14 Puffer Coats and Jackets That Serve Fashion As Well as Function
The cold never bothered me anyway.
By Shelby Comroe published
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
One of the most critical pieces in a winter wardrobe is a legitimately warm coat: When the temperature hits below zero, fashion tends to take a backseat. But that doesn't have to be the case with a puffer jacket or coat. This thick, cozy style comes in a wide variety of colors, textures, lengths, prints, and price points. Whether you're hitting the slopes or walking around town, the right puffer coat will keep you warm and looking stylish. Below, our 14 favorite puffers in varying lengths, ranging from highlighter hues to luxe velvets.
Free People Weekender Puffer Jacket
This puffer will add a pop of color to your winter wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Babaton Long Down Puffer Jacket
This extra-long quilted puffer will be your go-to when the temperature drops below zero.
The North Face Embroidered Puffer Jacket
Worn by It girls including Kendall Jenner and EmRata, this puffer will keep you warm and on trend.
UGG Izzie Puffer Jacket Nylon
Pair this metallic jacket with your favorite chunky knits this season.
Norma Kamali Sleeping Bag Coat
The Norma Kamali sleeping bag coat is an absolute classic. Each coat consists of two coats sewn together with air pockets in-between to maximize warmth.
ETRO Printed Puffer Coat
Give your classic black puffer an update by incorporating a geometric print.
Canada Goose Approach Jacket
You're sure to stand out on the slopes and on the street in this neon puffer.
Nanushka Hide Puffer Jacket
A different take on the classic nylon puffer, this vegan leather Nanushka jacket is so chic.
Tna Packable Goose Down Puffer Jacket
Yes, another Aritzia puffer—they're just that good. This puffer is is engineered to deliver warmth without the bulk. Wear it on its own or as a base or mid layer.
Herno Funnel-Neck Cropped-Sleeve Quilted Down Jacket
This cream-colored coat is the perfect finishing touch to a winter white look. Pair this chic puffer with off-white trousers and a matching knit.
3.1 Phillip Lim Utility Ripstop Kimono Jacket
Wrap yourself up in this fashion-meets-function puffer jacket that fastens with a unique wrap tie closure.
Moncler Collar Down Quilted Jacket
A fashion-forward option, this puffer features a foldable neckline, a bold color, and a chic glossy finish.
La Doublej Cocoon Puffer Coat
This two-for-one coat is reversible to best suit your mood or outfit of the day.
Shelby Comroe is the Credits Editor and Fashion Assistant at Marie Claire covering all things fashion and giving credit where credit is due. Check her out @shelbycomroe on Instagram if buying designer handbags is your idea of a retirement plan!
-
Kate Middleton Was Never Interested in Fame and Just Wanted a "House in the Countryside," Family Friend Says
She feels pretty fulfilled now, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Stormi Webster Saved Grandma Kris Jenner From Having to Talk About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
A mini PR expert.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Year Photo Shows They're a "Fun, Flirty Duo," Body Language Expert Says
Sooo cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla