Now that many of us are spending a bit more time in the office each week, it’s never been more important to find a great work bag that you really love. I’m talking about the kind of bag that lasts through every commute, holds all of your work essentials, and won’t look out of place at your next after-work happy hour. Think: a much-needed upgrade to the canvas tote you carry to run all of your errands over the weekend. If you’re just starting your very first job ever or just starting a new one this season, investing one of the best laptop backpacks for work is one of the easiest ways to get your head in the game—and make a great impression on your first day.

The bags on this list come highly recommended by Marie Claire editors and experts in the field alike, which means that they’ve been tested for daily use, comfort on your shoulder, and versatility. Marie Claire already has specialized guides to finding the best laptop bags and the very best leather tote bags if you’re looking for any of those items specifically.

What To Look For In A Work Bag

Unlike your usual tote, there are a few key features that great every work tote should have: It should be able to fit any or all of your devices, should have pockets on either the inside or the outside for all of your most-essential items like your wallet, keys, or phone. It should be made from a durable fabric—be it from vegan leather, real leather, or canvas—and should be sturdy enough to last through an entire day's work and travel. There are some bags on this list, in fact, that can double as as a carry-on bag or a weekender bag for your next getaway. They also all come in neutral colors that will match any of your outfits for maximum versatility.

With that in mind, keep scrolling to shop the best work bags on the market for 2023 from fan-favorite and top-rated brands like Madewell, Everlane, Cuyana, and more. Some of the work totes on this list retail for under $100, while others are definitely investment pieces that will stand the test of time and won’t go out of style as the years go by.

Shop The Best Work Bags

Best All-Around Work Bag (opens in new tab) Madewell The Transport Tote $178 at Madewell (opens in new tab) $168 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $178 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) "This is the clown car of laptop bags, and I mean that in the best way possible," Entertainment Director Neha Prakash about this back from Madewell. "It's incredibly spacious so you can fit not only your laptop, chargers, and work necessities, but anything you need to go from day to night without a pit stop at home—gym shoes, an umbrella, a makeup bag, and a snack. And thanks to Madewell's timeless design and quality leather construction, the bag will hold up for years (probably longer than your laptop)."



Pros: Comes in three colors; Costs under $200; Has longer shoulder straps; Holds a 15" laptop; Editor-approved. Cons: Has only one interior pocket; Is unlined; No closure. Customer Review: "So I have now had this purse for about two years, and it still looks just as good as the day that I bought it. It is an extremely well made bag, so versatile, and timeless. Also, it is an AWESOME size. I use this purse to bring to work, and it fits everything I need in it without becoming too bulky. Definitely a must have!!!" — Madewell

Best Affordable Work Bag (opens in new tab) Lubardy 15.6 inch Laptop Tote Bag $36 at Amazon (opens in new tab) $35.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $36.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Editorial Fellow Brooke Knappenberger uses this bag from Amazon on a daily basis. "This tote is my holy grail work bag! I bring anything I could possibly need to work just in case of an emergency—makeup, deodorant, dry shampoo, hairbrush, and gum," she says. "On top of all of that, I bring several notebooks, a water bottle, and my laptop so I need a bag that can carry it all and this Amazon pick does just that. All of my essentials have their own dedicated spots thanks to the tote's many pouches and sections. Plus it's completely waterproof and has held up well through months of everyday wear."



Pros: Costs under $200; Comes in 12 colors and prints; Can hold a 16" laptop; Has several internal pockets for extra storage and organization; Has a zip closure; Editor-approved. Cons: Reviewers say it doesn't hold its shape. Customer Review: "It’s much more spacious than it looks. It’s very sleek and stylish. I use it as my work bag and I find that it looks professional and has enough space for all of my stuff. I carry a laptop, pencil case, two books, makeup bag, water bottle, wallet, lotion, phone and laptop charger, and other small miscellaneous objects. Still plenty of space. And when you see carry it, it doesn’t feel bulky or cumbersome. The bag does sag a bit after use. But has held up to wear and tear. I would recommend." — Amazon

Best Machine-Washable Work Bag (opens in new tab) Rothy's The Essential Tote $275 at Rothy's (opens in new tab) We love Rothy’s for their stylish answer to recycled plastic bottles, and this tote looks light years away from its origins. Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy loves this tote bag because, "like their shoes, Rothy's bags are machine-washable and crafted from marine plastic and thread made from plastic bottles, and this tote (which comes in colorways for every mood and season, to my bank account's horror) fits my 15-inch laptop, a book, an extra pair of flats, and then some."



