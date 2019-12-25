Strappy Sandals for Dancing Your Way Into 2021

Leave this year behind with a piece of the past: glossy '70s-inspired strappy evening sandals are the footwear to wear while ringing in 2021 (even if you're just wearing them in your living room.) This perfect party shoe comes in variety of styles—you can go metallic, bright, neutral, with a super high heel, or a super low one, truly there is a strappy sandal out there for everyone. And every New Year's Eve look. Elevate a classic LBD with a show stopping metallic shoe. Going full glitter glitz? Pair your 'fit with a more subdued black sandal. Celebrations might look different this year but what's stopping you from rocking that party dress at home? The strappy shoes below will turn any room in your house into a dance floor.

DKNY Lipa Ankle Strap Platform Sandal $69.00 at donnakaran.com A favorite NYE look of mine is to rock a full sequin jumpsuit or a sequin tux. Looks so loud call for a tame shoe. These black platform sandals will do the trick: They give you height and complete your lavish look.

The Row Odeon Metallic Leather Sandals - The Row | Mytheresa $445.00 at mytheresa.com When I think of the holidays I think of jewel tones. Which is why the multi-hued strap detail on this shoe is absolutely perfect for a NYE party. Pair these with a rich burgundy dress or an emerald skirt.

Tommy Hilfiger Zendaya Elevated Strappy Sandals $139.99 at usa.tommy.com Lace it up!! These sandals will look amazing with a mini dress. Wrap them up your calf, and your legs will look a mile long!

NINE WEST Obvi Strappy Sandal $89.00 at nordstrom.com Sky high stilettos are what usually come to mind when thinking about strappy sandals for a night out. But that doesn't have to be the case. A strappy block heeled sandal in fun metallic colors is just as dressy without the risk of twisting an ankle.

Gianvito Rossi 105 Crystal-Embellished Leather Sandals $1295.00 at net-a-porter.com New Years Eve gives us an excuse to push style boundaries. Maybe you're a minimalist looking to spice it up a bit for the holiday? Try these Gianvito Rossi strappy black heels. The little crystal embellishments are the perfect touch of sparkle without being too gaudy.

Stuart Weitzman Merinda Sandals $276.50 at shopbop.com Bringing it back to the basics, the Merinda is an amazing nude sandal: stylish and simple. Rock a colorful feather mini dress and offset the drama with this neutral shoe.

Aquazzura Whisper 105 Lace-Up Metallic Leather Sandals $795.00 at net-a-porter.com Studio 54 alert! The perfect strappy sandal for a silk dress with a high slit is right here. The gold shade will be the ultimate compliment to your jewel-toned dress.

IMAGINE BY VINCE CAMUTO Rora Ankle Strap Stiletto Sandal $194.95 at nordstrom.com Red hot lady! That will be what comes to everyone's mind when you step into the room wearing these sexy sandals. Amp up your LBD or don a pant suit and let the stiletto be that feminine touch.

Alighieri The Fragment Embellished Suede Sandals $435.00 at net-a-porter.com I love a stiletto so high you fear you might break your ankle. But I've also learned that there is a time and place for everything—and the club may not be the place for five-inchers. The kitten heel on this shoe will allow you to dance the night away. The gold embellishment keeps them chic.

ZARA Blue Collection Tied Leather Heeled Sandals $129.00 at zara.com I love a metallic and I love pink. These would look amazing with light wash vintage jean topped off with a feathered or corset top and a blazer. So there you go, I just told you your outfit.

Gucci Haines Braided Metallic Leather Slingback Sandals $850.00 at net-a-porter.com If I were to give out shoe superlatives, this pair would get "life of the party." Wear them to all events this season and your holidays are sure to be merry and bright.

Kate Spade New York Makenna Embellished Metallic Leather Sandals $85.50 at saksfifthavenue.com NYE doesn't require a feather dress or a sequin tux (yes, I know, those are two looks I have previously suggested). Rock these purple sandals with a pair of jeans or a great leather pant. The low heel won't kill your feet, but the fun metallic color keeps the look festive.