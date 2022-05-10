The Best 11 Fisherman Sandals to Hook You In

You might think they're a fad, but upon closer look, you'll find that the trending fisherman-style shoe is a classic. "Fisherman sandals are a great mix between traditional work attire, open-toed summertime vibes, and the comfort of your favorite flats," says Diego Abba, CEO of luxury retail site Italist.com. "Like the chunky sneaker trend, we think they have staying power as the ideal hybrid shoe."
The versatility of the fisherman shoe goes beyond any ordinary sandal, with a bevy of heel heights, hardware variations, and color options. It also rings true in their ability to complement any outfit for virtually any occasion. Abba suggests styling fisherman sandals with one of the season's breezy shirt dresses, a straw tote or raffia market style, and your favorite sunglasses for an everyday summer look. When summer ends, pop on a sock to seamlessly transition the sandal to colder fall weather.
Shop our favorites from the fisherman sandal trend ahead.
The Crown Jewel Sandal
Marni Jeweled Calfskin Crisscross Sandals
Multicolored jewels inject a dose of femininity into an otherwise masculine shoe style.
The Signature Sandal
Church's
Credited with putting fisherman sandals on the map, the Church's brand has been crafting shoes since 1873, long before the style became one of the runway's hottest footwear accessories.
The Lug Sole Sandal
Reformation Andreas Fisherman Sandal
This green croc-embossed leather sandal is a comfortable statement shoe alternative thanks to its sturdy lug sole.
The Staple Sandal
Everlane Leather Fisherman Sandal
This versatile fisherman sandal is a timeless style that will pair with feminine summer dresses and workwear trousers.
The Leather Sandal
Ganni Creeper Fisherman Sandals
This thick creeper soled fisherman sandal will give you height without compromising comfort.
The Waterproof Sandal
Prada Foam Rubber Fisherman Sandals
This rubber sandal, a nod to retro beachwear, can be worn seaside without worrying about wear and tear.
The Wild Sandal
LPA Mura Fisherman Sandal
This sandal puts a wild spin on the fisherman sandal trend with a faux croc-embossed exterior print.
The Cage Sandal
Gucci Elektra Leather Fisherman Sandals
Inspired by fishermen of the '40s, this caged sandal style has a subtle stacked heel and refined gold hardware in Gucci's signature horsebit design.
The Platform Sandal
Free People Delaney Fisherman Platform Sandal
Swap out unwieldy stilettos for this subtle platform heeled fisherman style.
The T-Strap Sandal
HEREU Pesca Heeled Fisherman Sandals With Ankle Strap
This ladylike fisherman sandal has a sophisticated T-strap ankle fastening, making this your perfect sandal for summer soirees and special occasions.
The Weekend Sandal
Max Mara Gumc Sandals
Pair this chic and sensible fisherman style with jeans and a T-shirt for the ideal weekend uniform that's relaxed yet polished.
