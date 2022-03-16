The Spring 2022 Handbag Trends to Get Excited About

The humble bucket bag is back.

Forget about that "it" purse that doesn’t suit you—the Spring/Summer ‘22 bag offerings are all about making your bag of choice work for your lifestyle. This season, a new wave of sophisticated bucket bags are ideal for toting around realistic possessions, while smaller, handheld clutch purses work well for the essential trio: your keys, wallet, and phone. Plus, this season's bevy of briefcase bags will be your stylish go-to for your laptop and a commuter shoe. Start shopping the top bag trends for spring and summer today.

A Drop in the Bucket Bag

We've seen many bucket bag adaptations over the years, and this season the bucket style reigns king yet again. They're crafted with smooth leathers, glossy finishes, and come studded with contrast stitching details.

In the Palm of Your Hand

Quite literally handbags, these grown-up clutch-like creations are calling for us to take along only what we need. Not to fret—sturdy top handles, flaps, and zipper closures will keep your essentials secure.

Crochet Crazed

Craft-loving fashionistas will rejoice in the season's homespun crochet bags that can hang at the beach or on the city streets.

Oversized 2.0

Maybe oversized is just the right size. From Chanel to Tory Burch, designers are still making a case for large totes in durable fabrics, like cotton, canvas, and linen.

A Case for the Briefcase

We're here to debrief you on the work tote you'll want to invest in for spring. Roomy interiors, multiple pockets, and structured ladylike silhouettes offer both fashion and function.

Sara Holzman

Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

