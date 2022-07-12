Hill House Home Swim is Back for More
Check out the new drop before it sells out (again).
As if I thought my wardobe couldn't contain any more Hill House Home, the brand behind the best-selling Nap Dress just dropped their second swim collection. The new pieces, which include brand-new colorways alongside restocks of the brand's intial swim launch from earlier this summer, is bound to be one of the season's most in-demand launches. The entire collection from one of the best swimsuit brands, ever is available to shop now, but you'll need to act fast if you want to snag a piece or two for yourself this time around. Luckily, you can shop the pieces right here without running to Hill House Home's website.
This new launch cements summer 2022's official status as a "Hill House Summer," the same monicker given to Hill House Home's downright massive apparel and accessories collection that Marie Claire covered in detail when it hit the internet back in May. Now, avid Hill House brand fans can shop the fan-favorite Isla Bikini Top, the Lola Swim bottoms, and the Rosie One-Piece in an array of all-new gingham prints in a few new pastel colors: Lilac Gingham and Emerald Gingham.
The new prints will star in the Swim II Colllection alongside two previously-released prints: Pond Floral and Petal Pink. You might even recognize the sky-blue Pond Floral print from Hill House Home's collection of best-in-class smocked dresses, so consider this your chance to have your entire summer 2022 wardobe be outfitted by the preppy, sweet-feeling brand. The Pool Skirt will also be back in both the Lilac Gingham as well as the original Pond Floral prints, making this the perfect collection to pack on a last-minute vacation. It's rare to find pieces that work together so effortlessly, making it possible to go from the beach to a poolside lunch in a matter of seconds.
The Pool Skirt will also be back in both the Lilac Gingham as well as the original Pond Floral prints, so you can officially coordinate your entire beach outfit. It's important to note that the pieces are sold seperately, are available in sizes XS through XXL, and will be pricedb between $55 and $125. All of Hill House Home's swimwear pieces are made locally in Los Angeles from an econyl® fabric known for its UPF 50+ protection. Econyl® fabric is also created using recycled materials and is both sunscreen and chlorine stain safe.
If you're new to Hill House Home's sustainable swim line, you'll find that the pieces are just cheeksy enough without causing you to bare it all by the beach or by the pool. The Rosie One Piece and the Isla Swim Top both feature a square neckline and ruffled sleeves similar to those on the viral smocked Ellie Nap Dress. The Lola Swim Bottom feautures a higher rise at the waist and takes a happy-medium approach to coverage, while the addition of the coordinating Pool Skirt is a great way to add coverage depending on your own personal comfort level.
Naturally, the dreamy new collection comes alongside a beachy Hamptons campaign lensed by Claiborne Swanson Frank. Keep reading to get inspired and to shop a few of team Marie Claire's favorite pieces from the new swim collection.
Isla Swim Top in Lilac Gingham
I would honestly style this Isla Swim Top with a white high-waisted slip skirt and sneakers for an easy beach-to-drinks look.
Rosie One-Piece in Pond Floral
This floral one-piece is perfect for a weekend getaway with your girlfriends or any time when you want to feel extra pretty on the beach. Those sleeves! I'm obsessed.
Lola Swim Bottom in Emerald Gingham
I personally love a high-waisted bikini bottom, so Hill House Home's Lola Swim Bottoms are on my must-buy list becuase they fit the bill.
Pool Skirt in Lilac Gingham
Shop this adorable Pool Skirt in one of the new colors or in this brand-new Lilac Gingham color, perfect for pairing with other all-white bathing suits, too.
