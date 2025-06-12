These Under-$100 Leather Sandals From Zara, Mango, and H&M Look Surprisingly Expensive

29 pairs that give The Row vibes on a budget.

Now that sun-filled days are here, it's time to get my summer capsule wardrobe up to speed. That primarily means giving my footwear collection a much-needed refresh with fresh leather sandals. This season, I'm on the hunt for on-trend summer shoes that will elevate both my warm-weather workwear and off-duty minimalist outfits. Think: elegant toe-ring styles, everyday fisherman sandals, and classic flip-flops.

To curate my line-up of leather sandals without breaking my budget, I'm heading to a few of my favorite affordable retailers—Zara, Mango, and H&M. After scrolling through their shoe sections, I was able to find every sandal style on my wishlist, and then some. The cherry on top is that every pair that caught my eye rings in at $100 and under.

Keep scrolling for my edit on the only leather sandals from Zara, Mango, and H&M worth shopping right now. You'll find a mix of comfortable yet on-trend pairs, plus timeless shoes like chunky sandals and easy slip-ons.

Leather Platform Slides
ZARA
Leather Platform Slides

Olive green is a favorite crowd favorite right now, and the easiest way to test out the shade is with your footwear.

Buckle Flat Sandals
ZARA
Buckle Flat Sandals

I love a good chunky sandal, and this pair certainly fits the bill.

Beaded Leather Sandals
ZARA
Beaded Leather Sandals

A little added bling to your look is always a good idea.

Fisherman Sandals
ZARA
Fisherman Sandals

Add a bit of the fisherman aesthetic to your look with these sandals.

Split Leather Strappy Flat Sandals
ZARA
Split Leather Strappy Flat Sandals

These sandals have a stylish boho feel that’s so popular right now.

Flat Buckled Sandals
ZARA
Flat Buckled Sandals

In case you haven’t noticed, belt buckles are everywhere right now, including sandals.

Crossed Leather Upper
ZARA
Crossed Leather Upper

A pop of cherry red will instantly add a moody edge to your summer outfit.

Soft Leather Slides
ZARA
Soft Leather Slides

These are the kind of comfy sandals you can wear with anything you’re wearing.

Leather Tied Cage Sandals
ZARA
Leather Tied Cage Sandals

Lace-up shoes are a major summer shoe trend, and these look fresh off the runway.

Leather Thin Strap Sandals
ZARA
Leather Thin Strap Sandals

The minimalist gold hardware on the straps is so chic.

Toe Strap Sandals
ZARA
Toe Strap Sandals

The toe strap on these make them all the cooler.

MANGO, Split Leather Sandals With Buckle

MANGO
Split Leather Sandals With Buckle

This pair would look so cool with a floaty white sundress.

MANGO, Leather Straps Sandals

MANGO
Leather Straps Sandals

This wrap-around style is the definition of cool-girl sandals.

MANGO, Leather Sandals With Strap and Contrasting Toe

MANGO
Leather Sandals With Strap and Contrasting Toe

These sandals will fit into my minimalist wardrobe without issue.

MANGO, Buckle Leather Sandals
MANGO
Buckle Leather Sandals

Your friends will never know these aren't designer.

MANGO, Leather Sandals With Intertwined Strap
MANGO
Leather Sandals With Intertwined Strap

I'm tempted to pick up this pair in the black and metallic colors, too

MANGO, Leather Sandals With Buckle Strap

MANGO
Leather Sandals With Buckle Strap

I'm willing to bet you could wear these with anything in your wardrobe.

MANGO, Leopard Leather Sandals

MANGO
Leopard Leather Sandals

Leopard print and a toe-ring look make these sandals a trendy double-hitter.

MANGO, Leather Sandals With Eyelet Straps - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Leather Sandals With Eyelet Straps

Mango styled these sandals with the ankle strap tied over linen pants, and it's a look I want to recreate immediately.

MANGO, Studded Leather Sandals
MANGO
Studded Leather Sandals

The silver studs take these slides to the next level.

Leather Flip-Flops
H&M
Leather Flip-Flops

Animal print is an easy way to amp up an all-black outfit.

Leather Sandals
H&M
Leather Sandals

You can bet these rich-looking sandals are already in my cart.

Leather Sandals
H&M
Leather Sandals

Everyone needs a pair of elegant slip-on sandals like these in their closet.

Fisherman Sandals
H&M
Fisherman Sandals

Classic black fisherman sandals are a staple in my book.

Leather Sandals
H&M
Leather Sandals

I would describe this red pair as a work of art.

Crossover-Strap Sandals
H&M
Crossover-Strap Sandals

These come in five neutral shades, but I'm most obsessed with the neutral white option.

H&M , Leather Sandals

H&M
Leather Sandals

The contrast stitching on this pair is such a cool detail.

Leather Sandals
H&M
Leather Sandals

If olive green doesn't suit your fancy, these classic slides also come in black, snake print, and brown.

H&M , Leather Sandals

H&M
Leather Sandals

The petal-like appliqués make these sandals as feminine as can be.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