Pros: Is machine-washable; Is made from thread made from plastic bottles; Comes in several colors; Has a zip closure; Editor-approved. Cons: Costs over $200; has one interior pocket. Customer Review: "The best way I can describe this tote is that it looks "rich and classy". The quality is amazing and it's the perfect size for going back and forth between work from home and into the office a couple times a week. Fits a laptop with a laptop sleeve, cosmetic bag, snacks, water bottle, etc. It is a bit heavy when I fill up to survive the workday, but I'm also not carrying it for long periods of time. Highly recommend if you would like a gorgeous, classy looking, durable and sustainable tote for work and travel" — Rothy's

Best Two-Tone Work Bag (opens in new tab) Madewell The Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote $188 at Madewell (opens in new tab) $150.40 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $150.40 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This Madewell work tote is a bestselling staple in their bag offering. We love the black and brown combo; you never feel like your shoes don’t match it. It's different from the other option from the brand on this very list, I promise. It has a zip across the top as the name might suggest, comes in four colors, and measures 11" in length so its great for smaller laptops and tablets—or if you're the kind of person who leaves your larger laptop at the office when you leave at night.

Pros: Has a zip-top closure; Fits a 15" laptop; Comes in several colors; Has three interior pockets; Has a long shoulder strap; Is monogrammable Cons: Is unlined. Customer Review: "I love everything about this tote! It’s is well made and comfortable on my shoulder. I put so much stuff in it when I’m going to meetings for work. Snacks, my 36 ounce Yeti bottle, Ipad, and my notebook are among all the stuff I pack in this tote. Madewell is my favorite name brand and this bag didn’t disappoint me." — Madewell

Best Preppy Work Bag (opens in new tab) Paravel Cabana Tote $185 at Paravel (opens in new tab) $175 (opens in new tab) at Bloomingdale's (opens in new tab) $185 (opens in new tab) at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) Decorate this upcycled and monogrammable tote bag—made from plastic water bottles—with the monogram of your choosing. It comes in four colors including this bright red and blue option, an olive green and yellow option, and a classic black-and-white version. The canvas is made to be stain-proof and stain-repellent, and fits a laptop. It measures 23.75" in width and is 14.5" high so it will fit all of your essentials. Or, use it as beach bag in the summer.

Pros: Is customizable; Comes in four colors; Made from water-resistant; Lined; Has three interior pockets; Fits most 13" inch devices. Cons: Weighs 3 pounds on its own; Doesn't zip. Customer Review: "I was torn on what size to order, not confident that I needed a large. But I'm so glad I ended up going with the large - it truly fits everything and is still rather easy to carry on your shoulder when full!" — Paravel

Best Work Bag for Travel (opens in new tab) Caplpak Haven Laptop Tote Bag Visit Site (opens in new tab) Style Editor Emma Childs loves this work bag from Calpak because it's the chicest upgrade she's made. "For far, far too long, I relied on an old canvas tote to carry all my belongings. Blame it on my obsession with emulating a farmer's market-frequenting It girl, but that ragged bag was my go-to—to the point where it became threadbare and no longer could keep my essentials safe. With no choice but to upgrade, I searched for a replacement, and that's when I found Calpak's Haven Laptop Bag," she says. "Made of durable faux leather, it's infinitely more sturdy than a measly canvas tote. It boasts multiple interior compartments and, best of all, features a removable laptop sleeve that can fit up to a 16-inch device. In short, this bag has changed my life, and I can't recommend it anymore."

Pros: Comes in several colors; Has a trolley sleeve for travel; Has a removable laptop sleeve; Fits devices up to 16"; Has interior pockets; Editor-approved. Cons: No exterior pockets. Customer Review: "Loved this bag! It’s big but perfect for traveling and fits everything (laptop, iPad, water bottle, etc). I also had no issues using the trolley sleeve. I had read in other reviews that it was a tight fit but that wasn’t my experience. Great quality and looking forward to using more." — Calpak

Best Lightweight Nylon Work Bag (opens in new tab) MZ Wallace Medium Metro Deluxe Tote $275 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This work-friendly tote bag from cult-favorite brand MZ Wallace comes in three colors and is made from a lightweight quilted material that won't leave your shoulder feeling sore after carrying it home after a long day. it's 11" wide and 13" tall, so it will hold your computer plus all of your essentials. Reviewers on Nordstrom's say it's also a great carry-on bag because the interior is so spacious. It has a zipper across the top for extra security plus a few interior and exterior pockets.

