Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

One of the most critical pieces in a winter wardrobe is a legitimately warm coat: When the temperature hits below zero, fashion tends to take a backseat. But that doesn't have to be the case with a puffer jacket or coat. This thick, cozy style comes in a wide variety of colors, textures, lengths, prints, and price points. Whether you're hitting the slopes or walking around town, the right puffer coat will keep you warm and looking stylish. Below, our 14 favorite puffers in varying lengths, ranging from highlighter hues to luxe velvets.

Free People Weekender Puffer Jacket $98 at freepeople.com This puffer will add a pop of color to your winter wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Babaton Long Down Puffer Jacket $375 at aritzia.com This extra-long quilted puffer will be your go-to when the temperature drops below zero.

The North Face Embroidered Puffer Jacket $286.00 at farfetch.com Worn by It girls including Kendall Jenner and EmRata, this puffer will keep you warm and on trend.

UGG Izzie Puffer Jacket Nylon $195 at zappos.com Pair this metallic jacket with your favorite chunky knits this season.

Norma Kamali Sleeping Bag Coat $600 at normakamali.com The Norma Kamali sleeping bag coat is an absolute classic. Each coat consists of two coats sewn together with air pockets in-between to maximize warmth.

ETRO Printed Puffer Coat $1870.00 at farfetch.com Give your classic black puffer an update by incorporating a geometric print.

Canada Goose Approach Jacket $795 at canadagoose.com You're sure to stand out on the slopes and on the street in this neon puffer.

Nanushka Hide Puffer Jacket $695 at saksfifthavenue.com A different take on the classic nylon puffer, this vegan leather Nanushka jacket is so chic.

Tna Packable Goose Down Puffer Jacket $98 at aritzia.com Yes, another Aritzia puffer—they're just that good. This puffer is is engineered to deliver warmth without the bulk. Wear it on its own or as a base or mid layer.

Herno Funnel-Neck Cropped-Sleeve Quilted Down Jacket $507.00 at matchesfashion.com This cream-colored coat is the perfect finishing touch to a winter white look. Pair this chic puffer with off-white trousers and a matching knit.

3.1 Phillip Lim Utility Ripstop Kimono Jacket $695.00 at saksfifthavenue.com Wrap yourself up in this fashion-meets-function puffer jacket that fastens with a unique wrap tie closure.

Moncler Collar Down Quilted Jacket $1480.00 at saksfifthavenue.com A fashion-forward option, this puffer features a foldable neckline, a bold color, and a chic glossy finish.

La Doublej Cocoon Puffer Coat $1295.00 at farfetch.com This two-for-one coat is reversible to best suit your mood or outfit of the day.