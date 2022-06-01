Hill House Home Just Dropped Their Biggest Collection Ever for Summer 2022

Forget last year's "Hot Girl Summer" monicker—Summer 2022 will officially be known as "Nap Dress Summer.“ The season gets its moniker courtesy of the brand behind the silhouette, Hill House Home, and its highly coveted new drop of the same name. It just landed on the site now, so you can officially join in on the summer fun with a new frock of your own.

The Nap Dress Summer Collection (opens in new tab) includes the best-selling Ellie Nap Dress alongside a few new silhouettes in a bevy of new and familiar colorways. It‘s also comprised of a new limited-edition knitwear capsule, a restock of the brand's bath pieces, and a selection of accessories including headbands, summer hats, and tote bags. Sundrenched coastal Italian towns inspired the selection of prints and knits, all of which came to life in the Emma Craft-captured campaign, photographed on location in Positano.

“Nap Dress Summer is all about the joy of summer - wherever you may be." Says Nell Diamond, (opens in new tab) Hill House Home's Founder, and CEO. "This launch is our biggest drop yet, and includes new styles inspired by some of our most beloved pieces. The Daphne Dress is a standout, which features feminine sleeves similar to those found on our best-selling Ellie. The Laura Dress is a shorter version of the Lily Dress, a style that is perfect for day-to-night wear.”

(Image credit: Emma Craft/Hill House Home)

Hill House Home's ever-expanding collection takes on a ton of new options for summer 2022, proving that you can't have too much of a good thing. Brand-new Nap Dress styles for the season include the Daphne (opens in new tab)—a cotton mid-length option with ruffled sleeves—the Lucia—a cotton voile mini dress with an adjustable waist—the Billie (opens in new tab)—a sporty-feeling halter mini dress made from the same fabric as your favorite polo shirt—and the Laura (opens in new tab)—a shorter version of the best-selling linen Lily Dress.

A few new matching set styles will also be introduced in this new collection, too. You can now pick up the flouncy Alexa Top (opens in new tab) and style it with the matching Camilla Skirt (opens in new tab), or check out the puff-sleeved Isabella Top (opens in new tab) with the coordinating fully-adjustable wrap-style Mirabel Skirt (opens in new tab). These are available alongside fan favorites like the Ellie, Elizabeth, Athena, Ophelia, Lily, Roxie Nap Dresses, and the Kit Top and the matching Paz Top and Paz Skirt. Or, if wearing head-to-toe Hill House is too much for you, any of the pieces can be styled with a simple slip skirt, a pair of denim shorts, or the best white T-shirt in your closet.

Now onto those aforementioned new prints: they include "Lilac Stripe Linen," a bring pink and a bright "Pink Roses" colorway, a "Blue Mosaic" cotton poplin option, and a lavender option dubbed "Sea Creatures" thanks to the selection of sea horses and starfish that it features, a bright blue and white floral iteration called "Blue Roses", and a darker version called "Midnight Garden." Consider now to be the best time to pretend that you're a real-life, grown-up version of Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

The Nap Dress Summer drop will also give brand superfans another opportunity to shop the brand's Collector's Edition (opens in new tab) styles, which sold out in record time when they were introduced as a part of the spring's Victorian Romance Collection. These unique versions come in sheer tule, lace, and silk fabrications, so they feel a bit more formal than the usual offerings from the Nap Dress line.

(Image credit: Emma Craft/Hill House Home)

Or, If, like, me, you're an avid Nap Dress collector and are looking for something a little different to add to your Hill House Home apparel collection, the brand is extending its knitwear offerings with a limited-edition Raschel Knit Capsule. Pieces like the Leah and Enzo Dresses, the Lou Lou Duster, and the Crochet tote were all created in a family-owned factory outside of Milan.

The entire apparel collection is available in sizes XXS through XXL and is priced between $45 and $250, while the accessories are priced between $25 and $125 Shop a selection of team Marie Claire's favorite pieces below, or shop everything on Hill House Home's website now.

Billie Dress in Black Definitely the sportiest of Hill House Home's pieces, the Billie Dress will make you look like a tennis pro, even if you don't know the slightest thing about the sport. $125 at Hill House Home

Leah Dress in Breezy Raschel Knit Perfect for a summer spent lounging by the beach, the Leah Dress is half romance half '70s-disco. $195 at Hill House Home