Pros: Comes in two colors; Lightweight; Has a shoulder strap; Has a zipper; Has an interior pocket; Fits most 13" devices. Cons: Some reviewers say that it doesn't keep its shape. Customer Review: "I've been back & forth on ordering this bag for over 6 months but so happy I finally ordered it. Big enough for any adventure, & the luggage sleeve is a godsend. I use for the gym, overnight trips or even as a laptop/work bag. Cannot recommend enough." — Nordstrom

Best Lightweight Leather Work Bag (opens in new tab) Cuyana Classic Easy Tote $248 at Cuyana (opens in new tab) $248 (opens in new tab) at Cuyana (opens in new tab) $248 (opens in new tab) at Cuyana (opens in new tab) "I'm embarrassed to admit to how many bag straps I've ripped over the years, but I will say that I accepted it as inevitable—until I started using Cuyana's leather tote," says Social Media Editor Lucia Tonelli. "On the surface, the bag is well-proportioned, spacious, and, in the daffodil colorway, an instant mood-booster. The bag's low-and-wide design holds everything I usually carry—a 15-inch laptop, a lunchbox, my books, pens, and other miscellaneous doodads—with ease, and the flat base prevents things from becoming flipped around (a plus for someone who packs very saucy lunches)," she says. "I toggle between the two strap lengths depending on what I'm carrying, and the soft leather design is comfortable on my shoulder, despite the fact that my things weigh approximately a million pounds.”

Pros: Comes in several colors; Sustainably made from real leather; Fits a 16" laptop; comes in two depths; Has two strap lengths. Cons: Costs over $200; Has only one interior pocket for your phone; No closure. Customer Review: Reviews not available.

Best Canvas Work Bag (opens in new tab) L.L Bean Boat and Tote®, Zip-Top Bag $45 at L.L Bean (opens in new tab) $29.95 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $34.95 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) L.L Bean's iconic Boat and Tote rose to popularity again on the heels of the coastal grandma trend that took over the internet last summer. The bags are available to shop in a bunch of colors, come in four sizes, and are available in two lengths and can be monogrammed with cute sayings or just your name. It's made from a sturdy canvas leather material that can be spot cleaned and has a flat bottom that won't rip or tear as you use it.

Pros: Easy to clean; Customizable; Comes in different colors; Comes in two different lengths; Comes in five sizes; Has a zipper. Cons: No interior pocket or pouch. Customer Review: "Great tote bag! Roomy, compact, and sturdy! Long handles are perfect for shoulder carrying! Nice looking, too! Natural canvas with red trim!" — L.L Bean

Best Insulated Work Bag (opens in new tab) Modern Picnic The Tote $250 at Modern Picnic (opens in new tab) Modern Picnic rose to popularity for their line of very chic lunch bag that look more akin to cute handbags. The Tote bag from the brand comes in five colorways and prints including a black vegan leather and several croc-printed versions. It comes complete with an insulated insert to keep your favorite snacks or lunch chilled on your commute, a zip-top closure, and measures 13" in height and 16" in length, so it can hold a laptop alongside your food.

Pros: Has an insulated pouch; Has a zipper; Is monogrammable; Has interior pockets; Has exterior pockets; Fits most 13" devices. Cons: The interior insulated pouch doesn't have a handle, which some reviewers say makes it hard to use. Customer Review: "I cannot rave about this tote enough!! If you are looking into one staple piece to own THIS IS IT. It carries so much inside: my laptop, camera, charger, water bottle, and my lunch. The removable pouch is such a nice addition since I can easily store my snacks and food containers in a separate compartment!" — Modern Picnic

Best Work Backpack (opens in new tab) Dagne Dover Medium Dakota Neoprene Backpack $195 at Dagne Dover (opens in new tab) "Since I started going to the gym again, I've needed a bag that helps me transition from my workout to the office. Few bags fit the bill--my favorite chic options are too small, and my favorite large options look too much like luggage for my taste—but this option from Dagne Dover truly changed the game. This bag has a pocket for everything, including a laptop sleeve with an elastic band that holds it safely in place. It also includes a shoe bag, which is ideal for separating my gym sneakers from the rest of my necessities. What's more? In addition to looking great, it's 100 percent vegan, and its lining is composed from recycled materials." — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

