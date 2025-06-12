Now that sun-filled days are here, it's time to get my summer capsule wardrobe up to speed. That primarily means giving my footwear collection a much-needed refresh with fresh leather sandals. This season, I'm on the hunt for on-trend summer shoes that will elevate both my warm-weather workwear and off-duty minimalist outfits. Think: elegant toe-ring styles, everyday fisherman sandals, and classic flip-flops.

To curate my line-up of leather sandals without breaking my budget, I'm heading to a few of my favorite affordable retailers—Zara, Mango, and H&M. After scrolling through their shoe sections, I was able to find every sandal style on my wishlist, and then some. The cherry on top is that every pair that caught my eye rings in at $100 and under.

Keep scrolling for my edit on the only leather sandals from Zara, Mango, and H&M worth shopping right now. You'll find a mix of comfortable yet on-trend pairs, plus timeless shoes like chunky sandals and easy slip-ons.