As a New York fashion girl, I feel like I have my sights set on the latest summer trends. And while I love trendy sneakers, I know they’re not everyone’s go-to choice. So, I scoured Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale to find the top footwear trends that fashion girls are wearing around Manhattan so you can ditch your sneakers for a pair of shoes that’s It-girl approved.

Consider this list a must-shop if you're not opposed to getting your pedicure done. There are toe-ring sandals and flip-flops that have suddenly appeared, along with retro wrap sandals that would be a key part of your vacation wardrobe. Also, some sandals (and a pair of fall-ready boots) are decorated with trendy, oversized buckles that add drama to your easiest summer outfits.

These are just some of the markdowns you can shop during Nordstrom's massive Anniversary Sale. It runs from July 12 to August 3 and offers shoppers discounts on various products, from linen pieces you'll want to live in to luxurious beauty tools, all available at lower prices. Keep scrolling to shop the trends, and don't be surprised if you look like a very fashionable insider this season.

The Best Shoe Trends at Nordstrom (At a Glance)

Flip-Flops

Buckled Shoes

Toe-Ring Sandals

Comfy Slides

Wrapped Shoes

Flip-Flops

Flip-flops are a summer essential, but they're currently experiencing a major fashion girl moment. Brands like Havaianas and Open Edit offer styles that are chic enough for the office and stylish enough for a night out. Plus, the heeled flip-flop trend has been endorsed by Hailey Bieber, so I believe it will remain popular as long as the weather stays warm.

Buckled Shoes

Oversized buckles are one of this season's most surprising and playful fashion trends. They're everywhere, from summer's trendiest dresses to the hottest shoes. Speaking of, there are tons of buckle-adorned shoes in Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, including brands like Sorel, Dr. Scholl's, and Steve Madden.

Toe Ring Sandals

Toe-ring sandals are a big trend—just ask Jennifer Lawrence. The strappy design instantly elevates even the most casual summer outfits thanks to delicate hardware across the front.

Comfy Slides

Fashion girls worldwide are ditching heels for the comfiest flats ever. Trending styles include a few key features: a slipper-like shape, a soft molds-to-your-foot fabric, and a low-profile design.

Wrapped-Up Shoes

Lace-up shoes are the Y2K-inspired trend that's making a comeback. The style has grown beyond just ballet flats to include heels of all heights. For example, I have a pair from Stuart Weitzman in Nordstrom's Sale that I wear for wedding season, along with a silver pair that features the prettiest 3D flower detail.