How to Look Like A Successful Human Being

The phrase "dress to impress" is most often used in reference to the workplace, but let's face it: the most important time to wow people with your wardrobe is what we like to call "reunion season." From homecomings to Thanksgiving and all the way through New Year's, 'tis the season to run into every ghost from your past—for better or for worse.

So we tapped four women who are killing it at life—and helped them make it look like it, with a couple tweaks to their already kick-ass personal styles, from fashion-forward to classic with a twist. So check out these easy outfit upgrades the next time you want to show off just how much of a successful human being you really are.

(Image credit: Jeffrey Graetsch)

Lexi Cross, Shoes of NYC founder, @shoesofnyc

Her Style: Inspiration comes via many forms. Lexi Cross, who moonlights as a social media editor for jewelry label Lulu Frost, draws on a few particular women she admires for their fashion-forward, edgy style: "Sienna Miller is my number one, but I also look to Kate Foley, Caroline Issa, Natalie Joos and lately Pandora Sykes," she says. "All of these women always look effortlessly beautiful and comfortable in their own skin."

Her Upgrade: Cross' emoji-ready pants are already fashion-forward, but by switching a t-shirt for a tuxedo jacket and adding a gold choker and metallic boots (don't be afraid to mix metals), her look is instantly ready for a dinner meeting. Another great way to instantly upgrade your look is by adding a bold red lip (Lexi wears NARS Audacious in Annabella).

Look 1: Sincerely Jules t-shirt, $49, nordstrom.com; Ellery pants, $1130, nordstrom.com; Les Petits Joueurs clutch, $500, lespetitsjoueurs.com;Vans sneakers, $49.95, nordstrom.com

Look 2: Tibi jacket, similar here; Ellery pants, $1130, nordstrom.com; ASKA boots, $450, askacollection.com

(Image credit: Jeffrey Graetsch)

Megan Tatem, Graphic Designer, @tatemegan

Her Style: Megan Tatem describes her look as "tomboy with flare, but cool and comfortable." Her key pieces: off-the-shoulder tops, chokers, and—if her fashion wish came true—plenty of Vetements. Here, her athletic-inspired look pairs silky track pants with a layered shirt and dewy, clear skin (try pressing in Philosophy 'When Hope is Not Enough' Serum into damp skin for a glowing complexion).

Her Upgrade: A metallic leather jacket worn over the shoulders immediately adds sophistication to Tatem's look, as do the height-giving powers of a pair of platform boots.

Look 1: ASOS shirt, $242, asos.com; Orseund Iris crop top, $165, orseundiris.com; Topshop pants, $180, nordstrom.com; Proenza Schouler bag, $1,495, nordstrom.com; Marc Fisher sneakers, $129.95, nordstrom.com

Look 2: Unravel jacket, similar here; ASOS shirt, $242, asos.com; Orseund Iris crop top, $165, orseundiris.com; Topshop pants, $180, nordstrom.com; Moynat bag, moynat.com; Alexander Wang boots, $750, nordstrom.com

[image id='ecbcd63d-2780-42b0-a318-cdc057291067' mediaId='a5fb5b36-27e8-4fc2-8a9b-6a4f41dd99cc' caption='' loc='C' share='true' expand='true' size='L'][/image]

(Image credit: Jeffrey Graetsch)

Tara Gallagher, Courtshop designer, @taratrippy

Her Style: As a designer at denim label Courtshop, Tara Gallagher likes to have fun with her clothes. "My style is about putting things together that didn't know they were made for each other," she says. "I love all things vintage and antique, and I look to art history for a lot of my inspiration." In her first look, she rocks a vintage-inspired dress with flared sleeves and a lace-trimmed top worn underneath.

Her Upgrade: Gallagher's dress and leopard print flats were already cute, but by adding chunky heels and socks she elevated her look while still feeling playful. A floral coat with structured shoulders, a cheeky bag, and an extra swipe of quartz eyeshadow (like Charlotte Tilbury Color Morphine Eyeshadow Pencil in Amber Haze, which can easily be applied in the back of a taxi), add a touch of magic. Changing your hairstyle can also up your look's impact. In this instance, Gallagher let her hair out and added a spritz of volumizing spray to create waves (try Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast).

Look 1: McQ Alexander McQueen dress, $455, nordstrom.com; Topshop top, $60, nordstrom.com; Tibi shoes, similar here

Look 2: DROME coat, view similar styles here; McQ Alexander McQueen dress, $455, nordstrom.com; Topshop top, $60, nordstrom.com; Ines Figaredo bag, $1,800, inesfigaredo.com; Rachel Comey heels, $495, nordstrom.com

(Image credit: Jeffrey Graetsch)

Kilee Hughes, Founder of Public Relations Company, Six One

Her Style: Kilee Hughes prefers to dress according to her mood. "My style consists of a few signature and practical items," she says. "Lately, I've been into off-the-shoulder tops. I start with the essentials—t‐shirt, skinny jeans, and knitwear—and then layer with a few accessories."

Her Upgrade: Hughes took her look to the next level by adding a dark lip, (try Lancôme Color Design Lipstick in Afraid Not), tucking her shirt in to show off a statement belt, and topping everything off with a buttery leather jacket and of-the-moment jacquard boots.

Look 1: Topshop top, $60, nordstrom.com; 10 Crosby by Derek Lam jeans, $245, nordstrom.com; Mark Cross bag, $2,195, nordstrom.com; Steve Madden heels, $99.95, nordstrom.com;

Look 2: Topshop top, $60, nordstrom.com; 10 Crosby by Derek Lam jeans, $245, nordstrom.com; Frame Denim belt, $175; frame.com; ASOS boots, $68, asos.com; Frame Denim jacket, $1,099, frame.com.

Photography by Jeffrey Graetsch, Styling by Savannah White, Hair by Cecilia Romero, Makeup by Christine Cherbonnier

