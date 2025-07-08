Every It Girl I Know Is Picking Up These Chic Summer Shoes on Amazon Prime Day
From strappy sandals to ultra-comfortable sneakers.
Summer shoes are, in my humble opinion, some of the most fun to shop for. Whether it's a strappy style, an of-the-moment toe-ring sandal, or a pair of retro sneakers, this season's trendiest shoes amp up any summery look in an instant. Sadly, however, I don't have the budget to grab every pair that pops up on my feed. So, imagine my joy when I discovered a ton of trendy summer shoes on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2025, which is going on right now.
From now through July 11, Amazon Prime Day offers shoppers access to thousands of deals across fashion and beauty, with its shoe deals being particularly impressive. Almost every style you could wish for is included, from comfortable shoes for your outdoor adventures to work-appropriate sandals for the office. Amazon Prime Day is the only sale you need to shop for a mid-season shoe refresh.
Browsing through such a huge sale can be overwhelming, so I've done all the work for you. Keep scrolling to shop the 24 best summer shoes of Amazon Prime Day, and if you're curious about the sale's other offerings, our editors have also got you covered with the best rich-looking basics and travel essentials. This is also your reminder to sign up for a Prime membership if you haven't already—you'll need one to access the deals.
The Best Deals We've Found (So Far)
- Best Sneakers Deal: Adidas Vl Court 3.0 Sneakers (Were $75, Now $52)
- Best Wedges Deal: Clarks Annadel Eirwyn Wedge Sandals (Were $95, Now $50)
- Best Platform Sandals Deal: Crocs Stomp Fisherman Sandals (Were $70, Now $35)
- Best Flat Sandals Deal: Cushionaire Voyage Cutout Strap Slides for Women (Were $65, Now $38)
- Best Ballet Flats Deal: Franco Sarto Tinsley Mary Jane Flats (Were $115, Now $76)
- Best Flip-Flops Deal: Havaianas Top Flip Flops for Women (Were $18, Now $9)
These neutral Adidas sneakers will go with everything in your closet.
In case you didn't know, the era of the boho wedge sandal is officially back.
Ugg doesn't just make great boots—these platform sandals are just as comfy and stylish as the brand's cult-favorite winter shoes.
These fisherman sandals will add a pop of fun height to your look, while keeping you as comfortable as can be.
These black ballet flats are the kind of shoes you can wear anytime, anywhere.
Chic loafers are a closet staple no matter the season.
Mesh flats like these are the perfect summer shoe for those who hate an open-toe sandal.
Sporty, chunky sandals like these are everywhere right now and I'm on board.
You'll turn to these rich-looking white sneakers again and again.
For a similar look to boat shoes with the comfort of sneakers, slip into this pair.
When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?
This year, the sale event starts at 12 a.m. PDT/3 a.m. EDT on July 8. However, Prime members could help themselves to plenty of celebrity-favorite finds as early deals.
How Long Do Amazon Prime Day Deals Last?
This year's Amazon Prime Day runs for four days, from July 8 through July 11, making it twice as long as previous sale events.
When Is the Next Amazon Prime Day?
While we don't know the exact dates just yet, Amazon typically has a major sale event twice a year—Amazon Prime Day is held sometime in July, and Amazon "Big Deal Days" occurs later in the fall, usually in October.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.