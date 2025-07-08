Every It Girl I Know Is Picking Up These Chic Summer Shoes on Amazon Prime Day

From strappy sandals to ultra-comfortable sneakers.

woman wearing polka dot skirt and heeled flip flops
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

Summer shoes are, in my humble opinion, some of the most fun to shop for. Whether it's a strappy style, an of-the-moment toe-ring sandal, or a pair of retro sneakers, this season's trendiest shoes amp up any summery look in an instant. Sadly, however, I don't have the budget to grab every pair that pops up on my feed. So, imagine my joy when I discovered a ton of trendy summer shoes on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2025, which is going on right now.

From now through July 11, Amazon Prime Day offers shoppers access to thousands of deals across fashion and beauty, with its shoe deals being particularly impressive. Almost every style you could wish for is included, from comfortable shoes for your outdoor adventures to work-appropriate sandals for the office. Amazon Prime Day is the only sale you need to shop for a mid-season shoe refresh.

Browsing through such a huge sale can be overwhelming, so I've done all the work for you. Keep scrolling to shop the 24 best summer shoes of Amazon Prime Day, and if you're curious about the sale's other offerings, our editors have also got you covered with the best rich-looking basics and travel essentials. This is also your reminder to sign up for a Prime membership if you haven't already—you'll need one to access the deals.

The Best Deals We've Found (So Far)

Adidas Women's Vl Court 3.0 Sneaker
adidas
Vl Court 3.0 Sneakers (Were $75)

These neutral Adidas sneakers will go with everything in your closet.

Clarks Women's Annadel Eirwyn Wedge Sandal, Black Nubuck, 5
Clarks
Annadel Eirwyn Wedge Sandals (Were $95)

In case you didn't know, the era of the boho wedge sandal is officially back.

UGG, Goldenstar Flat Sandals (Were $120)

UGG
Goldenstar Flat Sandals (Were $120)

Ugg doesn't just make great boots—these platform sandals are just as comfy and stylish as the brand's cult-favorite winter shoes.

Crocs Unisex Stomp Fisherman Sandal Dreamscape Men's 7, Women's 9 Medium
Crocs
Stomp Fisherman Sandals (Were $70)

These fisherman sandals will add a pop of fun height to your look, while keeping you as comfortable as can be.

Cushionaire Voyage Cutout Strap Slides for Women, Slip on Summer Flats, Trendy Footwear, Comfortable Vacation Style Sandals for Women 2025, Black 6
CUSHIONAIRE
Voyage Cutout Strap Slides for Women (Were $65)

Consider these your new wear-with-everything sandals.

Crocs Brooklyn Woven Slide Heels Black Woven 10 M
Crocs
Crocs Brooklyn Woven Slide Heels (Were $70)

I would've never guessed these cute heels were Crocs.

Crocs Classic Sandal V2 - Unisex Sandals - Waterproof - Thermoplastic Eva and Tpu Upper - Vegan Construction Black Men's 3, Women's 5 Medium
Crocs
Classic Sandals V2 (Were $35)

If you're running on the go, these slides are easy to slip on.

Dream Pairs Women's Flip Flops Comfortable Soft Cushion Slide Slip on Summer Beach Thong Flat Sandals,size 9,black,sdff2403w
Dream Pairs
Flip Flops (Were $34)

These chic flip-flops give a designer look without the price tag.

Dream Pairs Women’s One Band Ankle Strap Buckle Flat Sandals,size 8,white/pu,elena-5
Dream Pairs
One Band Ankle Strap Buckle Flat Sandals (Were $30)

A simple silhouette means these sandals will quickly become a new go-to.

Franco Sarto Womens Tinsley Mary Jane Flat Black 8.5 M
Franco Sarto
Tinsley Mary Jane Flats (Were $115)

These black ballet flats are the kind of shoes you can wear anytime, anywhere.

Franco Sarto, Edith Slip on Loafers (Were $130)

Franco Sarto
Edith Slip on Loafers (Were $80)

Chic loafers are a closet staple no matter the season.

Havaianas Top Flip Flops for Women - Summer Style Sandals - Black, 7-8
Havaianas
Top Flip Flops for Women (Were $18)

These classic flip-flops are about as summery as shoes come.

New Balance Women's 515 V3 Sneaker, White/pink, 7 Wide
New Balance
Women's 515 V3 Sneakers (Were $75)

Pink styles are still a reigning 2025 sneaker trend.

Nine West Women's Geena3 Sandal, Gold 710, 8
Nine West
Geena Sandals (Were $40)

These metallic gold sandals will add an extra dose of bling to your outfit.

Steve Madden Women's Dreaming Ballet Flat, Light Gold Mesh, 8.5
Steve Madden
Dreaming Ballet Flats (Were $90)

Mesh flats like these are the perfect summer shoe for those who hate an open-toe sandal.

Steve Madden , Women's Mona Sandals (were $90)

Steve Madden
Mona Sandals (Were $90)

Sporty, chunky sandals like these are everywhere right now and I'm on board.

Havaianas Women's Slim Flip Flops - Spring and Summer Pool Sandals for Women - Bronze, 9/10
Havaianas
Women's Slim Flip Flops (Were $30)

These flip-flops have a slimmer footbed and straps for more of a streamlined look.

Dream Pairs Women's Sole-Simple Black Pu Ballerina Walking Flats Shoes - 6.5 M Us
Dream Pairs
Sole-Simple Black Pu Ballerina Walking Flats Shoes (Were $30)

These comfy ballet flats were made for getting you through your summer adventures in style.

Cole Haan Women's Grandpro Topspin Sneaker, Ivory/perf/scallop, 9.5
Cole Haan
Grandpro Topspin Sneakers (Were $150)

You'll turn to these rich-looking white sneakers again and again.

Cushionaire, Luna Cork Footbed Sandals (Were $50)

Cushionaire
Luna Cork Footbed Sandals (Were $50)

These sandals will mold to your foot over time for a custom-like, comfortable fit.

Sperry, Women's Crest Vibe Core Sneakers (Were $70)

Sperry
Crest Vibe Core Sneakers (Were $70)

For a similar look to boat shoes with the comfort of sneakers, slip into this pair.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Madison Slip on Fashion Sneaker, Oyster Microfiber, 9
Dr. Scholl's
Madison Slip on Fashion Sneakers (Were $80)

Dr. Scholl's is a brand known for its comfort, so rest assured, these sneakers are the ideal pair for vacations.

Crocs Womens Brooklyn 4u Low Wedges Black 9 Medium
Crocs
Brooklyn 4u Low Wedges (Were $75)

My sister has these sandals and won't stop raving about them.

Cole Haan Women's Flynn Logo Slide Sandal, Black Leather, 8
Cole Haan
Flynn Logo Slide Sandals (Were $90)

As a minimalist, I'm obsessed with the sleek look of these sandals.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

This year, the sale event starts at 12 a.m. PDT/3 a.m. EDT on July 8. However, Prime members could help themselves to plenty of celebrity-favorite finds as early deals.

How Long Do Amazon Prime Day Deals Last?

This year's Amazon Prime Day runs for four days, from July 8 through July 11, making it twice as long as previous sale events.

When Is the Next Amazon Prime Day?

While we don't know the exact dates just yet, Amazon typically has a major sale event twice a year—Amazon Prime Day is held sometime in July, and Amazon "Big Deal Days" occurs later in the fall, usually in October.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.