These Under-$100 Leather Sandals From Zara, Mango, and H&M Look Surprisingly Expensive
29 pairs that give The Row vibes on a budget.
Now that sun-filled days are here, it's time to get my summer capsule wardrobe up to speed. That primarily means giving my footwear collection a much-needed refresh with fresh leather sandals. This season, I'm on the hunt for on-trend summer shoes that will elevate both my warm-weather workwear and off-duty minimalist outfits. Think: elegant toe-ring styles, everyday fisherman sandals, and classic flip-flops.
To curate my line-up of leather sandals without breaking my budget, I'm heading to a few of my favorite affordable retailers—Zara, Mango, and H&M. After scrolling through their shoe sections, I was able to find every sandal style on my wishlist, and then some. The cherry on top is that every pair that caught my eye rings in at $100 and under.
Keep scrolling for my edit on the only leather sandals from Zara, Mango, and H&M worth shopping right now. You'll find a mix of comfortable yet on-trend pairs, plus timeless shoes like chunky sandals and easy slip-ons.
Olive green is a favorite crowd favorite right now, and the easiest way to test out the shade is with your footwear.
These sandals have a stylish boho feel that’s so popular right now.
In case you haven’t noticed, belt buckles are everywhere right now, including sandals.
A pop of cherry red will instantly add a moody edge to your summer outfit.
These sandals will fit into my minimalist wardrobe without issue.
Leopard print and a toe-ring look make these sandals a trendy double-hitter.
Mango styled these sandals with the ankle strap tied over linen pants, and it's a look I want to recreate immediately.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
