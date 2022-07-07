Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I don’t know about you, but comfort is at the top of my list when it comes to finding the best summer dress. Sure, I could deal with zippers, ties, and buttons, but why would I want to do that when the temperature is downright scorching and I’m nearly always in a rush? Enter my need to find the best smocked dress on the market. The trend has been taking over my social media feeds for summer 2022, so I rounded up a list of the very best ones to pick up and wear for the rest of the season.

The smocked dress trend has been around for quite some time, spurred on by the popularity of brands like Hill House and their range of best-selling Nap Dresses, most of which feature stretchy smocked detailing at the bodice. The most popular of the Nap Dresses is by far The Ellie, known for its midi hem and zipperless design. The brand has since expanded into mini versions of the Nap Dresses, including the puff-sleeved Athena style, which is perfect if you prefer your summer dresses on the shorter side. The brand even dubbed their most-recent launch—their largest ever— the "Nap Dress Summer" collection.

“The smocked dress is popular because it’s such a versatile, flattering, and comfortable style,” says Nell Diamond (opens in new tab), Hill House Home’s Founder and CEO. “These are all major components that I look for in a dress. I love being able to dress it up or down, feel feminine and stylish, while also being comfortable,” she says.

A smocked dress’ versatility is one of the main reasons why I personally love them, too. They look just as good worn to the office in the summer or on a date night. Keep reading to shop the best smocked dresses at every length and style.

Shop Hill House Home's Nap Dresses

The Best Smocked Mini Dresses

The Best Yellow Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) Anthropologie Smocked-Waist Mini Dress Talk about the perfect summer dress! This sunny mini dress from Anthropologie also comes in four other colors, including black, rasperry red, and brown. $148 at Anthropologie (opens in new tab)

Best Long-Sleeved Mini Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) & Other Stories Smocked Mini Dress Long-sleeved mini dresses are great to wear on summer nights because they both keep you cool thanks to the short hemline but don't leave you shivering every time a breeze comes by. This one from & Other Stories is available in two colors and is made from 100% cotton. $99 at & Other Stories (opens in new tab)

Best Linen Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) STAUD Mini Linen Laundry Dress If you're a bride who's on the hunt for a bridal party dress, meet this one from STAUD. The fitted smocked bodice gives way to a flouncy mini-length skirt for a sweet look. $295 at STAUD (opens in new tab)

Best Strapless Smocked Mini Dress (opens in new tab) Ramy Brook Oliver Dress Jetting off on a warm vacation soon? This strapless smocked dress from Ramy Brook is perfect for your next beach-to-bar evening. $375 at Shopbop (opens in new tab)

Best Puff-Sleeved Mini Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) Loeffler Randall Jules Blue Plaid Smocked Dress This adorable plaid mini dress from Loeffler Randall is a part of its first full ready-to-wear collection. And if this dress is any indication, you're going to love the rest of the pieces, too. $295 at Loeffler Randall (opens in new tab)

Best Halter Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) Jonathan Simkhai Bea Gauze Halter Mini Dress This sleek halter from Jonathan Simkhai is a fresh, modern take on the classic smocked dress trend for 2022. $345 at Shopbop (opens in new tab)

Best Smocked Dress With a Back Cutout (opens in new tab) Maeve Smocked Tunic Mini Dress This mini smocked dress from Maeve has a secret cutout across the back for a surprise bit of skin. Not a fan of red? Shop it in ivory and navy. $148 at Anthropologie (opens in new tab)

Best Cherry-Printed Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) English Factory Cherry Print Smocked Minidress You have too many floral-printed pieces in your collection. Swap one of them out for this cherry-printed one from English Factory instead. $110 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

The Best Smocked Midi Dresses

Best High-Necked Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Smocked-Waist Midi Dress If you want a smocked dress but are looking for one that offers a little more coverage, this high-necked one from J.Crew should be in your shopping cart. $148 at J.Crew (opens in new tab)

Best Bra-Friendly Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) Tanya Taylor Gabriella Dress This cotton poplin dress from Tanya Taylor is available to shop in sizes 0 through 22 and features a tie at the back that expertly hides pesky bra bands. $495 at Tanya Taylor (opens in new tab)

