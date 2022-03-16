Forget about that "it" purse that doesn’t suit you—the Spring/Summer ‘22 bag offerings are all about making your bag of choice work for your lifestyle. This season, a new wave of sophisticated bucket bags are ideal for toting around realistic possessions, while smaller, handheld clutch purses work well for the essential trio: your keys, wallet, and phone. Plus, this season's bevy of briefcase bags will be your stylish go-to for your laptop and a commuter shoe. Start shopping the top bag trends for spring and summer today.

A Drop in the Bucket Bag

Chloé, Tory Burch, Michael Kors Collection (Image credit: Courtesy of The Brands)

We've seen many bucket bag adaptations over the years, and this season the bucket style reigns king yet again. They're crafted with smooth leathers, glossy finishes, and come studded with contrast stitching details.

In the Palm of Your Hand

Hermes, Chanel, Loewe (Image credit: Courtesy of The Brands)

Quite literally handbags, these grown-up clutch-like creations are calling for us to take along only what we need. Not to fret—sturdy top handles, flaps, and zipper closures will keep your essentials secure.

Crochet Crazed

Chloe, Loewe, Anna Sui (Image credit: Courtesy of The Brands)

Craft-loving fashionistas will rejoice in the season's homespun crochet bags that can hang at the beach or on the city streets.

Oversized 2.0

Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch (Image credit: Courtesy of The Brands)

Maybe oversized is just the right size. From Chanel to Tory Burch, designers are still making a case for large totes in durable fabrics, like cotton, canvas, and linen.

A Case for the Briefcase

Dior, Coach, Prada (Image credit: Courtesy of The Brands)

We're here to debrief you on the work tote you'll want to invest in for spring. Roomy interiors, multiple pockets, and structured ladylike silhouettes offer both fashion and function.