get you started on your search, we listed a few of our all-time favorite sandals brands—some are affordable, some are luxurious and expertly crafted, but every one is modern and versatile. Take a peek at our favorite sandals brands to shop now.
1. Charles & Keith
Since 1996, Charles & Keith has created modern footwear and accessories at affordable price points. Try this zebra style with a gold heel for a fun play on print.
2. Shop-Pêche
This NY-based brand launched in 2017 with the hope of providing timeless yet vintage-inspired clothing and accessories. Each piece is modern and minimal, and will have a permanent space in your wardrobe.
3. Hereu
Handcrafted by local artisans in Spain, Hereu sets out to have each piece "rooted in the Mediterranean landscape," both physically and aesthetically. Besides sandals, the brand is also known for its loafers and Mary Janes.
4. Shekudo
Produced in Lagos, Nigeria, every piece in this accessories brand is created by artisans using local materials. These colorful sandals are available on their website and also on The Folklore (which, fun fact, is founded by Marie Claire alum Amira Rasoo!).
5. Álvaro
Stand out in this gorgeous rose-gold metallic pair from Álvaro Gonzalez. This Spanish-born designer had previously worked at Valentino, Loewe, and Jimmy Choo before launching his own women's line in 2014.
6. Larroude
Formerly of Teen Vogue and Barneys, Marina Larroudé created a colorful shoe line that's bound to put some pep in your step. Coming in a mix of patterns and prints, theres a flat or heeled sandal that's perfect for you.
7. Emme Parsons
The queen of minimalist footwear, Emme Parsons' line is filled with classic silhouettes. With a sustainable initiative, each shoe is made from materials that are 90 percent biodegradable and have natural components.
8. Fabrizio Viti
With his namesake brand launched in 2016, Fabrizio Viti's name precedes him. As the Shoe Style Director at Louis Vuitton, he has also designed footwear for houses like Prada and Gucci.
9. LABUCQ
Founded by the former Director of Footwear and Accessories at Rag & Bone, this LA-based brand is known for their classic shoes and modest platforms. Founder Lauren Bucquet explains, "The D2C model can get customers quality products at better prices than traditional retail. I founded Labucq to bring designer sensibility and leadership to this exciting new channel.”
Katie Attardo is the Accessories Editor at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion and jewelry-related.
