The Best 11 Fisherman Sandals to Hook You In

You might think they're a fad, but upon closer look, you'll find that the trending fisherman-style shoe is a classic. "Fisherman sandals are a great mix between traditional work attire, open-toed summertime vibes, and the comfort of your favorite flats," says Diego Abba, CEO of luxury retail site Italist.com. "Like the chunky sneaker trend, we think they have staying power as the ideal hybrid shoe."

The versatility of the fisherman shoe goes beyond any ordinary sandal, with a bevy of heel heights, hardware variations, and color options. It also rings true in their ability to complement any outfit for virtually any occasion. Abba suggests styling fisherman sandals with one of the season's breezy shirt dresses, a straw tote or raffia market style, and your favorite sunglasses for an everyday summer look. When summer ends, pop on a sock to seamlessly transition the sandal to colder fall weather.

Shop our favorites from the fisherman sandal trend ahead.

The Crown Jewel Sandal Marni Jeweled Calfskin Crisscross Sandals Multicolored jewels inject a dose of femininity into an otherwise masculine shoe style. $990 at Bergdorfgoodman.com

The Signature Sandal Church's Credited with putting fisherman sandals on the map, the Church's brand has been crafting shoes since 1873, long before the style became one of the runway's hottest footwear accessories. $751 at Italist.com

The Lug Sole Sandal Reformation Andreas Fisherman Sandal This green croc-embossed leather sandal is a comfortable statement shoe alternative thanks to its sturdy lug sole. $248 at Thereformation.com

The Staple Sandal Everlane Leather Fisherman Sandal This versatile fisherman sandal is a timeless style that will pair with feminine summer dresses and workwear trousers. $125 at Everlane.com

The Leather Sandal Ganni Creeper Fisherman Sandals This thick creeper soled fisherman sandal will give you height without compromising comfort. $395 at Saksfifthavenue.com

The Waterproof Sandal Prada Foam Rubber Fisherman Sandals This rubber sandal, a nod to retro beachwear, can be worn seaside without worrying about wear and tear. $690 at Prada.com

The Wild Sandal LPA Mura Fisherman Sandal This sandal puts a wild spin on the fisherman sandal trend with a faux croc-embossed exterior print. Check Amazon $148 at Revolve.com

The Cage Sandal Gucci Elektra Leather Fisherman Sandals Inspired by fishermen of the '40s, this caged sandal style has a subtle stacked heel and refined gold hardware in Gucci's signature horsebit design. $980 at Matchesfashion.com

The Platform Sandal Free People Delaney Fisherman Platform Sandal Swap out unwieldy stilettos for this subtle platform heeled fisherman style. $158 at Nordstrom.com

The T-Strap Sandal HEREU Pesca Heeled Fisherman Sandals With Ankle Strap This ladylike fisherman sandal has a sophisticated T-strap ankle fastening, making this your perfect sandal for summer soirees and special occasions. $510 at Bergdorfgoodman.com