Pros: Made from waterproof neoprene; Holds a 16" laptop; Easy to clean; Fits over a suitcase handle; Has several pockets; Comes in several colors; Comes in three sizes; Has dedicated interior pocket for your laptop; Has a zip-closure; Has a pocket for your water bottle. Cons: Costs $200. Customer Review: "Great travel backpack and great backpack for work. Amazing quality and fits a 13 inch laptop perfectly! Would highly recommend if you’re looking for a high-quality back but also functional." — Nordstrom

Best Simple Work Bag (opens in new tab) Everlane The New Day Market Tote $275 at Everlane (opens in new tab) Everlane calls this bag "no average tote," and I would have to agree. Available in three color options including this classic black color. The tote is also made from a luxe faux leather and includes one interior zip pocket for your wallet. It measures 13" in height and the bottom measures 16.5 inches wide, so it can hold everything you need for work. Plus, the handle drop measures 9.5" so it will rest comfortably under your arm.

Pros: Comes in multiple colors; Has an interior pocket; Fits most 13" devices. Cons: Doesn't have a zipper. Customer Review: Reviews not available.

Best Versatile Work Bag (opens in new tab) BEIS The Work Tote $118 at BEIS (opens in new tab) BEIS already makes one of the best weekender bags on the market, so you already know that the brand's best-selling Work Tote is just as good. It comes in four colors and print combinations, has both a sturdy top handle and a removable padded shoulder strap, has a dedicated laptop sleeve inside, has a trolley sleeve that fits over the handle of your carry-on suitcase, and has one zipped pocket on the outside for easy access. Consider this the most versatile work bag on this list.

Pros: Comes in multiple colors; Has a shoulder strap; Zips closed; Has interior pockets; Has exterior pockets; Fits 11" in devices and under. Cons: Doesn't fit larger laptops. Customer Review: "I’m blown away by this bag. The material is SO SOFT. & the design JUST MAKES SENSE. Thankful for the 2 outer side pockets that make it easy to shove whatever is in my hands easily in these pockets while walking. Thankful that the bag is one open unit inside with a laptop sleeve on one side and an opposite side zipper pocket on the other this way there’s not so many compartments that I can’t find anything. This bag is perfectly functional and I’m so thankful for it!!" — BEIS



Best Work Bag For Hitting The Gym After Work (opens in new tab) Bellroy Tokyo Tote Compact $119 at Bellroy (opens in new tab) This tote from Bellroy comes in two sizes and five neutral colors including this olive green, a burnt orange, and a leather-free cream-colored option. It fits laptops and devices up to 13" in its own dedicated sleeve, is made from an easy-to-clean and water-resistant fabric, and has a few dedicated pockets for your water bottle, your umbrella, and shoes. If you're the person who goes right from the gym to the office or vise versa, this one is for you.

Pros: Fits laptops and devices up to 13"; Has a dedicated laptop sleeve; Has interior pockets; Comes in multiple colors; Comes in two lengths. Cons: Some reviewers say it's too small if you need to hold several laptops. Customer Review: "It's compact and spacious, great pockets to keep things organised, and I love the water bottle pouch.

I'm going to be using it for a looooooong time!" — Amazon

Best Fan-Favorite Work Bag (opens in new tab) Marc Jacobs The Tote Bag $215 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $175 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $195 (opens in new tab) at Revolve (opens in new tab) If you're looking for a work bag that's been tested out by a group of fashion insiders, this one is for you. This was one of the most highly-recommended options back when I started my very first job, and remains a classic standby to this day. Shop it in three colors including this olive green, a soft blue, and a creamy white option. The zip-top closure adds security and has several interior pockets to keep your wallet and phone safe—and within close reach. The flat bottom means that all of your essentials—your laptop! Your water bottle!—don't move around as you move throughout the day.

Pros: Has a zipper; Comes in several colors; Keeps its shape over time; Has interior pockets. Cons: Has no exterior pockets. Customer Review: "I’ve been looking for a roomy, durable tote, that would be good for everyday. I finally found the perfect bag when I got this. I can fit all my stuff (iPad, charger, phone, lotion, lip gloss, water bottle, nurse supplies, etc.,) with room to spare and it’s made of a sturdy material so it can everyday use. I sprayed it with scotch guard so it doesn’t stain or catch lint. This is the PERFECT bag for everyday use. Loved it so much I bought the smaller version in a different color." — Nordstrom