Best Cream-Colored Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) Madewell Lucie Smocked Tiered Midi Dress This floaty off-white smocked dress from Madewell is available in sizes up to a 3X and has a tiered design for maximum breathability. $138 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

Best Romantic Smocked Dress Ciao Lucia Clara Dress This dress from internet-approved brand Ciao Lucia is practically made to be brought on vacation in the south of Italy or France. Available in four other colors and produced locally in Los Angeles, it's a timeless piece that will last forever in your summer wardrobe. $345 at Ciao Lucia (opens in new tab)

The Best Affordable Smock Dress (opens in new tab) H&M Smocked-Bodice Dress This $20 smocked dress from H&M is a lifesaver if you're trying to save money and be on trend this season. It even comes in five colors including this trendy hot pink shade. $20 at H&M (opens in new tab)

Best 100% Cotton Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) Everlane The Smock Dress Shop this 100% cotton Everlane dress in two colors this summer. At only $98, it might be worth it to pick up both shades. $98 at Everlane (opens in new tab)

Best Pastel Pink Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) Reformation Rupert Dress Perfect for a daytime wedding, a trip into the office, or a day date, this checked pastel pink smocked dress from sustainable brand Reformation should be on your must-buy list. $248 at Reformation (opens in new tab)

The Best Smocked Dress With A Collar (opens in new tab) GANNI Annika Broderie Anglaise-Trimmed Smocked Floral-Print Cotton Midi Dress I mean, who doesn't love an oversized collar on a dress? This one from GANNI—one of the best smocked dress brands on the market right now—has all the sweet details you know and love: a soft floral print, exaggerated puffy sleeves, and a flouncy silhouette. $450 at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab)

Best Relaxed Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) Endless Summer Summer Chapter Midi This smocked dress from Endless Summer comes in five colors, but I prefer this soft, off-white color the best. Layer it up over a turtleneck in the fall and winter to make it last longer in your closet. $108 at Free People (opens in new tab)

The Best Smocked Maxi Dresses

Best White Floral Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) Pink City Prints Puglia Agapanthus Ellie Dress I personally own this dress from Pink City Prints and can attest to how comfortable (and cute) it is. It's made from organic cotton and feels light-as-air on the skin. $193 at Pink City Prints (opens in new tab)

Best Vibrant Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) Free People Dahlia Embroidered Maxi Dress Forget basic colors. This bright pink smocked dress from Free People is bound to make a statement the next time you wear it, but is easy enough to style so you can wear it over and over. $168 at Free People (opens in new tab)

Best Convertible Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) Urban Renewal Eco Linen Smocked Convertible Halter Tube Maxi Dress I love a dress that I can wear multiple ways, and this white smocked dress from Urban Renewal is proof that's now easier than ever to find your perfect fit. $79 at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab)

Best One-Shoulder Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) ElOQUII Smocked Bodice One Shoulder Dress Not all smocked dresses need to be pastel or feature a square neckline. This one from ELOQUII has a chic one-shoulder design that works for day or nighttime wear. $150 at ELOQUII (opens in new tab)

Best Simple Black Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) Favorite Daughter The Apartment Smocked Maxi Dress You can't beat this great smocked little black dress for an easy summer outfit. It's made from a breathable cotton blend for all-day wear. $219 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

The Best Bright Red Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) Bec & Bridge Smocked Cutout Maxi Dress This maximalist approach to the smocked dress trend from Bec & Bridge is a great summer wedding guest dress alternative to your usual lineup. $470 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

The Best Faded Floral Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) Lucky Brand Floral Smocked Waist Maxi Dress If you love a summer dress that equal parts sweet and edgy, this faded floral smocked dress from Lucky Brand is for you. $119 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

The Best Subtle Smocked Dress (opens in new tab) Tiare Hawaii Dahlia Maxi Dress If you just want to give the smocked dress trend a test-run this season, this maxi dress from Tiare Hawaii features a thin band at the waist that's basically unnoticeable. $108 at REVOLVE (opens in new tab)

The Best Cut-Out Smocked Dress NIA Sylvie Dress This floral-printed smocked option from NIA is the best vacation-ready dress. Style it with sneakers for a mix of feminine and relaxed styles. $118 at NIA The Brand (opens in new tab)