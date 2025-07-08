Summer shoes are, in my humble opinion, some of the most fun to shop for. Whether it's a strappy style, an of-the-moment toe-ring sandal, or a pair of retro sneakers, this season's trendiest shoes amp up any summery look in an instant. Sadly, however, I don't have the budget to grab every pair that pops up on my feed. So, imagine my joy when I discovered a ton of trendy summer shoes on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2025, which is going on right now.

From now through July 11, Amazon Prime Day offers shoppers access to thousands of deals across fashion and beauty, with its shoe deals being particularly impressive. Almost every style you could wish for is included, from comfortable shoes for your outdoor adventures to work-appropriate sandals for the office. Amazon Prime Day is the only sale you need to shop for a mid-season shoe refresh.

Browsing through such a huge sale can be overwhelming, so I've done all the work for you. Keep scrolling to shop the 24 best summer shoes of Amazon Prime Day, and if you're curious about the sale's other offerings, our editors have also got you covered with the best rich-looking basics and travel essentials. This is also your reminder to sign up for a Prime membership if you haven't already—you'll need one to access the deals.

The Best Deals We've Found (So Far)

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

This year, the sale event starts at 12 a.m. PDT/3 a.m. EDT on July 8. However, Prime members could help themselves to plenty of celebrity-favorite finds as early deals.

How Long Do Amazon Prime Day Deals Last?

This year's Amazon Prime Day runs for four days, from July 8 through July 11, making it twice as long as previous sale events.

When Is the Next Amazon Prime Day?

While we don't know the exact dates just yet, Amazon typically has a major sale event twice a year—Amazon Prime Day is held sometime in July, and Amazon "Big Deal Days" occurs later in the fall, usually in October.